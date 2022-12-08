Wednesday’s Scores

AP NEWS
The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 50, Oneida (ROWVA) 39

Annawan 66, Biggsville West Central 43

Bowen 50, Gage Park 37

Chicago (Carver Military) 45, Corliss 15

Dwight 43, Streator 28

Galva 43, Monmouth United 32

Goreville 76, Gallatin County 41

Hancock 21, Air Force Academy 13

Herscher 62, Gilman Iroquois West 21

Heyworth 48, Tri-Valley 46

Hubbard 22, Chicago Little Village 19

Julian 49, Chicago (Soto) High School 5

Kaneland 61, Sycamore 54

Kelly 51, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 4

Kenwood 91, Hyde Park 60

Lisle (Benet Academy) 66, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40

Maria 53, Tilden 25

Morgan Park 73, Brooks Academy 13

Morrison 68, Milledgeville 22

Nazareth 35, Carmel 16

Peoria Heights (Quest) 57, Farmington 34

Princeville 49, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 35

St. Viator 61, Joliet Catholic 49

Waterloo Gibault 43, Red Bud 33

Woodlawn 60, Galatia 10

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

