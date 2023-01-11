AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton 34, Collinsville 28

Antioch 58, Round Lake 51

Auburn 56, Jacksonville Routt 50

Augusta Southeastern 35, Mendon Unity 30

Batavia 57, Lake Park 46

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 63, Cahokia 34

Benton 59, Herrin 33

Bradley-Bourbonnais 31, Stagg 29

Calvary Christian Academy 36, Bloomington Christian 20

Cary-Grove 44, Dundee-Crown 37

Century 54, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 44

Chicago (Butler) 97, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 9

Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 29, Providence-St. Mel 15

Chicago CICS-Longwood 43, DuSable 19

Clemente 39, Chicago Roosevelt 21

Crystal Lake Central 55, Algonquin (Jacobs) 41

Crystal Lake South 38, McHenry 34

Deerfield 60, Maine West 29

Dieterich 51, OPH 30

Downers North 41, Hinsdale Central 29

Downers South 57, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 25

Dunlap 71, Metamora 48

Earlville 50, Streator 38

East Dubuque 50, Warren 45

East St. Louis 49, Belleville East 45

Erie-Prophetstown 41, Sterling Newman 25

Evergreen Park 50, Argo 38

Fenwick 52, OPRF 30

Freeburg 40, Nashville 24

Freeport (Aquin) 50, Durand 11

Galena 46, River Ridge/Scales Mound 38

Geneva 62, St. Charles East 35

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 47, Harvest Christian Academy 19

Glenbard East 35, Bartlett 30

Glenbard South 47, Larkin 37

    • Grayslake Central 37, Wauconda 25

    Grayslake North 44, North Chicago 20

    Hampshire 63, Prairie Ridge 27

    Highland Park 53, Maine East 37

    Hillcrest 43, Bremen 26

    Holy Trinity 61, Walther Christian Academy 51

    Homewood-Flossmoor 40, Lincoln Way Central 33

    Hononegah 42, Rockford Guilford 36

    Hope Academy 53, Chicago (Christ the King) 24

    Huntley 61, Burlington Central 32

    Johnsburg 43, Woodstock 24

    Kaneland 38, Morris 29

    L.F. Academy 53, Morgan Park Academy 44

    Lake Forest 46, Warren Township 40

    Lake View 38, Chicago North Grand 19

    Lake Zurich 50, Mundelein 26

    Lanark Eastland 50, Forreston 43

    LeRoy 40, Clinton 31

    Lemont 60, Reavis 38

    Lexington 45, Gardner-South Wilmington 33

    Leyden 51, Hinsdale South 49

    Libertyville 73, Zion Benton 24

    Lincoln 55, Champaign Central 21

    Lincoln Way West 63, Andrew 29

    Lyons 59, Glenbard West 47

    Machesney Park Harlem 58, Belvidere North 28

    Maine South 65, Prospect 46

    Manteno 44, Kankakee Grace Christian 41

    Marengo 59, Richmond-Burton 13

    Marion 58, Carbondale 39

    Marshall 52, North Vigo, Ind. 47

    Minooka 55, Plainfield South 37

    Mississippi Valley Christian 47, Crosspoint Christian, Mo. 21

    Montini 58, Rosary 37

    Morning Star, Iowa 39, Quad Cities 37

    Mother McAuley 49, St. Laurence 32

    Mount Vernon 40, Triad 35

    Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 31, Illini West (Carthage) 24

    Mt. Zion 66, Charleston 17

    Naperville Central 38, Dixon 28

    Nazareth 49, Naperville North 30

    North Shore Country Day 36, Chicago-University 29

    Orangeville 50, Pearl City 12

    Oswego East 58, Plainfield Central 50

    Ottawa 55, Sandwich 32

    Pecatonica 49, Lena-Winslow 38

    Plainfield East 58, Aurora (West Aurora) 50

    Plainfield North 64, Joliet Central 52

    Polo 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 39

    Prosser def. Chicago (Ogden International), forfeit

    Rantoul 42, Danville 27

    Regina 50, Francis Parker 16

    Rickover Naval 42, Chicago (Marine) 7

    Robinson 45, Flora 34

    Rochester 54, Jacksonville 31

    Rockford Boylan 73, Belvidere 39

    Rockford Christian Life 53, South Beloit 27

    Rockford Jefferson 58, Freeport 54

    Romeoville 60, Yorkville 55

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 43, Normal University 35

    Sandburg 56, Lockport 39

    Sherando, Va. 66, Liberty 9

    South Elgin 69, Elgin 37

    Springfield Southeast 72, Eisenhower 47

    St. Francis 54, Riverside-Brookfield 47

    Stewardson-Strasburg 59, Martinsville 22

    Stillman Valley 49, Rockford Christian 36

    Sycamore 62, Plano 39

    Taylorville 68, Effingham 33

    Thornton Fractional South 62, Oak Lawn Richards 59

    Washington 48, Morton 25

    West Chicago 47, Streamwood 15

    Westinghouse 48, Amundsen 42

    Westlake 47, Christian Liberty Academy 21

    Westmont 40, Ridgewood 39

    Wheaton Academy 52, Elmwood Park 23

    Whitney Young 79, Chicago (Lane) 35

    Willows 50, Woodlands Academy 26

    York 55, Proviso West 24

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Murphysboro vs. Trico, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.