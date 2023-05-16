Meram leads Charlotte FC against the Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire (3-3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (4-5-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Charlotte FC -102, Chicago +255, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Meram leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with the Chicago Fire after a two-goal performance against Atlanta United.

Charlotte is 4-3-2 in conference games. Charlotte is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 44 shots on goal, averaging 3.7 per game.

The Fire are 1-2-5 against Eastern Conference teams. The Fire are 3-2 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enzo Copetti has scored four goals for Charlotte. Kamil Jozwiak has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kei Kamara has four goals for the Fire. Chris Mueller has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Fire: 3-3-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Bill Tuiloma (injured), Kerwin Vargas (injured), George Marks (injured), Joseph Mora (injured), Guzman Corujo (injured).

Fire: Robert Jonathan Dean Jr. (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Maren Haile-Selassie (injured), Rafael Czichos (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .