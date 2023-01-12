AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Force Academy 25, Chicago Little Village 23

Annawan 60, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 43

Benton 45, Pinckneyville 35

Bowen 48, Corliss 28

Breese Mater Dei 53, Granite City 35

Brownstown-St Elmo 55, Dieterich 50

Carlyle 66, Metro-East Lutheran 24

Carmel 43, Conant 20

Chicago (Carver Military) 45, Tilden 8

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 38, Chicago Ag Science 29

Chicago (Soto) High School 39, Hancock 28

Dundee-Crown 41, Zion Benton 25

Dyett 72, Juarez 21

East Alton-Wood River 44, Bunker Hill 27

Elk Grove 34, Algonquin (Jacobs) 20

Elmwood 31, Illini Bluffs 18

Fenger 47, Hirsch 0

Goreville 60, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 32

Hinsdale Adventist Academy 33, Lombard (CPSA) 11

Hyde Park 62, Lindblom 15

Julian 41, DuSable 7

Kenwood 61, Phillips 42

Lake Zurich 42, Libertyville 34

Larkin 42, St. Edward 27

Lewistown 55, Rushville-Industry 23

Maria 52, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 14

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, Marist 29

Morgan Park 50, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 30

Morrison 60, Sterling Newman 29

New Trier 53, Niles West 34

Oak Lawn Richards 45, Tinley Park 33

Peoria Notre Dame 49, Normal Community 46

Pope County 62, Cobden 28

Princeville 38, Stark County 24

Quincy 46, Geneseo 44, OT

Rock Falls 44, Riverdale 21

Rock Island Alleman 48, Orion 13

Rolling Meadows 53, Maine East 25

Westmont 52, Willows 42

