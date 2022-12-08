Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 50, Oneida (ROWVA) 39
Annawan 66, Biggsville West Central 43
Bowen 50, Gage Park 37
Chicago (Carver Military) 45, Corliss 15
Dwight 43, Streator 28
Galva 43, Monmouth United 32
Goreville 76, Gallatin County 41
Hancock 21, Air Force Academy 13
Herscher 62, Gilman Iroquois West 21
Heyworth 48, Tri-Valley 46
Hubbard 22, Chicago Little Village 19
Julian 49, Chicago (Soto) High School 5
Kaneland 61, Sycamore 54
Kelly 51, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 4
Kenwood 91, Hyde Park 60
Lisle (Benet Academy) 66, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40
Maria 53, Tilden 25
Morgan Park 73, Brooks Academy 13
Morrison 68, Milledgeville 22
Nazareth 35, Carmel 16
Peoria Heights (Quest) 57, Farmington 34
Princeville 49, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 35
St. Viator 61, Joliet Catholic 49
Waterloo Gibault 43, Red Bud 33
Woodlawn 60, Galatia 10
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/