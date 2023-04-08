Chicago Fire (9-14-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -142, Chicago +320, Draw +306; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play.

Cincinnati is 8-6-10 in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the MLS with 152 shots on goal, averaging 5.1 per game.

The Fire are 6-12-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire have a 4-0-1 record in games they record at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Cincinnati won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenner has scored 15 goals and added five assists for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Kacper Przybylko has five goals and one assist for the Fire. Jhon Jader Duran Palacio has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 4-0-6, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Fire: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Beckham Sunderland (injured), Kenneth Vermeer (injured).

Fire: Brian Gutierrez (injured), Mauricio Pineda (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Jairo Torres (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured), Fabian Herbers (injured), Kacper Przybylko (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Gaston Gimenez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .