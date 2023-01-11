Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alton 34, Collinsville 28
Antioch 58, Round Lake 51
Auburn 56, Jacksonville Routt 50
Augusta Southeastern 35, Mendon Unity 30
Batavia 57, Lake Park 46
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 63, Cahokia 34
Benton 59, Herrin 33
Bradley-Bourbonnais 31, Stagg 29
Calvary Christian Academy 36, Bloomington Christian 20
Cary-Grove 44, Dundee-Crown 37
Century 54, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 44
Chicago (Butler) 97, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 9
Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 29, Providence-St. Mel 15
Chicago CICS-Longwood 43, DuSable 19
Clemente 39, Chicago Roosevelt 21
Crystal Lake Central 55, Algonquin (Jacobs) 41
Crystal Lake South 38, McHenry 34
Deerfield 60, Maine West 29
Dieterich 51, OPH 30
Downers North 41, Hinsdale Central 29
Downers South 57, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 25
Dunlap 71, Metamora 48
Earlville 50, Streator 38
East Dubuque 50, Warren 45
East St. Louis 49, Belleville East 45
Erie-Prophetstown 41, Sterling Newman 25
Evergreen Park 50, Argo 38
Fenwick 52, OPRF 30
Freeburg 40, Nashville 24
Freeport (Aquin) 50, Durand 11
Galena 46, River Ridge/Scales Mound 38
Geneva 62, St. Charles East 35
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 47, Harvest Christian Academy 19
Glenbard East 35, Bartlett 30
Glenbard South 47, Larkin 37
Grayslake Central 37, Wauconda 25
Grayslake North 44, North Chicago 20
Hampshire 63, Prairie Ridge 27
Highland Park 53, Maine East 37
Hillcrest 43, Bremen 26
Holy Trinity 61, Walther Christian Academy 51
Homewood-Flossmoor 40, Lincoln Way Central 33
Hononegah 42, Rockford Guilford 36
Hope Academy 53, Chicago (Christ the King) 24
Huntley 61, Burlington Central 32
Johnsburg 43, Woodstock 24
Kaneland 38, Morris 29
L.F. Academy 53, Morgan Park Academy 44
Lake Forest 46, Warren Township 40
Lake View 38, Chicago North Grand 19
Lake Zurich 50, Mundelein 26
Lanark Eastland 50, Forreston 43
LeRoy 40, Clinton 31
Lemont 60, Reavis 38
Lexington 45, Gardner-South Wilmington 33
Leyden 51, Hinsdale South 49
Libertyville 73, Zion Benton 24
Lincoln 55, Champaign Central 21
Lincoln Way West 63, Andrew 29
Lyons 59, Glenbard West 47
Machesney Park Harlem 58, Belvidere North 28
Maine South 65, Prospect 46
Manteno 44, Kankakee Grace Christian 41
Marengo 59, Richmond-Burton 13
Marion 58, Carbondale 39
Marshall 52, North Vigo, Ind. 47
Minooka 55, Plainfield South 37
Mississippi Valley Christian 47, Crosspoint Christian, Mo. 21
Montini 58, Rosary 37
Morning Star, Iowa 39, Quad Cities 37
Mother McAuley 49, St. Laurence 32
Mount Vernon 40, Triad 35
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 31, Illini West (Carthage) 24
Mt. Zion 66, Charleston 17
Naperville Central 38, Dixon 28
Nazareth 49, Naperville North 30
North Shore Country Day 36, Chicago-University 29
Orangeville 50, Pearl City 12
Oswego East 58, Plainfield Central 50
Ottawa 55, Sandwich 32
Pecatonica 49, Lena-Winslow 38
Plainfield East 58, Aurora (West Aurora) 50
Plainfield North 64, Joliet Central 52
Polo 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 39
Prosser def. Chicago (Ogden International), forfeit
Rantoul 42, Danville 27
Regina 50, Francis Parker 16
Rickover Naval 42, Chicago (Marine) 7
Robinson 45, Flora 34
Rochester 54, Jacksonville 31
Rockford Boylan 73, Belvidere 39
Rockford Christian Life 53, South Beloit 27
Rockford Jefferson 58, Freeport 54
Romeoville 60, Yorkville 55
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 43, Normal University 35
Sandburg 56, Lockport 39
Sherando, Va. 66, Liberty 9
South Elgin 69, Elgin 37
Springfield Southeast 72, Eisenhower 47
St. Francis 54, Riverside-Brookfield 47
Stewardson-Strasburg 59, Martinsville 22
Stillman Valley 49, Rockford Christian 36
Sycamore 62, Plano 39
Taylorville 68, Effingham 33
Thornton Fractional South 62, Oak Lawn Richards 59
Washington 48, Morton 25
West Chicago 47, Streamwood 15
Westinghouse 48, Amundsen 42
Westlake 47, Christian Liberty Academy 21
Westmont 40, Ridgewood 39
Wheaton Academy 52, Elmwood Park 23
Whitney Young 79, Chicago (Lane) 35
Willows 50, Woodlands Academy 26
York 55, Proviso West 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Murphysboro vs. Trico, ccd.
