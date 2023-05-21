Phoenix hosts Chicago for season opener

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Mercury host the Chicago Sky in the season opener.

Phoenix went 15-21 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mercury averaged 81.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 84.1 last season.

Chicago finished 26-10 overall a season ago while going 12-6 on the road. The Sky averaged 86.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 81.3 last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal), Shey Peddy: out (achilles).

Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .