Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 53, Rockford Jefferson 44

Annawan 62, Stanford Olympia 35

Arcola 80, Grayville 68

Arthur Christian 59, Parkview Christian Academy 37

Athens 53, Carrollton 43

Auburn 40, South County 38

Augusta Southeastern 30, Macomb 27

Aurora Central Catholic 59, Round Lake 44

Aurora Christian 39, Tri-Valley 34

Barrington 54, Cary-Grove 18

Beardstown 62, Roanoke-Benson 50

Belleville East 49, McCluer North, Mo. 40

Belleville West 49, Hillwood, Tenn. 47

Benton 51, Mt. Carmel 46

Benton 56, Mounds Meridian 46

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 73, Glenbard East 70

Bethalto Civic Memorial 62, Nelson Co., Ky. 44

Bloomington Central Catholic 76, Kankakee (McNamara) 71

Blue Island Eisenhower 72, Reavis 41

Bogan 79, Proviso West 71

Bremen 69, Tinley Park 65

Brooks Academy 66, Dixon 56

Buffalo Grove 61, Prosser 26

Bunker Hill 72, Gillespie 64

Burlington Central 72, Streator 36

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 72, Barry (Western) 68, OT

Byron 66, Lanark Eastland 54

Calhoun 57, Carlinville 35

Camp Point Central 56, West Hancock 52

Canton 43, Lewistown 36

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 57, Payton 41

Carlyle 39, Trico 33

Carmi White County 55, Anna-Jonesboro 53

Carterville 51, Carmi White County 49

Carterville 71, Harrisburg 58

Casey-Westfield 71, Marshall 43

    • Catlin (Salt Fork) 59, Heritage 22

    Centralia 57, Confluence Academy, Mo. 26

    Centralia Christ Our Rock 48, Flora 38

    Champaign Centennial 48, Newton 39

    Chester 55, Woodlawn 44

    Chicago ( SSICP) 60, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 54

    Chicago (Carver Military) 34, Hubbard 33

    Chicago (Christ the King) 45, Glenbard South 35

    Chicago (Clark) 48, Farragut 38

    Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 108, Chicago Sullivan 28

    Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 75, Dunbar 69

    Chicago (Jones) 64, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 50

    Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 78, Francis Parker 52

    Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 68, Plainfield North 47

    Chicago King 62, Westminster Christian 22

    Chicago Little Village 54, Chicago Phoenix Academy 29

    Chicago Marshall 67, McHenry 62

    Chicago Phoenix Academy 56, Morgan Park Academy 46

    Christian Brothers College, Mo. 52, Trenton Wesclin 38

    Cissna Park 42, Grant Park 30

    Clinton 57, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37

    Coal City 76, Hinckley-Big Rock 65

    Collierville, Tenn. 56, Triad 47

    Collinsville 71, Oakville, Mo. 41

    Columbia 62, Bethalto Civic Memorial 36

    Crystal Lake South 57, Larkin 35

    Cumberland 44, Macon Meridian 40

    Curie 71, Danville 32

    Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 49, Maroa-Forsyth 40

    Decatur MacArthur 67, Madison 39

    Delavan 40, Illini Central 38

    Downers North 72, Joliet Catholic 62

    Downers South 80, Highland Park 56

    Dundee-Crown 79, Chicago (Ogden International) 51

    Dunlap 77, Taylorville 57

    Dwight 69, St. Bede 68

    East Alton-Wood River 73, Hillsboro 68

    East Dubuque 61, Annawan 44

    East Peoria 76, Springfield Calvary 68, 2OT

    Effingham 53, Highland 42

    Effingham St. Anthony 55, Lutheran North, Mo. 49

    Eisenhower 51, Rochester 37

    Evanston Township 69, Champaign Central 42

    Evergreen Park 78, Maria 53

    Fairbury Prairie Central 61, Peoria Christian 47

    Fairfield 56, Hamilton County 46

    Fenwick 51, Thornton Fractional North 50

    Fithian Oakwood 61, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48

    Flanagan 42, Gardner-South Wilmington 32

    Forreston 54, Amboy 45

    Freeburg 55, Waterloo Gibault 52

    Freeport 72, Sycamore 58

    Fremd 60, Prospect 50

    Geneva 57, DeKalb 38

    Glenbard North 60, Hinsdale South 50

    Glenbard West 55, Schaumburg 33

    Goreville 68, Sparta 67

    Grant 63, Elk Grove 55

    Grayslake Central 69, Bartlett 65

    Greenfield-Northwestern 33, North-Mac 24

    Hammond Central, Ind. 71, Lincoln Park 60

    Hammond Noll, Ind. 77, Thornridge 66

    Harvard 61, Alden-Hebron 53

    Herrin 70, Vienna 64

    Hinsdale Central 44, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 27

    Hoffman Estates 52, Prairie Ridge 40

    Homewood-Flossmoor 74, Rockford Auburn 61

    Hope Academy 83, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 33

    Huntley 52, Lincoln Way West 42

    Hyde Park 53, Thornwood 49

    IC Catholic 63, Fenger 30

    Illini Bluffs 61, Rockridge 56, OT

    Illini West (Carthage) 63, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 41

    Indian Creek 71, Somonauk 68

    Johnsburg 81, Streamwood 42

    Johnston City 65, New Athens 55

    Joliet Central 74, North Chicago 55

    Joliet West 76, Bloomington 58

    Kankakee 71, Von Steuben 41

    Kennedy 77, Chicago Christian 66

    Kenwood 78, Proviso East 50

    Lafayette Jeff, Ind. 77, Lindblom 69

    Lake Zurich 65, Bartonville (Limestone) 49

    Lawrenceville 50, Paris 35

    Lawrenceville 72, Chrisman 30

    Lexington 59, Hall 41

    Leyden 73, Westinghouse 67

    Libertyville 39, Hampshire 38

    Lincoln 52, Granite City 43

    Lincoln Way Central 58, Oak Lawn Richards 49

    Lincoln-Way East 86, Mattoon 51

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 78, OPRF 56

    Lisle 63, Morris 56

    Litchfield 58, Staunton 42

    Lockport 58, Peoria Manual 56

    Lyons 59, Palatine 34

    Mahomet-Seymour 64, Machesney Park Harlem 58

    Maine East 67, Addison Trail 45

    Maine South 58, St. Charles East 46

    Manley 65, Belvidere North 61

    Manteno 51, Clifton Central 29

    Marion 77, Cairo 27

    Marion, Ark. 65, Jacksonville 33

    Marist 74, Cahokia 59

    Marmion 61, Ottawa 28

    Mascoutah 61, Breese Mater Dei 57

    Mascoutah 69, Metro-East Lutheran 29

    Massac County 77, Eldorado 51

    Mather 58, Elgin Academy 44

    Medina, Ohio 61, Wells 21

    Memphis Overton, Tenn. 92, Springfield Southeast 73

    Mesa, Ariz. 55, Brother Rice 53, 2OT

    Metamora 71, Madison Central, Miss. 59

    Metea Valley 84, Richards 45

    Minooka 46, Leo 41

    Moline 70, Springfield Lanphier 40

    Monmouth-Roseville 49, Liberty 17

    Morton 63, Normal West 55

    Mount Vernon 49, Dyett 39

    Mt. Carmel 53, Murphysboro 30

    Mt. Zion 69, Galesburg 47

    Mt. Zion 75, Dunlap 62

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 62, Deerfield 49

    Naperville North 53, Lake Forest 34

    Nashville 62, McCluer, Mo. 31

    Nazareth 66, Stagg 51

    Neoga 44, Colfax Ridgeview 35

    New Berlin 39, Concord (Triopia) 38, OT

    New Trier 63, Warren Township 50

    Niles North 64, Antioch 36

    Nokomis 29, Shelbyville 28

    Normal Community 69, North Chicago 36

    Normal University 58, Fieldcrest 28

    North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 69, Greenview 47

    North Lawndale 61, Joliet Central 50

    O’Fallon 62, Mundelein 51

    Oak Lawn Community 61, Belvidere 44

    Okaw Valley 64, Pana 63

    Okawville 48, Trico 41

    Olney (Richland County) 60, Pinckneyville 45

    Olney (Richland County) 65, Jerseyville Jersey 35

    Oswego 51, Springfield 41

    Oswego East 62, DePaul College Prep 47

    Ottawa Marquette 69, Reed-Custer 57

    Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 56, Carbondale 34

    Pecatonica 75, Galena 48

    Piasa Southwestern 45, Alton Marquette 43

    Pinckneyville 69, Ballard Memorial, Ky. 50

    Pittsfield 62, Abingdon 36

    Plainfield East 56, Hononegah 44

    Plainfield South 55, Bartonville (Limestone) 47

    Plano 51, Newark 47

    Pleasant Plains 55, Knoxville 39

    Princeville 55, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 36

    Providence 46, Ridgewood 40

    Putnam County 46, Woodland 35

    Quest Academy 74, Havana 45

    Quincy 67, Alton 41

    Rantoul 64, Eisenhower 57

    Raymond Lincolnwood 56, Edinburg (Coop) BK 37

    Red Bud 65, Christopher 45

    Rock Falls 50, Aurora Christian 43

    Rockford East 67, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 64

    Rockford Guilford 82, Phillips 76

    Rockford Lutheran 65, Quincy Notre Dame 51

    Rolling Meadows 74, Glenbrook South 64

    Roxana 53, Okawville 48

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 71, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46

    Salem 42, Steeleville 26

    Sandburg 49, Argo 47

    Sandwich 57, Mendota 48

    Schurz 59, Chicago (Butler) 41

    Seneca 58, Serena 57

    Shepard 70, Waukegan 66

    Simeon 82, St. Charles North 39

    South Beloit 73, West Carroll 22

    South Elgin 71, Woodstock Marian 56

    Springfield 73, Machesney Park Harlem 44

    St. Anne 45, Momence 40

    St. Francis 49, Montini 36

    St. Francis de Sales 51, Chicago CICS-Longwood 35

    St. Ignatius 70, Riverside-Brookfield 45

    St. Joseph-Ogden 56, El Paso-Gridley 36

    St. Viator 68, Maine West 41

    Stanford Olympia 64, Providence-St. Mel 56

    Sterling 67, Rantoul 57

    Sterling 70, Rochester 59

    Stevenson 70, Morgan Park 55

    Stillman Valley 61, Marengo 46

    Sullivan 43, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 42

    Teutopolis 75, Charleston 50

    Thornton Fractional South 68, Harvey Thornton 32

    Tolono Unity 57, Petersburg PORTA 47

    Tri-County 50, Chrisman 43

    Tuscola 42, Monticello 32

    Vienna 69, Eldorado 59

    Walther Christian Academy 60, Lake View 58

    Waltonville 72, Sesser-Valier 44

    Warrensburg-Latham 54, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40

    Waterloo 66, Nelson Co., Ky. 56

    Waterloo Gibault 55, Piasa Southwestern 47

    Wauconda 63, Woodstock 46

    West Chicago 48, Bowen 28

    Westville def. DeLand-Weldon, forfeit

    Wheaton Academy 52, Aurora (East) 48

    Wheaton North 81, Batavia 77

    Wheaton Warrenville South 46, Peoria (H.S.) 38

    Wheeling 30, Englewood STEM 24

    Whitney Young 68, St. Rita 66

    Williamsville 75, Tremont 62

    Willowbrook 79, Oak Forest 73, OT

    Wilmington 50, Earlville 44

    Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 46, Westville 43

    Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 64, Martinsville 41

    Winnebago 42, Tri-Valley 40

    Woodstock North 61, Richmond-Burton 41

    York 42, Conant 39

    Yorkville 71, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 37

    Wabash Valley Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Robinson 71, S. Vermillion, Ind. 60

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

