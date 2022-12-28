Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 38, Wheaton Academy 34
Aledo (Mercer County) 45, Stockton 20
Aledo (Mercer County) 57, Bureau Valley 51
Alton 84, McCluer, Mo. 14
Athens 50, Midwest Central 44
Aurora Central Catholic 60, Freeport 45
Benton Central, Ind. 57, Catlin (Salt Fork) 50
Breese Central 53, Highland 45
Breese Mater Dei 54, Belleville West 50
Brimfield 36, El Paso-Gridley 19
Brownstown-St Elmo 39, Newton 37
Byron 63, Sterling 40
Camp Point Central 36, Kankakee (McNamara) 27
Carlyle 62, Waterloo Gibault 28
Carmi White County 46, Murphysboro 15
Centralia Christ Our Rock 41, East Alton-Wood River 38
Christopher 55, West Frankfort 32
Clinton 53, Monticello 21
Deerfield 76, Joliet West 48
Dieterich 38, Arcola 36
Dixon 71, Rockford East 15
Edwards County 41, Fairfield 30
Edwards County 63, Mt. Carmel 42
Eldorado 58, Wayne City 32
Elmwood 45, Princeville 24
Elmwood 46, Midland 21
Fairfield 44, Flora 29
Flora 52, Mt. Carmel 40
Galena 46, Darlington, Wis. 40
Galesburg 55, Sullivan 30
Galesburg 65, Champaign Central 50
Geneseo 49, Normal West 40
Greenville 61, Sandoval 17
Hamilton County 60, Chester 25
Hersey 55, Sycamore 46
Hyde Park 55, Kankakee 44
Johnston City 55, Dupo 23
Joliet Central 43, Kaneland 32
Joliet Central 60, Lemont 44
Juarez 50, Chicago (Soto) High School 24
Lake Zurich 54, Lincoln Way Central 37
Lena-Winslow 62, Orion 30
Lockport 42, Chicago (Christ the King) 19
Machesney Park Harlem 51, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 39
Mahomet-Seymour 49, Altamont 26
Mahomet-Seymour 59, Olney (Richland County) 26
Marshall 52, Arcola 51
Marshall 63, Red Hill 21
Mascoutah 75, East St. Louis 20
Mattoon 49, Altamont 26
McGivney Catholic High School 63, Elverado 4
Monmouth-Roseville 52, Bureau Valley 12
Monmouth-Roseville 53, Peoria Heights (Quest) 45
Montini 74, Southland 18
Morrison 51, Wethersfield 44
Morton 72, Springfield 44
Mt. Pulaski 58, Hillsboro 57
Neoga 82, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 29
Nokomis 45, Williamsville 14
Normal Community 42, Wheaton Warrenville South 34
Normal University 52, Winnebago 50
Northside Prep 53, Maine East 28
O’Fallon 94, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 10
Oak Lawn Richards 49, Hammond Central, Ind. 37
Okawville 69, Belleville East 39
Oswego 52, Kaneland 49
Oswego 53, Lemont 36
Paris 62, Stanford Olympia 40
Plainfield North 63, Taylorville 40
Prospect 60, Chicago Resurrection 51
Regina 34, Niles West 31
Rochelle 53, Freeport (Aquin) 49
Rochester 47, Rock Island 38
Rock Falls 47, Bloomington Central Catholic 44
Rockford Guilford 59, Rockford Christian 33
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 51, Riverdale 21
Salem 64, Goreville 61, OT
Sherrard 53, St. Joseph-Ogden 30
South Beloit 32, Harvard 23
St. Charles East 51, Morgan Park 43
Staunton 58, Anna-Jonesboro 17
Stillman Valley 51, Freeport 27
Thornton Fractional South 56, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 38
Tolono Unity 36, N. Vermillion, Ind. 16
Tremont 70, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 55
Tuscola 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22
United Township High School 67, Aurora Central Catholic 23
Vienna 53, Herrin 28
Washington 63, Bloomington 47
West Prairie 33, Liberty 18
Westinghouse 66, Chicago King 25
Wethersfield 41, Erie-Prophetstown 25
Whitney Young 56, St. Francis 20
Willows 40, Rockford Christian Life 19
Willows 59, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 21
Woodlawn 68, Lawrenceville 32
Yorkville 50, Belvidere North 40
North Central (Farmersburg) Tournament=
N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 43, Robinson 40
Orleans, Ind. 63, OPH 31
Robinson 42, Orleans, Ind. 25
