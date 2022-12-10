Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 72, Farina South Central 45
Amundsen 65, Von Steuben 49
Andrew 51, Lockport 37
Athens 72, Greenview 25
Auburn 48, Pawnee 39
Aurora (East) 104, Bartlett 77
Aurora (West Aurora) 77, Plainfield North 67
Aurora Math-Science 49, Kirkland Hiawatha 23
Beecher 72, Grant Park 43
Belleville East 57, Edwardsville 47
Bensenville (Fenton) 51, Glenbard South 49
Bolingbrook 88, Lincoln Way Central 53
Breese Central 54, Roxana 18
Brimfield 69, Havana 44
Burlington Central 68, Prairie Ridge 55
Calvary Christian Academy 38, Kankakee Trinity Academy 30
Carmi White County 61, Flora 45
Carterville 64, Du Quoin 41
Cary-Grove 43, McHenry 17
Casey-Westfield 49, Robinson 45
Catlin (Salt Fork) 54, Villa Grove/Heritage 24
Centralia 69, Cahokia 61, OT
Champaign Central 71, Urbana 60
Chicago (Alcott) 82, Chicago Roosevelt 77
Chicago (Christ the King) 65, Chicago-University 50
Chicago (Jones) 48, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 44
Chicago (Lane) 67, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 56
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 64, Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 32
Chicago (Ogden International) 71, Raby 60
Chicago Academy 50, Chicago (Disney II) 35
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 75, Hammond Noll, Ind. 41
Chicago Little Village 86, Chicago Collegiate Charter 11
Chicago Marshall 79, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 11
Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, DePaul College Prep 41
Christopher 60, Woodlawn 43
Clifton Central 54, St. Anne 51
Coal City 50, Manteno 47
Collinsville 38, East St. Louis 37
Columbia 62, Salem 32
Conant 35, Hoffman Estates 29
Crystal Lake Central 49, Dundee-Crown 30
Crystal Lake South 48, Algonquin (Jacobs) 34
Danville (First Baptist Christian) 65, Westfair Christian 25
Danville Schlarman 34, Arcola 23
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 72, Springfield Lutheran 26
Decatur MacArthur 82, Jacksonville 37
Decatur St. Teresa 47, Maroa-Forsyth 39
Dieterich 55, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 40
Dixon 55, Woodstock 34
Donovan 69, Gardner-South Wilmington 61
Downers North 41, York 40
Dunlap 70, Bartonville (Limestone) 52
Earlville 51, Indian Creek 25
East Peoria 57, Canton 32
Effingham St. Anthony 61, St Elmo-Brownstown 31
El Paso-Gridley 70, Colfax Ridgeview 51
Eldorado 63, Fairfield 27
Elgin Academy 67, Morgan Park Academy 30
Elverado 62, Cobden 49
Eureka 56, LeRoy 42
Fairbury Prairie Central 54, Champaign St. Thomas More 32
Faith Christian 79, Quad Cities 56
Farmington 55, Abingdon 26
Farragut 86, North Lawndale 80
Francis Parker 52, Latin 48
Freeburg 75, East Alton-Wood River 55
Fremd 67, Barrington 52
Gallatin County 67, Pope County 43
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 44, Oregon 27
Gilman Iroquois West 51, Chrisman 34
Granite City 52, Belleville West 45
Greenville 41, Litchfield 34
Hamilton County 41, Edwards County 36
Hardin County 65, Carrier Mills 35
Harrisburg 61, West Frankfort 49
Harvey Thornton 49, Rich Township 44
Herrin 47, Benton 46
Hinckley-Big Rock 49, Amboy 12
Holy Trinity 69, Chicago CICS-Ellison 67
Hononegah 69, Rockford East 11
Hoopeston 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, OT
Huntley 55, Hampshire 48
Illini Bluffs 53, Princeville 31
Illini Central 37, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 35
Islamic Foundation 27, Lombard (CPSA) 26
Jackson-Reed, D.C. 66, Whitney Young 65
Jacksonville Routt 58, South County 39
Jerseyville Jersey 61, Highland 59
Johnston City 59, Trico 50
Joppa 59, Tamms (Egyptian) 46
Kaneland 77, Marengo 40
Kankakee 78, Thornridge 27
Kelvyn Park 64, Spry Community 11
Kenwood 58, Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. 47
LaSalle-Peru 60, Rock Falls 48
Lake View 67, Chicago Sullivan 40
Lakes Community 44, Antioch 41
Larkin 50, West Chicago 43
Lincoln 46, Charleston 15
Lincoln Way West 69, Homewood-Flossmoor 67, OT
Lincoln-Way East 78, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46
Lisle (Benet Academy) 58, Nazareth 29
Loyola 42, Fenwick 27
Machesney Park Harlem 56, Belvidere 47
Maine East 69, Maine West 63
Manley 68, Clemente 53
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 73, Joliet Catholic 52
Marion 53, Carbondale 51, OT
Marist 48, St. Viator 43
Marmion 64, De La Salle 47
Mascoutah 57, Waterloo 48
Metamora 56, Morton 50
Midland 74, Dwight 51
Milford 76, Armstrong 45
Moline 78, Rock Island 40
Momence 62, Kankakee Grace Christian 21
Monmouth-Roseville 46, Knoxville 44
Mount Vernon 71, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49
Mt. Carmel 53, Lawrenceville 44
Mt. Zion 61, Monticello 39
Murphysboro 47, Massac County 43
Naperville Neuqua Valley 62, Naperville Central 59
Naperville North 74, DeKalb 71
Nashville 52, Anna-Jonesboro 38
New Berlin 46, Quest Academy 33
New Trier 52, Glenbrook South 46
Newton 66, North Clay 57
Niles North 76, Deerfield 71
Niles Notre Dame 51, Carmel 43
Niles West 52, Maine South 50
Normal University 54, Chatham Glenwood 37
Normal West 68, Champaign Centennial 47
Norris City (NCOE) 49, Sesser-Valier 41
Northridge Prep 53, Elmwood Park 12
Oak Lawn Richards 57, Blue Island Eisenhower 52
Okawville 41, Chester 35
Orion 51, Erie/Prophetstown 37
Orr 60, Lincoln Park 48
Oswego East 58, Oswego 53
Ottawa 59, Plano 48
Pana 71, Hillsboro 69
Paris 50, Marshall 41
Payson Seymour 50, Mendon Unity 43
Payton 48, Collins Academy 26
Peoria (H.S.) 58, Danville 39
Peoria Christian 52, Bloomington Christian 47
Peoria Manual 40, Normal Community 36
Peoria Notre Dame 63, Yorkville Christian 61
Peotone 54, Herscher 24
Piasa Southwestern 50, Staunton 41
Pittsfield 36, Riverton 32
Plainfield South 60, Plainfield East 52
Princeton 74, Ottawa Marquette 50
Prospect 61, Wheeling 25
Providence 51, Providence-St. Mel 40
Proviso West 72, Chicago King 45
Quincy 62, Sterling 52
Raymond Lincolnwood 42, Okaw Valley 41
Reed-Custer 51, Lisle 48
Richwoods 58, Bloomington 50
Riverdale 78, Morrison 60
Riverside-Brookfield 75, Chicago Christian 40
Roanoke-Benson 46, Henry 36
Rochester 63, Eisenhower 33
Rock Island Alleman 42, Geneseo 41
Rockford Auburn 62, Belvidere North 43
Rockford Boylan 58, Rockford Jefferson 37
Rockford Christian Life 52, Mooseheart 51
Rockford Guilford 78, Freeport 57
Rockridge 48, Sherrard 30
Rolling Meadows 66, Hersey 36
Romeoville 75, Plainfield Central 45
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 68, Springfield Southeast 30
Schaumburg 44, Palatine 34
Schurz 43, Senn 42
Seneca 68, Woodland 38
Serena 67, Newark 41
Shelbyville 64, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 59
Somonauk 65, Leland 27
South Elgin 68, Glenbard East 42
Sparta 52, Carlyle 51
Springfield Calvary 79, Hartsburg-Emden 62
Springfield Lanphier 68, Springfield 54
St. Francis 33, Aurora Christian 30
St. Ignatius 48, Leo 42
St. Laurence 74, Evergreen Park 42
St. Rita 59, Brother Rice 51
Stagg 49, Sandburg 21
Stanford Olympia 41, Georgetown La Salette 15
Steinmetz 48, Chicago Uplift 23
Streator 60, Wilmington 34
Sullivan 49, Neoga 41
Teutopolis 75, Bloomington Central Catholic 64
Thornwood 74, Crete-Monee 57
Tolono Unity 72, Taylorville 42
Trenton Wesclin 46, Red Bud 42
Triad 46, Bethalto Civic Memorial 37
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 46, Liberty 35
Tuscola 81, Urbana University 22
United Township High School 68, Galesburg 51
Unity Christian 48, Pathway Christian, Iowa 38
Vernon Hills 42, Highland Park 19
Waldorf 45, Evanston Roycemore 16
Warren 65, Milledgeville 56
Washington 65, Pekin 55, OT
Waterloo Gibault 59, Pinckneyville 51
Wells 51, Chicago (Austin) 48
Westinghouse 63, Prosser 41
White Station, Tenn. 79, Dunbar 43
Williamsville 50, Nokomis 35
Yorkville 48, Minooka 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Taft vs. Mather, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/