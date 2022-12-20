Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belvidere North 60, McHenry 39
Bethalto Civic Memorial 63, Highland 57
Buffalo Grove 53, Hampshire 52
Bunker Hill 63, Calhoun 58
Champaign St. Thomas More 56, Moweaqua Central A&M 39
Chicago (Golder) 39, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 34
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 81, Chicago (Butler) 69
Chicago Ag Science 58, Bremen 52, OT
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 87, Thornridge 56
Collins Academy 75, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 62
East Peoria 51, Morton 50, OT
Englewood Excel 63, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 52
Epic Academy Charter 66, Chicago Roosevelt 31
Hartsburg-Emden 54, Blue Ridge 48
Homewood-Flossmoor 77, St. Francis de Sales 66
Horizon Science-Southwest 56, Cissna Park 48
Illinois Lutheran 65, Cullom Tri-Point 41
Joppa 54, Tamms (Egyptian) 49
Knoxville 58, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 43
Lanark Eastland 50, Freeport (Aquin) 29
Lena-Winslow 42, Winnebago 37
Lisle (Benet Academy) 68, Rockford Jefferson 65
Maria 71, Blue Island Eisenhower 69
Midland 59, DePue 16
Milledgeville 46, Polo 45
Mooseheart 55, Christian Liberty Academy 49
Mundelein 69, Round Lake 33
Niles West 68, Maine West 56
Normal West 87, Yorkville Christian 64
North Shore Country Day 69, CICS-Northtown 44
Pecatonica 73, Dakota 64
Phillips 78, Leo 44
Pope County 60, Dongola 20
Savannah, Mo. 80, Hyde Park 24
Schurz 54, Julian 34
St. Anne 61, Donovan 44
Stagg 66, Addison Trail 55
Tinley Park 58, Lincoln Way West 52
Warren 69, Argyle, Wis. 52
Woodstock 58, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 48
Woodstock Marian 60, Cary-Grove 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/