Cincinnati takes win streak into matchup with the Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire (3-4-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (11-1-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : FC Cincinnati -148, Chicago +365, Draw +303; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into a matchup with Chicago as winners of five consecutive games.

Cincinnati is 6-0-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cincinnati is 3-0-1 when it scores three or more goals.

The Fire are 1-3-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Kei Kamara paces the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with four goals. The Fire have scored 21.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luciano Acosta has six goals and four assists for Cincinnati. Brandon Vazquez has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Kamara has scored four goals with one assist for the Fire. Maren Haile-Selassie has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 8-1-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Fire: 2-3-5, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Sergio Santos (injured), Brenner (injured).

Fire: Robert Jonathan Dean Jr. (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Chris Mueller (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .