Nashville faces the Chicago Fire in non-conference play

Chicago Fire (2-2-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (4-3-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Nashville SC -130, Chicago +343, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Chicago Fire in non-conference action.

Nashville is 3-1-2 at home. Nashville has a 0-3 record in matches decided by one goal.

The Fire are 1-2-0 in road games. The Fire are sixth in the Eastern Conference with 13 goals led by Kei Kamara with four.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Shaffelburg has three goals for Nashville. Hany Mukhtar has three goals and four assists.

Kamara has scored four goals for the Fire. Chris Mueller has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Nashville: Averaging 1.1 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

Fire: Averaging 1.4 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Randall Leal (injured).

Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured).

