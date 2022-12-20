Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcola 51, Chrisman 14
Athens 45, Pana 42
Aurora (West Aurora) 61, Plainfield South 58
Byron 52, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 27
Carlinville 54, Raymond Lincolnwood 26
Carlyle 76, Red Bud 27
Chicago (Butler) 61, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 22
Chicago (Christ the King) 54, Westmont 52
Chicago (Goode) 32, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 20
Clifton Central 45, Beecher 36
Coal City 48, Plano 44
Colfax Ridgeview 41, Roanoke-Benson 34
Collinsville 53, Alton Marquette 27
Columbia 60, Roxana 23
Conant 50, Rolling Meadows 37
Cullom Tri-Point 38, Gardner-South Wilmington 36
Decatur St. Teresa 45, Monticello 20
Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 42, Josephinum 18
Dupo 36, Valmeyer 34
Edwards County 60, Lawrenceville 9
El Paso-Gridley 62, Clinton 49
Forreston 60, Oregon 47
Freeburg 54, Breese Central 50
Glenbard North 45, Glenbard East 39
Hamilton County 51, Centralia 44, OT
Hampshire 69, Larkin 41
Harvest Christian Academy 53, Hinckley-Big Rock 51
Havana 62, Farmington 26
Heyworth 42, Moweaqua Central A&M 29
Highland 59, Bethalto Civic Memorial 57
Hillsboro 56, Auburn 22
Hinsdale South 61, Lemont 38
Illini Bluffs 36, Princeville 29
Illini West (Carthage) 56, Clark County, Mo. 27
Julian 42, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 14
Lewistown 62, Stark County 32
Libertyville 61, Cary-Grove 37
Lincoln Way West 52, Lincoln-Way East 51
Loyola 75, Vernon Hills 41
Macomb 51, Biggsville West Central 40
Manteno 55, Gilman Iroquois West 16
Marist 55, St. Laurence 47
Mattoon 56, Marshall 48
Momence 49, Donovan 43, OT
Monmouth-Roseville 65, West Hancock 46
Neoga 49, Brownstown-St Elmo 42
North Paulding, Ga. 53, Kankakee 27
North-Mac 70, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 54
Okawville 66, Trenton Wesclin 37
Orangeville 44, Dakota 19
Paris 43, Teutopolis 27
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 22
Peotone 60, Kankakee (McNamara) 42
Pope County 56, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 43
Quincy Notre Dame 47, Camp Point Central 33
Rantoul 53, Arthur Christian 40
Reed-Custer 41, Wilmington 31
Regina 48, Holy Trinity 35
Riverdale 54, Annawan 41
Sandburg 57, Oswego East 29
Sherrard 41, Aledo (Mercer County) 36
South County 51, Mount Olive 40
South Fork 58, Illini Central 39
St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Cissna Park 41
Tolono Unity 59, Warrensburg-Latham 52
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48, Liberty 39
Warren Township 38, Niles West 37
Wayne City 37, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28
Woodlawn 85, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Trico vs. Goreville, ccd.
___
