Washington plays Chicago after Delle Donne’s 27-point game

Washington Mystics (1-2, 1-2 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (2-0)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Chicago Sky after Elena Delle Donne scored 27 points in the Mystics’ 88-81 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Chicago went 15-3 in Eastern Conference action and 14-4 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Sky gave up 81.3 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

Washington finished 11-7 in Eastern Conference action and 22-14 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Mystics averaged 20.3 assists per game on 29.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee).

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .