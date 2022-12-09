Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argo 60, Bremen 38
Augusta Southeastern 52, Biggsville West Central 21
Aurora Math-Science 54, Westmont 42
Bellevue, Iowa 61, Galena 46
Bowen 50, Chicago Washington 34
Byron 77, Sycamore 53
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 47, Air Force Academy 41
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 64, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 46
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 86, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 53
Chicago Ag Science 50, Fenger 33
Chicago King 62, Hubbard 43
Chicago Little Village 67, Kelvyn Park 29
Corliss 60, Chicago Vocational 48
Crab Orchard 73, Tamms (Egyptian) 28
Curie 82, Morgan Park 25
Decatur St. Teresa 50, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 33
Downers North 58, Hinsdale Central 44
Dunbar 95, DuSable 8
Englewood STEM 65, Kennedy 61
Epic Academy Charter 64, Hirsch 50
Evergreen Park 64, Oak Lawn Community 61
Glenbrook North 71, Evanston Township 59
Hillcrest 80, Thornton Fractional South 67
Hinckley-Big Rock 65, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 42
Horizon Science-Southwest 58, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 20
Hyde Park 57, Brooks Academy 50
IC Catholic 36, Montini 31
Lemont 68, Tinley Park 39
Lena-Winslow 57, Forreston 28
Libertyville 52, Carmel 41
Lindblom 55, Chicago CICS-Longwood 46
Lombard (CPSA) 66, Hinsdale Adventist Academy 25
Maria 66, Richards 55
Maroa-Forsyth 47, Warrensburg-Latham 21
Mendota 65, St. Bede 58
Parkview Christian Academy 59, Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 27
Pecatonica 81, Scales Mound 76
Robinson 56, Newton 47
Rockford Christian 65, Richmond-Burton 37
Shepard 56, Reavis 49
Simeon 89, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 62
St. Edward 66, Westminster Christian 27
Thornton Fractional North 64, Oak Forest 58
Warren 60, Fulton 56, OT
Wauconda 74, Woodstock North 63
Yorkville Christian 72, Universal 69
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/