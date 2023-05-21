May 21, 2023 GMT
Phoenix hosts Chicago for season opener
Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Mercury host the Chicago Sky in the season opener.
Phoenix went 15-21 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mercury averaged 81.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 84.1 last season.
Chicago finished 26-10 overall a season ago while going 12-6 on the road. The Sky averaged 86.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 81.3 last season.
INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal), Shey Peddy: out (achilles).
Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.