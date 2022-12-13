AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 13, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 45, Monticello 32

Altamont 51, North Clay 45

Alton 61, Bethalto Civic Memorial 42

Arcola def. Villa Grove/Heritage, forfeit

Arthur Christian 36, Calvary Christian Academy 29

Aurora Central Catholic 70, Blue Island Eisenhower 25

Beecher 61, Illinois Lutheran 3

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 59, Belleville West 36

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 47, Oak Lawn Richards 33

Blue Ridge 46, Bloomington Christian 19

Breese Mater Dei 56, Highland 42

Carlyle 50, Centralia 33

Carrollton 52, Concord (Triopia) 24

Century 54, Galatia 11

Chicago (Back of the Yards) 24, Hubbard 23

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 39, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 23

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 38, Chicago (Golder) 16

Chicago Washington 19, St. Francis de Sales 7

Christopher 55, Bluford Webber 23

Clinton 71, Macon Meridian 26

Cullom Tri-Point 61, Donovan 46

Cumberland 45, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 29

De La Salle 50, Tinley Park 28

DePue 35, Indian Creek 30

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 61, Colfax Ridgeview 22

Earlville 54, Aurora Math-Science 21

El Paso-Gridley 50, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 35

Elmwood Park 63, Westmont 61

Englewood STEM 46, Julian 36

Erie/Prophetstown 47, Bureau Valley 37

Eureka 41, Brimfield 35

    • Fairbury Prairie Central 59, Coal City 27

    Faith Christian 46, South Beloit 31

    Fieldcrest 76, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38

    Freeburg 41, Mascoutah 36

    Galesburg Christian High School 52, Unity Christian 35

    Granite City 57, McCluer, Mo. 49

    Grant Park 57, Southland 10

    Hillsboro 56, Litchfield 22

    Illini Central 40, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 35

    Kankakee Grace Christian 39, Momence 16

    LeRoy 35, Lexington 34

    Lena-Winslow 36, Orangeville 33

    Lewistown 62, Rushville-Industry 32

    Lockport 38, Oak Lawn Community 36

    Manteno 57, Streator 20

    Marengo 58, Harvest Christian Academy 28

    Mendon Unity 51, Barry (Western) 28

    Mendon Unity 51, Pleasant Hill 28

    Moweaqua Central A&M 53, Sullivan 40

    Mt. Pulaski 76, Springfield Calvary 23

    Mt. Pulaski 76, Springfield Lutheran 23

    Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 64, Jacksonville Routt 35

    Newton 51, Salem 46

    North-Mac 55, Piasa Southwestern 28

    Ottawa 42, Seneca 28

    Pana 50, Greenville 39

    Paris 67, Casey-Westfield 17

    Peoria Notre Dame 78, Bloomington 37

    Peotone 61, Lisle 35

    Pittsfield 48, Liberty 33

    Pleasant Plains 54, Normal University 22

    Pope County 66, Joppa 44

    Quincy Notre Dame 57, Havana 51

    River Ridge/Scales Mound 57, Shullsburg, Wis. 30

    Roanoke-Benson 54, Ottawa Marquette 44

    Rockridge 34, Monmouth-Roseville 21

    Romeoville 54, Lindblom 23

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 39, Springfield Southeast 31

    Sangamon Valley 42, Raymond Lincolnwood 27

    Serena 32, Hinckley-Big Rock 26

    Sparta 50, Dupo 25

    Staunton 66, Vandalia 35

    Sterling Newman 33, Mendota 31

    Thornton Fractional South 62, Riverside-Brookfield 27

    Tremont 49, Heyworth 18

    Tri-Valley 55, Fisher 53

    Universal 53, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 35

    Vienna 59, Goreville 56

    Watseka (coop) 48, Fithian Oakwood 25

    Waukegan 67, Bensenville (Fenton) 57

    Woodlawn 68, Farina South Central 48

    Woodstock Marian 54, Rockford Lutheran 53

    Yorkville 48, Metea Valley 44

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Trico vs. Steeleville, ccd.

    ___

