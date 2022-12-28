AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 54, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 44

Aledo (Mercer County) 60, Stockton 41

Altamont 54, Johnston City 51

Andrew 62, Downers South 39

Arcola 39, Sullivan 36

Armstrong 41, Heritage 38

Athens 59, Pawnee 45

Augusta Southeastern 41, Abingdon 29

Aurora (East) 81, Plainfield Central 68

Ballard Memorial, Ky. 48, Steeleville 32

Barrington 73, Streamwood 27

Batavia 56, Stagg 32

Beecher 63, Erie-Prophetstown 54

Beecher 69, Lena-Winslow 36

Bethalto Civic Memorial 47, Waterloo 36

Bloomington Central Catholic 58, Winnebago 40

Breese Central 75, Orchard Farm, Mo. 44

Breese Mater Dei 48, Trenton Wesclin 44, OT

Briarcrest, Tenn. 74, Nashville 34

Brother Rice 59, Oswego 36

Byron 83, West Carroll 51

Camp Point Central 62, Lewistown 26

Carrollton 57, North Greene 43

Catlin (Salt Fork) 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32

Chicago (Christ the King) 71, Elmwood Park 19

Chicago (Clark) 57, Crete-Monee 56

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 75, Thornton Fractional South 62

Chicago Ag Science 57, Chicago CICS-Longwood 37

Chicago CICS-Ellison 38, Chicago Phoenix Academy 20

Chicago Christian 60, Round Lake 30

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 66, Mascoutah 51

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 66, Metro-East Lutheran 28

Sports

  • Cardinals' J.J. Watt indicates he'll retire at end of season

  • Georgia built RB depth as plan for run at repeat CFP title

  • Power vs. speed: Michigan, TCU present unfamiliar challenges

  • Impatient Penner leads Broncos' wide-open search for coach

    • Columbia 52, Waterloo 41

    Columbia 65, Nelson Co., Ky. 34

    Concord (Triopia) 54, Auburn 39

    Crystal Lake South 61, Grant 35

    De La Salle 68, Thornridge 64

    DeKalb 65, Chicago (Ogden International) 41

    DePaul College Prep 64, Morgan Park 42

    Deerfield 78, Prosser 49

    Downers North 76, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 37

    Dunlap 60, Galesburg 58

    Durand 47, Harvard 36

    Dwight 64, Somonauk 51

    El Paso-Gridley 55, East Dubuque 43

    Erie-Prophetstown 33, Lena-Winslow 23

    Evergreen Park 105, Chicago (Alcott) 39

    Fairbury Prairie Central 77, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 27

    Fairfield 50, Gallatin County 36

    Farina South Central 75, Grayville 40

    Farragut 73, Southland 40

    Fenger 48, Blue Island Eisenhower 47

    Fithian Oakwood 51, Colfax Ridgeview 48

    Flora 49, Macon Meridian 33

    Francis Parker 78, Harvey Thornton 68

    Freeburg 58, Alton Marquette 49

    Freeburg 69, Piasa Southwestern 38

    Freeport 63, Richmond-Burton 36

    Freeport 65, Woodstock 38

    Fremd 60, Antioch 54

    Fulton 59, Stark County 31

    Galena 63, Forreston 36

    Galena 73, Amboy 30

    Geneva 57, Dundee-Crown 30

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Glenbard North 52, Montini 26

    Glenbard South 62, Latin 57, OT

    Glenbard West 43, Minooka 40

    Glenbrook South 44, Waubonsie Valley 38

    Goreville 60, Red Bud 51

    Grayslake Central 45, Algonquin (Jacobs) 35

    Hamilton County 53, Norris City (NCOE) 46

    Hampshire 45, St. Viator 33

    Harvest Christian Academy 74, Stillman Valley 58

    Heritage 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 63

    Herrin 50, Harrisburg 43

    Herscher 43, Manteno 35

    Hersey 64, Richwoods 58

    Hinsdale South 70, St. Francis 44

    Hoffman Estates 57, Woodstock Marian 54

    Hubbard 42, Juarez 41

    Huntley 61, Belvidere North 36

    Hyde Park 93, Bremen 44

    Illini Bluffs 56, Monmouth-Roseville 42

    Illinois Valley Central 67, LaSalle-Peru 38

    Jerseyville Jersey 58, Chester 52

    Joliet Catholic 65, Hope Academy 52

    Kaneland 71, Mendota 41

    Kankakee (McNamara) 59, Tri-Valley 39

    Kennedy 72, Aurora Central Catholic 56

    ADVERTISEMENT

    LaSalle-Peru 34, Sherrard 31

    Lake View 57, Chicago King 26

    Larkin 79, Elk Grove 71

    Lawrenceville 66, Tri-County 43

    Lemont 42, Conant 39

    Leyden 49, Sandburg 48

    Libertyville 72, Maine West 44

    Lincoln Way Central 77, Glenbard East 52

    Lincoln Way West 71, Manley 63

    Lindblom 69, Schurz 50

    Litchfield 77, Calhoun 73

    Lowpoint-Washburn 56, Kirkland Hiawatha 32

    Loyola 40, Immokalee, Fla. 28

    Macomb 46, Pittsfield 33

    Maine East 79, Chicago Sullivan 28

    Maine South 52, Willowbrook 40

    Maria 57, St. Edward 55

    Marmion 65, Morris 36

    Massac County 86, Anna-Jonesboro 49

    Medina, Ohio 63, Chicago (Austin) 43

    Memphis Overton, Tenn. 75, Marion 55

    Mendon Unity 61, Barry (Western) 36

    Mesa, Ariz. 64, Springfield 53

    Milford 73, Villa Grove/Heritage 38

    Moline 69, Bartonville (Limestone) 32

    Momence 68, Cissna Park 41

    Morrison 61, Aledo (Mercer County) 57

    Morton 60, Plainfield South 50

    Mounds Meridian 57, Carlyle 53

    Mt. Carmel 50, Okawville 41

    Murphysboro 49, Roxana 41

    Naperville Central 59, Plainfield East 53

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 52, Buffalo Grove 46

    ADVERTISEMENT

    New Berlin 31, South County 17

    Niles Notre Dame 55, Wheeling 25

    Niles West 52, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 40

    Normal West 74, Rockford Boylan 70

    Norris City (NCOE) 53, Edwards County 46

    Northridge Prep 59, Newark 23

    Oak Lawn Richards 65, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 58

    Olney (Richland County) 77, Woodlawn 27

    Oswego East 56, Stevenson 39

    Ottawa 65, Lisle 55

    Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 68, Jacksonville 45

    Palatine 69, Yorkville 55

    Paris 60, Chrisman 27

    Pecatonica 80, Amboy 54

    Pecatonica 84, Forreston 35

    Pekin 64, Chicago (Comer) 50

    Peoria (H.S.) 76, Joliet Central 48

    Peoria Christian 61, Warrensburg-Latham 50

    Peotone 60, Clifton Central 41

    Petersburg PORTA 58, Delavan 38

    Phillips 75, McHenry 48

    Prairie Ridge 46, South Elgin 43

    Prospect 66, Niles North 54

    Providence 56, Metea Valley 49

    Putnam County 62, Flanagan 38

    Quincy Notre Dame 73, Providence-St. Mel 42

    Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Springfield Lutheran 46

    Reed-Custer 48, Wilmington 38

    Rich Township 71, Hammond Noll, Ind. 39

    Ridgewood 65, Richards 47

    Riverdale 54, Fulton 51

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Riverdale 60, Stark County 54

    Riverside-Brookfield 54, Lake Forest 49

    Rochester 70, Rantoul 58

    Rock Island 56, Machesney Park Harlem 51

    Rock Island Alleman 43, Orion 42

    Rockford Christian 72, Harvest Christian Academy 58

    Rockford Guilford 49, Chicago Marshall 48

    Rockford Lutheran 78, Stanford Olympia 46

    Rockridge 54, Liberty 22

    Rolling Meadows 58, St. Patrick 39

    Romeoville 63, Mahomet-Seymour 40

    Schaumburg 53, Leo 40

    Seneca 66, Hall 44

    Serena 63, Lexington 62, OT

    Shepard 66, Bowen 33

    South Beloit 58, Byron 52

    Sparta 70, Christopher 63

    Springfield Calvary 83, Beardstown 56

    Springfield Lanphier 66, Lake Zurich 62

    Springfield Southeast 98, Cairo 43

    St. Bede 86, Indian Creek 50

    St. Charles East 59, Oak Forest 47

    St. Ignatius 49, Naperville North 40

    St. Joseph-Ogden 78, Annawan 28

    St. Laurence 72, Highland Park 49

    St. Rita 82, Lincoln Park 68

    Staunton 52, Carlinville 39

    Sterling Newman 54, Orion 25

    Sterling Newman 62, Rock Island Alleman 45

    Stockton 56, Morrison 36

    Streator 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 51

    Sullivan 53, OPH 44

    Taft 73, Chicago ( SSICP) 25

    Thompsonville 53, Cobden 50

    Thornwood 78, Tinley Park 45

    Tolono Unity 62, Illini Central 26

    Tuscola 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22

    Tuscola 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46

    United Township High School 66, Hononegah 35

    Vernon Hills 53, Chicago (Jones) 40

    Vienna 63, Carterville 54

    Von Steuben 50, Dunbar 45

    Waltonville 74, Century 35

    Warsaw West Hancock 51, Canton 48

    Waterloo Gibault 62, Alton Marquette 51

    Wauconda 74, Woodstock North 64

    Waukegan 50, West Chicago 49

    Westinghouse 97, Argo 57

    Wheaton Academy 57, Aurora Math-Science 45

    Wheaton North 53, Nazareth 36

    Wheaton Warrenville South 49, North Lawndale 31

    Williamsville 74, Havana 30

    Woodland 43, Gardner-South Wilmington 41

    Woodstock North 63, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 42

    Yorkville Christian 54, Sandwich 51

    Bismarck-Henning (Ill.) Classic=

    Pool B=

    Bismarck-Henning 54, Indiana Math and Science Academy, Ind. 42

    Milford 72, Indiana Math and Science Academy, Ind. 50

    Kankakee (Ill.) Tournament=

    Lafayette Jeff, Ind. 68, Chicago (Butler) 38

    Proviso West (Ill.) Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Proviso West 75, Bowman Academy, Ind. 50

    Quarterfinal=

    Whitney Young 61, Hammond Central, Ind. 56

    Wabash Valley Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Greencastle, Ind. 62, Casey-Westfield 58

    Parke Heritage, Ind. 64, Marshall 43

    Robinson 58, Edgewood, Ind. 32

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.