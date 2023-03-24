Inter Miami hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action

Chicago Fire (0-1-2) vs. Inter Miami CF (2-2-0)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Inter Miami CF -101, Chicago +265, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami hosts the Chicago Fire in conference action.

Miami put together a 14-14-6 record overall during the 2022 season while finishing 10-4-3 in home matches. Miami scored 47 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 56.

The Fire finished 10-15-9 overall a season ago while going 4-9-4 on the road. The Fire scored 39 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 48.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Leonardo Campana (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Noah Allen (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Edison Azcona (injured), Shanyder Borgelin (injured), Gregore (injured).

Fire: Federico Navarro (injured), Jairo Torres (injured), Fabian Herbers (injured), Xherdan Shaqiri (injured), Kei Kamara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .