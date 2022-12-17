AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 68, OPH 33

Andrew 32, Evergreen Park 26

Annawan 63, Bureau Valley 30

Aurora (East) 38, Larkin 32

Barrington 60, Schaumburg 37

Chatham Glenwood 58, Springfield Southeast 52

Chicago (Back of the Yards) 28, Fenger 24

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 23, (Chicago ) Wolcott 19

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 45, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 22

Conant 31, Palatine 24

De La Salle 71, Reavis 53

Deerfield 69, Highland Park 44

Downers North 54, Proviso West 21

Dundee-Crown 54, Algonquin (Jacobs) 33

Dyett 77, Chicago Vocational 6

Englewood STEM 69, Curie 30

Fenwick 48, Hillcrest 33

Freeport 68, Rockford East 53

Fremd 74, Hoffman Estates 27

Geneva 62, Batavia 40

Glenbard East 55, Bensenville (Fenton) 38

Glenbard South 63, Elgin 25

Grayslake Central 44, Lakes Community 37

Hampshire 46, McHenry 21

Hersey 70, Wheeling 26

Hinsdale Central 38, OPRF 28

Hinsdale South 51, Proviso East 31

Hononegah 58, Sterling 23

Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 36, St. Francis de Sales 14

Huntley 49, Crystal Lake South 21

Hyde Park def. Phillips, forfeit

IC Catholic 50, Thornridge 16

Joliet Central 54, Plainfield Central 36

Joliet West 58, Plainfield South 43

Kenwood 77, Morgan Park 49

Lake Park 43, Glenbard North 34

Lake Zurich 53, Warren Township 28

    • Latin 60, Mather 15

    Libertyville 54, Waukegan 21

    Lincoln 81, Effingham 43

    Loyola 55, Evanston Township 33

    Lyons 37, York 30

    Maine South 61, Glenbrook North 42

    Manteno 59, Momence 27

    Maria 38, Gage Park 31

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 45, Naperville Neuqua Valley 44

    Mt. Zion 42, Mattoon 38

    Naperville Central 58, Rock Falls 56

    North Shore Country Day 43, Northside Prep 29

    Parkview Christian Academy 61, Christian Liberty Academy 27

    Plainfield North 55, Oswego East 35

    Prairie Ridge 45, Crystal Lake Central 34

    Prospect 63, Elk Grove 28

    Quincy Notre Dame 58, Mascoutah 42

    Richwoods 57, Moline 24

    Rickover Naval 52, Chicago Academy 23

    Rochester 41, Normal University 25

    Rockford Guilford 54, Rockford Boylan 45

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 43, Eisenhower 37

    Sandwich 52, Plano 26

    Sequoyah, Ga. 49, Kankakee 28

    South Elgin 46, West Chicago 34

    St. Charles North 67, St. Charles East 48

    St. Laurence 48, Stagg 47

    St. Mary, Ky. 40, Pope County 34

    Stevenson 42, Mundelein 24

    Sycamore 43, Winnebago 28

    Ursuline, Mo. 44, Jerseyville Jersey 37

    Vernon Hills 73, Maine East 29

    Warren 50, South Beloit 28

    Wauconda 40, North Chicago 10

    Westmont 62, Chicago Christian 60

    Wheaton North 62, Wheaton Warrenville South 45

    Willowbrook 49, Downers South 40

    Yorkville 56, Oswego 25

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

