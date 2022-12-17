AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arthur Christian 43, Georgetown La Salette 40

Ashton-Franklin Center 55, Alden-Hebron 50

Augusta Southeastern 41, Fulton 27

Aurora (West Aurora) 61, Chicago (Lane) 54

Bartlett 67, Hinsdale Central 62

Bensenville (Fenton) 67, Addison Trail 52

Benton 53, Nashville 40

Bradley-Bourbonnais 86, Plainfield Central 63

Breese Central 63, Altamont 42

Breese Mater Dei 56, Monticello 35

Burlington Central 75, Hinsdale South 47

Byron 56, Orangeville 35

Camp Point Central 57, Madison 46

Carterville 59, Carbondale 47

Castle, Ind. 66, Collinsville 39

Champaign St. Thomas More 59, Yorkville Christian 46

Chicago (Clark) 77, Eisenhower, Calif. 65

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 54, Aurora Central Catholic 51

Christian Fellowship, Ky. 62, Gallatin County 39

Clinton 61, Tri-Valley 54

Conant 51, Maine West 36

Curie 65, Oswego East 52

Dakota 49, Lanark Eastland 44

Decatur MacArthur 64, Champaign Centennial 32

Dixon 59, Woodstock North 50

Downers North 73, Downers South 31

Earlville 51, Mendota 41

East St. Louis 74, Jefferson City, Mo. 61

Eldorado 60, Hamilton County 44

Evansville Bosse, Ind. 70, Danville 56

Evansville Reitz, Ind. 64, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 60

Farmington 63, Wethersfield 44

Fremd 57, Warren Township 55

    • Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Colfax Ridgeview 52

    Gary 21st Century, Ind. 81, Bolingbrook 77

    Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44, Roanoke-Benson 30

    Glenbrook North 70, Maine East 39

    Glenbrook South 62, Jacksonville 23

    Goreville 63, West Frankfort 37

    Grant 39, Grayslake North 35

    Grayslake Central 45, Antioch 27

    Hamilton, Wis. 91, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 62

    Hannibal, Mo. 37, Rushville-Industry 36

    Harrisburg 52, Du Quoin 45

    Hersey 66, Lake Zurich 44

    Highland 66, Chatham Glenwood 55

    Hillcrest 67, Bloomington 44

    Hyde Park 63, Romeoville 43

    Illini Bluffs 68, Abingdon 38

    Joliet Catholic 56, St. Viator 44

    Joliet West 83, Neenah, Wis. 70

    Joppa 67, Dongola 54

    Kaneland 88, Johnsburg 71

    Kankakee (McNamara) 59, Gilman Iroquois West 40

    Kenwood 61, St. Mary’s Prep, Mich. 54

    Kewanee 54, Riverdale 46

    Knoxville 61, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 42

    Lakes Community 50, Wauconda 44

    Latin 54, Lindblom 52

    Lena-Winslow 58, Milledgeville 51

    Leyden 64, Mather 32

    Libertyville 62, Willowbrook 39

    Lincoln 59, Effingham 46

    Marist 63, Naperville North 57

    Marmion 80, Aurora Math-Science 39

    Massac County 73, Anna-Jonesboro 44

    Milford 61, Watseka (coop) 29

    Monmouth-Roseville 51, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 24

    Morton 71, Illinois Valley Central 47

    Mounds Meridian 97, Fulton City, Ky. 83

    Mt. Zion 75, Mattoon 43

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 55, Rockford Lutheran 52

    New Athens 60, Perryville, Mo. 44

    New Trier 69, Verrado, Ariz. 27

    Niles Notre Dame 56, Northridge Prep 49

    Nokomis 53, Auburn 48

    Oak Forest 50, Crete-Monee 33

    Oak Lawn Richards 72, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 35

    Ottawa Marquette 58, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 25

    Palatine 59, Hampshire 46

    Pembroke Hill, Mo. 58, Kankakee 38

    Piasa Southwestern 52, Raymond Lincolnwood 24

    Pinckneyville 52, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 27

    Pleasant Plains 45, Tolono Unity 43, OT

    Pope County 67, Joppa 40

    Princeton 84, Rochelle 46

    Prospect 61, Highland Park 25

    Quincy 60, Quincy Notre Dame 43

    Rich Township 34, Farragut 19

    Rochester 63, Taylorville 31

    Rockford Boylan 80, Algonquin (Jacobs) 48

    Rockford Christian Life 58, Rock County Christian, Wis. 21

    Rockridge 59, Columbia 53

    Scales Mound 50, Macomb 31

    Schaumburg 58, Walther Christian Academy 49

    South County 54, Carlinville 19

    Springfield Southeast 63, Evansville North, Ind. 51

    St. Elmo 65, Cumberland 52

    Staunton 60, Lebanon 18

    Sterling Newman 50, Pearl City 38

    Stevenson 59, Carmel 55

    Stockton 38, River Ridge 31

    Tamms (Egyptian) 55, Dongola 39

    Teutopolis 56, East Peoria 48

    Thornton Fractional South 67, Thornwood 65

    Tuscola 62, Tri-County 23

    Vienna 84, Johnston City 55

    Warren 66, Galena 60

    Washington 62, Streator 41

    Whitney Young 51, LR Christian, Ark. 48

    Wichita Defenders, Kan. 77, Legacy 46

    ILL-IA Border Shootout=

    Bettendorf, Iowa 59, Rock Island 54

    Davenport, Central, Iowa 65, Rock Island Alleman 20

    Davenport, North, Iowa 74, Geneseo 35

    Moline 54, Pleasant Valley, Iowa 43

    North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 61, Galesburg 57

    Sterling 70, Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 53

    United Township High School 72, Davenport, West, Iowa 55

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

