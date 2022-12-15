AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 15, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 77, Chicago Sullivan 19

Andrew 60, Tinley Park 41

Antioch 52, North Chicago 36

BISC 66, Evanston Roycemore 23

Belvidere North 52, Rockford Jefferson 50

Burlington Central 65, Algonquin (Jacobs) 38

Chicago (Golder) 68, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 63

Chicago (Jones) 54, Wells 52

Chicago (Ogden International) 47, Collins Academy 32

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 64, Prosser 51

Chicago Academy 75, Chicago Roosevelt 66

Chicago Little Village 56, Chicago Phoenix Academy 54

Chicago North Grand 64, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 50

Clifton Central 51, Georgetown La Salette 38

Crystal Lake South 50, Cary-Grove 36

Cumberland 59, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 36

Edwardsville 78, Metro, Mo. 34

Evanston (Beacon Academy) 66, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 43

Evergreen Park 73, Addison Trail 56

Farragut 59, Chicago (Lane) 52

Grayslake Central 32, Grant 29

Grayslake North 69, Wauconda 68

Hampshire 69, Crystal Lake Central 40

Hinsdale Central 76, Wheaton Academy 57

Holy Trinity 66, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 30

Huntley 51, McHenry 34

Kelvyn Park 68, Chicago (Tech) 58

Lake Park 59, Willowbrook 38

Lawrenceville 87, Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 34

Lockport 68, Oswego 54

Manley 81, Juarez 40

Mather 72, Foreman 24

    • Northside Prep 65, Lake View 54

    Payton 60, Chicago (Austin) 47

    Pearl City 53, West Carroll 21

    Pecatonica 78, Hinckley-Big Rock 57

    Prairie Ridge 60, Dundee-Crown 50

    Rochelle 92, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 75

    Rockford Auburn 56, Belvidere 43

    Rockford East 46, Rockford Guilford 43

    Steinmetz 44, Chicago (Intrinsic) 39

    Taft 62, Schurz 59

    Tuscola 61, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 41

    Von Steuben 57, Senn 49

    Warren Township 59, Mundelein 44

    Waubonsie Valley 63, Rockford Lutheran 60

    Westinghouse 61, Orr 46

    Westmont 59, Islamic Foundation 15

    Winnebago 40, Forreston 38

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

