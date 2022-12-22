AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 77, Blue Island Eisenhower 49

Athens 56, Lewistown 31

Carmel 70, Maine East 60

Champaign St. Thomas More 53, Calvary Christian Academy 32

Chicago ( SSICP) 63, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 23

Collinsville 68, Breese Mater Dei 60

Danville 69, Galesburg 59

De La Salle 71, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 36

DeKalb 71, Sterling 55

Farragut 75, Lindblom 65

Glenbard West 59, Camp Point Central 45

Hillsboro 52, Vandalia 49

Knoxville 51, Orion 42

Lincoln 50, Washington 25

Lisle (Benet Academy) 63, Higley, Ariz. 54

Manley 71, Richards 67

Marmion 72, Ottawa Marquette 42

Maroa-Forsyth 54, Mt. Pulaski 43

Mendota 53, Riverdale 51

Moline 78, Normal West 52

Morton 98, Stanford Olympia 31

Murphysboro 60, Trico 34

Nokomis 65, Litchfield 59

Peoria (H.S.) 58, Bartonville (Limestone) 28

Putnam County 75, Yorkville Christian 69

Reed-Custer 54, Gardner-South Wilmington 38

Rolling Meadows 69, Elk Grove 34

Williamsville 55, South County 27

IC Catholic Shootout=

Jacksonville Routt 47, North-Mac 43

___

