Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcola 51, Chrisman 14

Athens 45, Pana 42

Aurora (West Aurora) 61, Plainfield South 58

Byron 52, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 27

Carlinville 54, Raymond Lincolnwood 26

Carlyle 76, Red Bud 27

Chicago (Butler) 61, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 22

Chicago (Christ the King) 54, Westmont 52

Chicago (Goode) 32, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 20

Clifton Central 45, Beecher 36

Coal City 48, Plano 44

Colfax Ridgeview 41, Roanoke-Benson 34

Collinsville 53, Alton Marquette 27

Columbia 60, Roxana 23

Conant 50, Rolling Meadows 37

Cullom Tri-Point 38, Gardner-South Wilmington 36

Decatur St. Teresa 45, Monticello 20

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 42, Josephinum 18

Dupo 36, Valmeyer 34

Edwards County 60, Lawrenceville 9

El Paso-Gridley 62, Clinton 49

Forreston 60, Oregon 47

Freeburg 54, Breese Central 50

Glenbard North 45, Glenbard East 39

Hamilton County 51, Centralia 44, OT

Hampshire 69, Larkin 41

Harvest Christian Academy 53, Hinckley-Big Rock 51

Havana 62, Farmington 26

Heyworth 42, Moweaqua Central A&M 29

Highland 59, Bethalto Civic Memorial 57

Hillsboro 56, Auburn 22

Hinsdale South 61, Lemont 38

Illini Bluffs 36, Princeville 29

Illini West (Carthage) 56, Clark County, Mo. 27

Julian 42, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 14

Lewistown 62, Stark County 32

    • Libertyville 61, Cary-Grove 37

    Lincoln Way West 52, Lincoln-Way East 51

    Loyola 75, Vernon Hills 41

    Macomb 51, Biggsville West Central 40

    Manteno 55, Gilman Iroquois West 16

    Marist 55, St. Laurence 47

    Mattoon 56, Marshall 48

    Momence 49, Donovan 43, OT

    Monmouth-Roseville 65, West Hancock 46

    Neoga 49, Brownstown-St Elmo 42

    North Paulding, Ga. 53, Kankakee 27

    North-Mac 70, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 54

    Okawville 66, Trenton Wesclin 37

    Orangeville 44, Dakota 19

    Paris 43, Teutopolis 27

    Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 22

    Peotone 60, Kankakee (McNamara) 42

    Pope County 56, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 43

    Quincy Notre Dame 47, Camp Point Central 33

    Rantoul 53, Arthur Christian 40

    Reed-Custer 41, Wilmington 31

    Regina 48, Holy Trinity 35

    Riverdale 54, Annawan 41

    Sandburg 57, Oswego East 29

    Sherrard 41, Aledo (Mercer County) 36

    South County 51, Mount Olive 40

    South Fork 58, Illini Central 39

    St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Cissna Park 41

    Tolono Unity 59, Warrensburg-Latham 52

    Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48, Liberty 39

    Warren Township 38, Niles West 37

    Wayne City 37, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28

    Woodlawn 85, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 21

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Trico vs. Goreville, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

