Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Argo 60, Bremen 38

Augusta Southeastern 52, Biggsville West Central 21

Aurora Math-Science 54, Westmont 42

Bellevue, Iowa 61, Galena 46

Bowen 50, Chicago Washington 34

Byron 77, Sycamore 53

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 47, Air Force Academy 41

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 64, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 46

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 86, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 53

Chicago Ag Science 50, Fenger 33

Chicago King 62, Hubbard 43

Chicago Little Village 67, Kelvyn Park 29

Corliss 60, Chicago Vocational 48

Crab Orchard 73, Tamms (Egyptian) 28

Curie 82, Morgan Park 25

Decatur St. Teresa 50, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 33

Downers North 58, Hinsdale Central 44

Dunbar 95, DuSable 8

Englewood STEM 65, Kennedy 61

Epic Academy Charter 64, Hirsch 50

Evergreen Park 64, Oak Lawn Community 61

Glenbrook North 71, Evanston Township 59

Hillcrest 80, Thornton Fractional South 67

Hinckley-Big Rock 65, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 42

Horizon Science-Southwest 58, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 20

Hyde Park 57, Brooks Academy 50

IC Catholic 36, Montini 31

Lemont 68, Tinley Park 39

Lena-Winslow 57, Forreston 28

Libertyville 52, Carmel 41

Lindblom 55, Chicago CICS-Longwood 46

Lombard (CPSA) 66, Hinsdale Adventist Academy 25

    • Maria 66, Richards 55

    Maroa-Forsyth 47, Warrensburg-Latham 21

    Mendota 65, St. Bede 58

    Parkview Christian Academy 59, Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 27

    Pecatonica 81, Scales Mound 76

    Robinson 56, Newton 47

    Rockford Christian 65, Richmond-Burton 37

    Shepard 56, Reavis 49

    Simeon 89, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 62

    St. Edward 66, Westminster Christian 27

    Thornton Fractional North 64, Oak Forest 58

    Warren 60, Fulton 56, OT

    Wauconda 74, Woodstock North 63

    Yorkville Christian 72, Universal 69

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

