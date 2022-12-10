AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 72, Farina South Central 45

Amundsen 65, Von Steuben 49

Andrew 51, Lockport 37

Athens 72, Greenview 25

Auburn 48, Pawnee 39

Aurora (East) 104, Bartlett 77

Aurora (West Aurora) 77, Plainfield North 67

Aurora Math-Science 49, Kirkland Hiawatha 23

Beecher 72, Grant Park 43

Belleville East 57, Edwardsville 47

Bensenville (Fenton) 51, Glenbard South 49

Bolingbrook 88, Lincoln Way Central 53

Breese Central 54, Roxana 18

Brimfield 69, Havana 44

Burlington Central 68, Prairie Ridge 55

Calvary Christian Academy 38, Kankakee Trinity Academy 30

Carmi White County 61, Flora 45

Carterville 64, Du Quoin 41

Cary-Grove 43, McHenry 17

Casey-Westfield 49, Robinson 45

Catlin (Salt Fork) 54, Villa Grove/Heritage 24

Centralia 69, Cahokia 61, OT

Champaign Central 71, Urbana 60

Chicago (Alcott) 82, Chicago Roosevelt 77

Chicago (Christ the King) 65, Chicago-University 50

Chicago (Jones) 48, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 44

Chicago (Lane) 67, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 56

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 64, Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 32

Chicago (Ogden International) 71, Raby 60

Chicago Academy 50, Chicago (Disney II) 35

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 75, Hammond Noll, Ind. 41

Chicago Little Village 86, Chicago Collegiate Charter 11

    • Chicago Marshall 79, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 11

    Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, DePaul College Prep 41

    Christopher 60, Woodlawn 43

    Clifton Central 54, St. Anne 51

    Coal City 50, Manteno 47

    Collinsville 38, East St. Louis 37

    Columbia 62, Salem 32

    Conant 35, Hoffman Estates 29

    Crystal Lake Central 49, Dundee-Crown 30

    Crystal Lake South 48, Algonquin (Jacobs) 34

    Danville (First Baptist Christian) 65, Westfair Christian 25

    Danville Schlarman 34, Arcola 23

    Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 72, Springfield Lutheran 26

    Decatur MacArthur 82, Jacksonville 37

    Decatur St. Teresa 47, Maroa-Forsyth 39

    Dieterich 55, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 40

    Dixon 55, Woodstock 34

    Donovan 69, Gardner-South Wilmington 61

    Downers North 41, York 40

    Dunlap 70, Bartonville (Limestone) 52

    Earlville 51, Indian Creek 25

    East Peoria 57, Canton 32

    Effingham St. Anthony 61, St Elmo-Brownstown 31

    El Paso-Gridley 70, Colfax Ridgeview 51

    Eldorado 63, Fairfield 27

    Elgin Academy 67, Morgan Park Academy 30

    Elverado 62, Cobden 49

    Eureka 56, LeRoy 42

    Fairbury Prairie Central 54, Champaign St. Thomas More 32

    Faith Christian 79, Quad Cities 56

    Farmington 55, Abingdon 26

    Farragut 86, North Lawndale 80

    Francis Parker 52, Latin 48

    Freeburg 75, East Alton-Wood River 55

    Fremd 67, Barrington 52

    Gallatin County 67, Pope County 43

    Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 44, Oregon 27

    Gilman Iroquois West 51, Chrisman 34

    Granite City 52, Belleville West 45

    Greenville 41, Litchfield 34

    Hamilton County 41, Edwards County 36

    Hardin County 65, Carrier Mills 35

    Harrisburg 61, West Frankfort 49

    Harvey Thornton 49, Rich Township 44

    Herrin 47, Benton 46

    Hinckley-Big Rock 49, Amboy 12

    Holy Trinity 69, Chicago CICS-Ellison 67

    Hononegah 69, Rockford East 11

    Hoopeston 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, OT

    Huntley 55, Hampshire 48

    Illini Bluffs 53, Princeville 31

    Illini Central 37, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 35

    Islamic Foundation 27, Lombard (CPSA) 26

    Jackson-Reed, D.C. 66, Whitney Young 65

    Jacksonville Routt 58, South County 39

    Jerseyville Jersey 61, Highland 59

    Johnston City 59, Trico 50

    Joppa 59, Tamms (Egyptian) 46

    Kaneland 77, Marengo 40

    Kankakee 78, Thornridge 27

    Kelvyn Park 64, Spry Community 11

    Kenwood 58, Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. 47

    LaSalle-Peru 60, Rock Falls 48

    Lake View 67, Chicago Sullivan 40

    Lakes Community 44, Antioch 41

    Larkin 50, West Chicago 43

    Lincoln 46, Charleston 15

    Lincoln Way West 69, Homewood-Flossmoor 67, OT

    Lincoln-Way East 78, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 58, Nazareth 29

    Loyola 42, Fenwick 27

    Machesney Park Harlem 56, Belvidere 47

    Maine East 69, Maine West 63

    Manley 68, Clemente 53

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 73, Joliet Catholic 52

    Marion 53, Carbondale 51, OT

    Marist 48, St. Viator 43

    Marmion 64, De La Salle 47

    Mascoutah 57, Waterloo 48

    Metamora 56, Morton 50

    Midland 74, Dwight 51

    Milford 76, Armstrong 45

    Moline 78, Rock Island 40

    Momence 62, Kankakee Grace Christian 21

    Monmouth-Roseville 46, Knoxville 44

    Mount Vernon 71, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49

    Mt. Carmel 53, Lawrenceville 44

    Mt. Zion 61, Monticello 39

    Murphysboro 47, Massac County 43

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 62, Naperville Central 59

    Naperville North 74, DeKalb 71

    Nashville 52, Anna-Jonesboro 38

    New Berlin 46, Quest Academy 33

    New Trier 52, Glenbrook South 46

    Newton 66, North Clay 57

    Niles North 76, Deerfield 71

    Niles Notre Dame 51, Carmel 43

    Niles West 52, Maine South 50

    Normal University 54, Chatham Glenwood 37

    Normal West 68, Champaign Centennial 47

    Norris City (NCOE) 49, Sesser-Valier 41

    Northridge Prep 53, Elmwood Park 12

    Oak Lawn Richards 57, Blue Island Eisenhower 52

    Okawville 41, Chester 35

    Orion 51, Erie/Prophetstown 37

    Orr 60, Lincoln Park 48

    Oswego East 58, Oswego 53

    Ottawa 59, Plano 48

    Pana 71, Hillsboro 69

    Paris 50, Marshall 41

    Payson Seymour 50, Mendon Unity 43

    Payton 48, Collins Academy 26

    Peoria (H.S.) 58, Danville 39

    Peoria Christian 52, Bloomington Christian 47

    Peoria Manual 40, Normal Community 36

    Peoria Notre Dame 63, Yorkville Christian 61

    Peotone 54, Herscher 24

    Piasa Southwestern 50, Staunton 41

    Pittsfield 36, Riverton 32

    Plainfield South 60, Plainfield East 52

    Princeton 74, Ottawa Marquette 50

    Prospect 61, Wheeling 25

    Providence 51, Providence-St. Mel 40

    Proviso West 72, Chicago King 45

    Quincy 62, Sterling 52

    Raymond Lincolnwood 42, Okaw Valley 41

    Reed-Custer 51, Lisle 48

    Richwoods 58, Bloomington 50

    Riverdale 78, Morrison 60

    Riverside-Brookfield 75, Chicago Christian 40

    Roanoke-Benson 46, Henry 36

    Rochester 63, Eisenhower 33

    Rock Island Alleman 42, Geneseo 41

    Rockford Auburn 62, Belvidere North 43

    Rockford Boylan 58, Rockford Jefferson 37

    Rockford Christian Life 52, Mooseheart 51

    Rockford Guilford 78, Freeport 57

    Rockridge 48, Sherrard 30

    Rolling Meadows 66, Hersey 36

    Romeoville 75, Plainfield Central 45

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 68, Springfield Southeast 30

    Schaumburg 44, Palatine 34

    Schurz 43, Senn 42

    Seneca 68, Woodland 38

    Serena 67, Newark 41

    Shelbyville 64, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 59

    Somonauk 65, Leland 27

    South Elgin 68, Glenbard East 42

    Sparta 52, Carlyle 51

    Springfield Calvary 79, Hartsburg-Emden 62

    Springfield Lanphier 68, Springfield 54

    St. Francis 33, Aurora Christian 30

    St. Ignatius 48, Leo 42

    St. Laurence 74, Evergreen Park 42

    St. Rita 59, Brother Rice 51

    Stagg 49, Sandburg 21

    Stanford Olympia 41, Georgetown La Salette 15

    Steinmetz 48, Chicago Uplift 23

    Streator 60, Wilmington 34

    Sullivan 49, Neoga 41

    Teutopolis 75, Bloomington Central Catholic 64

    Thornwood 74, Crete-Monee 57

    Tolono Unity 72, Taylorville 42

    Trenton Wesclin 46, Red Bud 42

    Triad 46, Bethalto Civic Memorial 37

    Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 46, Liberty 35

    Tuscola 81, Urbana University 22

    United Township High School 68, Galesburg 51

    Unity Christian 48, Pathway Christian, Iowa 38

    Vernon Hills 42, Highland Park 19

    Waldorf 45, Evanston Roycemore 16

    Warren 65, Milledgeville 56

    Washington 65, Pekin 55, OT

    Waterloo Gibault 59, Pinckneyville 51

    Wells 51, Chicago (Austin) 48

    Westinghouse 63, Prosser 41

    White Station, Tenn. 79, Dunbar 43

    Williamsville 50, Nokomis 35

    Yorkville 48, Minooka 30

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Taft vs. Mather, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.