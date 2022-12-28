AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 38, Wheaton Academy 34

Aledo (Mercer County) 45, Stockton 20

Aledo (Mercer County) 57, Bureau Valley 51

Alton 84, McCluer, Mo. 14

Athens 50, Midwest Central 44

Aurora Central Catholic 60, Freeport 45

Benton Central, Ind. 57, Catlin (Salt Fork) 50

Breese Central 53, Highland 45

Breese Mater Dei 54, Belleville West 50

Brimfield 36, El Paso-Gridley 19

Brownstown-St Elmo 39, Newton 37

Byron 63, Sterling 40

Camp Point Central 36, Kankakee (McNamara) 27

Carlyle 62, Waterloo Gibault 28

Carmi White County 46, Murphysboro 15

Centralia Christ Our Rock 41, East Alton-Wood River 38

Christopher 55, West Frankfort 32

Clinton 53, Monticello 21

Deerfield 76, Joliet West 48

Dieterich 38, Arcola 36

Dixon 71, Rockford East 15

Edwards County 41, Fairfield 30

Edwards County 63, Mt. Carmel 42

Eldorado 58, Wayne City 32

Elmwood 45, Princeville 24

Elmwood 46, Midland 21

Fairfield 44, Flora 29

Flora 52, Mt. Carmel 40

Galena 46, Darlington, Wis. 40

Galesburg 55, Sullivan 30

Galesburg 65, Champaign Central 50

Geneseo 49, Normal West 40

Greenville 61, Sandoval 17

Hamilton County 60, Chester 25

Hersey 55, Sycamore 46

Hyde Park 55, Kankakee 44

Johnston City 55, Dupo 23

Joliet Central 43, Kaneland 32

Joliet Central 60, Lemont 44

    • Juarez 50, Chicago (Soto) High School 24

    Lake Zurich 54, Lincoln Way Central 37

    Lena-Winslow 62, Orion 30

    Lockport 42, Chicago (Christ the King) 19

    Machesney Park Harlem 51, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 39

    Mahomet-Seymour 49, Altamont 26

    Mahomet-Seymour 59, Olney (Richland County) 26

    Marshall 52, Arcola 51

    Marshall 63, Red Hill 21

    Mascoutah 75, East St. Louis 20

    Mattoon 49, Altamont 26

    McGivney Catholic High School 63, Elverado 4

    Monmouth-Roseville 52, Bureau Valley 12

    Monmouth-Roseville 53, Peoria Heights (Quest) 45

    Montini 74, Southland 18

    Morrison 51, Wethersfield 44

    Morton 72, Springfield 44

    Mt. Pulaski 58, Hillsboro 57

    Neoga 82, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 29

    Nokomis 45, Williamsville 14

    Normal Community 42, Wheaton Warrenville South 34

    Normal University 52, Winnebago 50

    Northside Prep 53, Maine East 28

    O’Fallon 94, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 10

    Oak Lawn Richards 49, Hammond Central, Ind. 37

    Okawville 69, Belleville East 39

    Oswego 52, Kaneland 49

    Oswego 53, Lemont 36

    Paris 62, Stanford Olympia 40

    Plainfield North 63, Taylorville 40

    Prospect 60, Chicago Resurrection 51

    Regina 34, Niles West 31

    Rochelle 53, Freeport (Aquin) 49

    Rochester 47, Rock Island 38

    Rock Falls 47, Bloomington Central Catholic 44

    Rockford Guilford 59, Rockford Christian 33

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 51, Riverdale 21

    Salem 64, Goreville 61, OT

    Sherrard 53, St. Joseph-Ogden 30

    South Beloit 32, Harvard 23

    St. Charles East 51, Morgan Park 43

    Staunton 58, Anna-Jonesboro 17

    Stillman Valley 51, Freeport 27

    Thornton Fractional South 56, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 38

    Tolono Unity 36, N. Vermillion, Ind. 16

    Tremont 70, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 55

    Tuscola 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22

    United Township High School 67, Aurora Central Catholic 23

    Vienna 53, Herrin 28

    Washington 63, Bloomington 47

    West Prairie 33, Liberty 18

    Westinghouse 66, Chicago King 25

    Wethersfield 41, Erie-Prophetstown 25

    Whitney Young 56, St. Francis 20

    Willows 40, Rockford Christian Life 19

    Willows 59, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 21

    Woodlawn 68, Lawrenceville 32

    Yorkville 50, Belvidere North 40

    North Central (Farmersburg) Tournament=

    N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 43, Robinson 40

    Orleans, Ind. 63, OPH 31

    Robinson 42, Orleans, Ind. 25

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

