Kraken host the Blackhawks in Western Conference play

Chicago Blackhawks (25-46-6, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (43-26-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks face off in Western Conference action.

Seattle is 43-26-8 overall and 18-16-4 at home. The Kraken have conceded 239 goals while scoring 272 for a +33 scoring differential.

Chicago is 25-46-6 overall and 11-25-3 on the road. The Blackhawks have a 21-10-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. The Blackhawks won 5-4 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Dunn has 13 goals and 50 assists for the Kraken. Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Taylor Raddysh has 20 goals and 17 assists for the Blackhawks. Jason Dickinson has four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 1-9-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: out for season (groin), Philipp Kurashev: out for season (shoulder), Cole Guttman: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .