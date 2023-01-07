AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 68, Chicago (Butler) 42

Altamont 65, Woodlawn 23

Argenta-Oreana 68, Macon Meridian 61

Ashton-Franklin Center 54, Kirkland Hiawatha 32

Aurora (East) 82, Aurora (West Aurora) 80

Beecher 64, Bismarck-Henning 48

Belleville East 65, Hillcrest 59

Benton 50, Fairfield 47

Bloomington Christian 57, Lexington 53

Breese Central 47, Alton Marquette 22

Breese Mater Dei 53, Belleville West 47

Brimfield 64, Orion 56

Brooks Academy 72, Francis Parker 67

Brother Rice 73, Bolingbrook 61

Buffalo Tri-City 68, Flanagan 67

Byron 54, Freeport (Aquin) 23

Camp Point Central 60, Barry (Western) 29

Camp Point Central 60, Winchester (West Central) 29

Carmel 74, Woodstock Marian 45

Carmi White County 66, Ev. Day, Ind. 52

Carterville 60, Chester 37

Cascade,Western Dubuque, Iowa 56, East Dubuque 30

Central (New Madrid County), Mo. 65, Bloomington Central Catholic 54

Centralia 67, Taylorville 30

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 67, Sullivan 42

Chaminade, Mo. 60, St. Rita 57

Champaign Centennial 39, Addison Trail 34

Champaign St. Thomas More 38, Pleasant Plains 34

Chicago (Christ the King) 59, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 19

Chicago Mt. Carmel 69, Waubonsie Valley 56

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, Ohio 80, Homeschool Resource Center 69

    • Clinton 59, Calvary Christian Academy 26

    Coal City 56, Morris 52

    Crete-Monee 53, Providence 49, OT

    Crystal Lake South 65, Woodstock North 42

    Cuba City, Wis. 56, Galena 49

    Dakota 50, Polo 37

    DeKalb 64, Champaign Central 45

    DePaul College Prep 51, Lake Forest 45

    Decatur St. Teresa 53, Mt. Pulaski 49

    Dieterich 49, Ramsey 32

    Dixon 55, McHenry 43

    Donovan 57, Watseka (coop) 55

    Erie-Prophetstown 62, Kewanee 30

    Eureka 46, Maroa-Forsyth 45

    Evanston Township 68, Dubuque, Hempstead, Iowa 39

    Evansville Harrison, Ind. 73, Robinson 45

    Faith Christian, Wis. 62, Alden-Hebron 45

    Farmington 58, Illinois Valley Central 51

    Fenwick 71, Von Steuben 38

    Flora 47, Carlyle 31

    Gallatin County 60, Pope County 53

    Gardner-South Wilmington 45, Dwight 40

    Gary West, Ind. 64, Chicago CICS-Longwood 49

    Gary West, Ind. 64, Farragut 49

    Geneva 40, Hampshire 33

    Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59, Hoopeston 40

    Gilman Iroquois West 58, Herscher 49

    Glenbard North 43, St. Charles North 38

    Glenbrook North 65, St. Ignatius 57

    Grayslake Central 60, Round Lake 31

    Grayslake North 50, Antioch 46

    Greenfield-Northwestern 62, Liberty 41

    Griggsville-Perry 72, North Greene 36

    Hardin County 71, Massac County 43

    Harrisburg 62, Anna-Jonesboro 56

    Harvey Thornton 61, Chicago-University 39

    Heritage Christian, Ind. 54, Arthur Christian 45

    Herrin 76, Du Quoin 48

    Highland 56, Quincy Notre Dame 54

    Hinsdale Central 48, Downers North 46, OT

    Hyde Park 72, Niles North 64

    Illiana Christian, Ind. 57, Chicago Christian 54

    Illini Bluffs 60, Athens 34

    Jacksonville ISD 54, Arkansas School for the Deaf, Ark. 40

    Jacksonville Routt 55, Concord (Triopia) 52

    Johnsburg 84, Belvidere North 79

    Johnston City 62, Christopher 44

    Joliet West 62, Rolling Meadows 60

    Kankakee (McNamara) 65, St. Francis de Sales 59

    Kenwood 64, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 52

    LaSalle-Peru 56, Mendota 46

    Lakes Community 73, North Chicago 28

    Lawrenceville 68, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 25

    Lemont 73, North Lawndale 48

    Lincoln 60, Springfield Lanphier 42

    Lincoln Way West 65, Argo 50

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 57, Marist 47

    Litchfield 52, South County 49

    Lockport 40, Naperville Central 27

    Loyola 47, OPRF 35

    Lyons 73, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 29

    Maria 69, Chicago Vocational 55

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 54, Normal Community 44

    Maryville Christian 54, First Baptist (O’Fallon 26

    Metamora 63, East Peoria 53

    Metea Valley 59, Taft 57

    Moline 49, Vashon, Mo. 36

    Morton 58, Dunlap 41

    Mounds Meridian 83, Cahokia 78

    Mount Vernon 53, Waterloo 29

    Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 68, Carrollton 30

    Mt. Zion 70, Bloomington 49

    Murray, Ky. 83, Cairo 38

    Naperville North 58, Lindblom 34

    New Trier 80, Hinsdale South 48

    Nokomis 55, Springfield Calvary 51

    Normal University 56, Tolono Unity 48

    Norris City (NCOE) 54, Hamilton County 52

    North Boone 51, Woodstock 43

    North Clay 71, Edwards County 50

    North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 56, Galena 49

    Oklahoma School for the Deaf, Okla. 54, Jacksonville ISD 46

    Payson Seymour 62, Pleasant Hill 35

    Pekin 58, Bartonville (Limestone) 37

    Peoria Christian 54, Clinton 48

    Peoria Christian 54, Seneca 48

    Peoria Heights (Quest) 67, Blue Ridge 50

    Peoria Notre Dame 51, Kankakee 46

    Petersburg PORTA 72, Carlinville 40

    Phillips 90, Chicago (Comer) 53

    Plainfield North 64, Bradley-Bourbonnais 50

    Plano 66, Somonauk 49

    Pontiac 73, Joliet Catholic 48

    Princeton 71, Rock Falls 61

    Proviso East 67, Thornwood 54

    Quincy 66, Springfield 36

    Reed-Custer 65, Bureau Valley 48

    Rich Township 86, Danville 63

    Riverside-Brookfield 56, Nazareth 43

    Riverton 52, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40

    Rockford Christian 68, Aledo (Mercer County) 62

    Rockford East 51, Rockford Guilford 48

    Romeoville 45, Montini 31

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 74, Christian Brothers College, Mo. 62

    Schaumburg 48, Elgin Academy 26

    Serena 56, Woodland 38

    Simeon 53, Imhotep Charter, Pa. 51

    St Elmo-Brownstown 79, Grayville 47

    St. Charles East 49, Batavia 48

    St. Francis 53, Marmion 49

    St. Joseph-Ogden 59, Nashville 35

    Stagg 70, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 44

    Staley, Mo. 67, East St. Louis 48

    Staley, Mo. 68, Crossroads Christian Academy 47

    Sterling Newman 46, Winnebago 45

    Triad 42, Alton 20

    Trico 51, Sesser-Valier 18

    United Township High School 77, Quest Academy 39

    Vienna 83, Goreville 58

    Warren 49, Black Hawk, Wis. 47

    Washington 50, Canton 37

    Waterloo Gibault 73, Bethalto Civic Memorial 53

    Wayne City 64, Waltonville 49

    Westville 64, Marshall 56

    Wheaton North 69, Downers South 50

    Wheaton Warrenville South 50, Lake Park 37

    Willowbrook 70, Proviso West 60

    Wilmington 57, Grant Park 43

    Winchester (West Central) 68, Calhoun 34

    York 51, IC Catholic 47

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

