Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 45, Monticello 32
Altamont 51, North Clay 45
Alton 61, Bethalto Civic Memorial 42
Arcola def. Villa Grove/Heritage, forfeit
Arthur Christian 36, Calvary Christian Academy 29
Aurora Central Catholic 70, Blue Island Eisenhower 25
Beecher 61, Illinois Lutheran 3
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 59, Belleville West 36
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 47, Oak Lawn Richards 33
Blue Ridge 46, Bloomington Christian 19
Breese Mater Dei 56, Highland 42
Carlyle 50, Centralia 33
Carrollton 52, Concord (Triopia) 24
Century 54, Galatia 11
Chicago (Back of the Yards) 24, Hubbard 23
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 39, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 23
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 38, Chicago (Golder) 16
Chicago Washington 19, St. Francis de Sales 7
Christopher 55, Bluford Webber 23
Clinton 71, Macon Meridian 26
Cullom Tri-Point 61, Donovan 46
Cumberland 45, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 29
De La Salle 50, Tinley Park 28
DePue 35, Indian Creek 30
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 61, Colfax Ridgeview 22
Earlville 54, Aurora Math-Science 21
El Paso-Gridley 50, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 35
Elmwood Park 63, Westmont 61
Englewood STEM 46, Julian 36
Erie/Prophetstown 47, Bureau Valley 37
Eureka 41, Brimfield 35
Fairbury Prairie Central 59, Coal City 27
Faith Christian 46, South Beloit 31
Fieldcrest 76, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38
Freeburg 41, Mascoutah 36
Galesburg Christian High School 52, Unity Christian 35
Granite City 57, McCluer, Mo. 49
Grant Park 57, Southland 10
Hillsboro 56, Litchfield 22
Illini Central 40, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 35
Kankakee Grace Christian 39, Momence 16
LeRoy 35, Lexington 34
Lena-Winslow 36, Orangeville 33
Lewistown 62, Rushville-Industry 32
Lockport 38, Oak Lawn Community 36
Manteno 57, Streator 20
Marengo 58, Harvest Christian Academy 28
Mendon Unity 51, Barry (Western) 28
Mendon Unity 51, Pleasant Hill 28
Moweaqua Central A&M 53, Sullivan 40
Mt. Pulaski 76, Springfield Calvary 23
Mt. Pulaski 76, Springfield Lutheran 23
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 64, Jacksonville Routt 35
Newton 51, Salem 46
North-Mac 55, Piasa Southwestern 28
Ottawa 42, Seneca 28
Pana 50, Greenville 39
Paris 67, Casey-Westfield 17
Peoria Notre Dame 78, Bloomington 37
Peotone 61, Lisle 35
Pittsfield 48, Liberty 33
Pleasant Plains 54, Normal University 22
Pope County 66, Joppa 44
Quincy Notre Dame 57, Havana 51
River Ridge/Scales Mound 57, Shullsburg, Wis. 30
Roanoke-Benson 54, Ottawa Marquette 44
Rockridge 34, Monmouth-Roseville 21
Romeoville 54, Lindblom 23
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 39, Springfield Southeast 31
Sangamon Valley 42, Raymond Lincolnwood 27
Serena 32, Hinckley-Big Rock 26
Sparta 50, Dupo 25
Staunton 66, Vandalia 35
Sterling Newman 33, Mendota 31
Thornton Fractional South 62, Riverside-Brookfield 27
Tremont 49, Heyworth 18
Tri-Valley 55, Fisher 53
Universal 53, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 35
Vienna 59, Goreville 56
Watseka (coop) 48, Fithian Oakwood 25
Waukegan 67, Bensenville (Fenton) 57
Woodlawn 68, Farina South Central 48
Woodstock Marian 54, Rockford Lutheran 53
Yorkville 48, Metea Valley 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Trico vs. Steeleville, ccd.
