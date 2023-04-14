Kamara leads the Chicago Fire against the Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union (2-4-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-1-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Philadelphia +156, Chicago +169, Draw +231; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Kei Kamara leads the Chicago Fire into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union after scoring two goals against Minnesota United.

The Fire are 1-1-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Kamara leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the league with three goals. The Fire have scored nine.

The Union are 2-4-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union are sixth in the Eastern Conference with eight goals led by Mikael Uhre with two.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Union won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara has three goals for the Fire. Chris Mueller has two goals.

Uhre has two goals for the Union. Julian Carranza has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Fire: Averaging 1.5 goals, 2.3 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Union: Averaging 1.1 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured), Federico Navarro (injured), Jairo Torres (injured), Xherdan Shaqiri (injured).

Union: Kai Wagner (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .