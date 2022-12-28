Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 54, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 44
Aledo (Mercer County) 60, Stockton 41
Altamont 54, Johnston City 51
Andrew 62, Downers South 39
Arcola 39, Sullivan 36
Armstrong 41, Heritage 38
Athens 59, Pawnee 45
Augusta Southeastern 41, Abingdon 29
Aurora (East) 81, Plainfield Central 68
Ballard Memorial, Ky. 48, Steeleville 32
Barrington 73, Streamwood 27
Batavia 56, Stagg 32
Beecher 63, Erie-Prophetstown 54
Beecher 69, Lena-Winslow 36
Bethalto Civic Memorial 47, Waterloo 36
Bloomington Central Catholic 58, Winnebago 40
Breese Central 75, Orchard Farm, Mo. 44
Breese Mater Dei 48, Trenton Wesclin 44, OT
Briarcrest, Tenn. 74, Nashville 34
Brother Rice 59, Oswego 36
Byron 83, West Carroll 51
Camp Point Central 62, Lewistown 26
Carrollton 57, North Greene 43
Catlin (Salt Fork) 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32
Chicago (Christ the King) 71, Elmwood Park 19
Chicago (Clark) 57, Crete-Monee 56
Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 75, Thornton Fractional South 62
Chicago Ag Science 57, Chicago CICS-Longwood 37
Chicago CICS-Ellison 38, Chicago Phoenix Academy 20
Chicago Christian 60, Round Lake 30
Christian Brothers College, Mo. 66, Mascoutah 51
Christian Brothers College, Mo. 66, Metro-East Lutheran 28
Columbia 52, Waterloo 41
Columbia 65, Nelson Co., Ky. 34
Concord (Triopia) 54, Auburn 39
Crystal Lake South 61, Grant 35
De La Salle 68, Thornridge 64
DeKalb 65, Chicago (Ogden International) 41
DePaul College Prep 64, Morgan Park 42
Deerfield 78, Prosser 49
Downers North 76, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 37
Dunlap 60, Galesburg 58
Durand 47, Harvard 36
Dwight 64, Somonauk 51
El Paso-Gridley 55, East Dubuque 43
Erie-Prophetstown 33, Lena-Winslow 23
Evergreen Park 105, Chicago (Alcott) 39
Fairbury Prairie Central 77, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 27
Fairfield 50, Gallatin County 36
Farina South Central 75, Grayville 40
Farragut 73, Southland 40
Fenger 48, Blue Island Eisenhower 47
Fithian Oakwood 51, Colfax Ridgeview 48
Flora 49, Macon Meridian 33
Francis Parker 78, Harvey Thornton 68
Freeburg 58, Alton Marquette 49
Freeburg 69, Piasa Southwestern 38
Freeport 63, Richmond-Burton 36
Freeport 65, Woodstock 38
Fremd 60, Antioch 54
Fulton 59, Stark County 31
Galena 63, Forreston 36
Galena 73, Amboy 30
Geneva 57, Dundee-Crown 30
Glenbard North 52, Montini 26
Glenbard South 62, Latin 57, OT
Glenbard West 43, Minooka 40
Glenbrook South 44, Waubonsie Valley 38
Goreville 60, Red Bud 51
Grayslake Central 45, Algonquin (Jacobs) 35
Hamilton County 53, Norris City (NCOE) 46
Hampshire 45, St. Viator 33
Harvest Christian Academy 74, Stillman Valley 58
Heritage 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 63
Herrin 50, Harrisburg 43
Herscher 43, Manteno 35
Hersey 64, Richwoods 58
Hinsdale South 70, St. Francis 44
Hoffman Estates 57, Woodstock Marian 54
Hubbard 42, Juarez 41
Huntley 61, Belvidere North 36
Hyde Park 93, Bremen 44
Illini Bluffs 56, Monmouth-Roseville 42
Illinois Valley Central 67, LaSalle-Peru 38
Jerseyville Jersey 58, Chester 52
Joliet Catholic 65, Hope Academy 52
Kaneland 71, Mendota 41
Kankakee (McNamara) 59, Tri-Valley 39
Kennedy 72, Aurora Central Catholic 56
LaSalle-Peru 34, Sherrard 31
Lake View 57, Chicago King 26
Larkin 79, Elk Grove 71
Lawrenceville 66, Tri-County 43
Lemont 42, Conant 39
Leyden 49, Sandburg 48
Libertyville 72, Maine West 44
Lincoln Way Central 77, Glenbard East 52
Lincoln Way West 71, Manley 63
Lindblom 69, Schurz 50
Litchfield 77, Calhoun 73
Lowpoint-Washburn 56, Kirkland Hiawatha 32
Loyola 40, Immokalee, Fla. 28
Macomb 46, Pittsfield 33
Maine East 79, Chicago Sullivan 28
Maine South 52, Willowbrook 40
Maria 57, St. Edward 55
Marmion 65, Morris 36
Massac County 86, Anna-Jonesboro 49
Medina, Ohio 63, Chicago (Austin) 43
Memphis Overton, Tenn. 75, Marion 55
Mendon Unity 61, Barry (Western) 36
Mesa, Ariz. 64, Springfield 53
Milford 73, Villa Grove/Heritage 38
Moline 69, Bartonville (Limestone) 32
Momence 68, Cissna Park 41
Morrison 61, Aledo (Mercer County) 57
Morton 60, Plainfield South 50
Mounds Meridian 57, Carlyle 53
Mt. Carmel 50, Okawville 41
Murphysboro 49, Roxana 41
Naperville Central 59, Plainfield East 53
Naperville Neuqua Valley 52, Buffalo Grove 46
New Berlin 31, South County 17
Niles Notre Dame 55, Wheeling 25
Niles West 52, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 40
Normal West 74, Rockford Boylan 70
Norris City (NCOE) 53, Edwards County 46
Northridge Prep 59, Newark 23
Oak Lawn Richards 65, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 58
Olney (Richland County) 77, Woodlawn 27
Oswego East 56, Stevenson 39
Ottawa 65, Lisle 55
Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 68, Jacksonville 45
Palatine 69, Yorkville 55
Paris 60, Chrisman 27
Pecatonica 80, Amboy 54
Pecatonica 84, Forreston 35
Pekin 64, Chicago (Comer) 50
Peoria (H.S.) 76, Joliet Central 48
Peoria Christian 61, Warrensburg-Latham 50
Peotone 60, Clifton Central 41
Petersburg PORTA 58, Delavan 38
Phillips 75, McHenry 48
Prairie Ridge 46, South Elgin 43
Prospect 66, Niles North 54
Providence 56, Metea Valley 49
Putnam County 62, Flanagan 38
Quincy Notre Dame 73, Providence-St. Mel 42
Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Springfield Lutheran 46
Reed-Custer 48, Wilmington 38
Rich Township 71, Hammond Noll, Ind. 39
Ridgewood 65, Richards 47
Riverdale 54, Fulton 51
Riverdale 60, Stark County 54
Riverside-Brookfield 54, Lake Forest 49
Rochester 70, Rantoul 58
Rock Island 56, Machesney Park Harlem 51
Rock Island Alleman 43, Orion 42
Rockford Christian 72, Harvest Christian Academy 58
Rockford Guilford 49, Chicago Marshall 48
Rockford Lutheran 78, Stanford Olympia 46
Rockridge 54, Liberty 22
Rolling Meadows 58, St. Patrick 39
Romeoville 63, Mahomet-Seymour 40
Schaumburg 53, Leo 40
Seneca 66, Hall 44
Serena 63, Lexington 62, OT
Shepard 66, Bowen 33
South Beloit 58, Byron 52
Sparta 70, Christopher 63
Springfield Calvary 83, Beardstown 56
Springfield Lanphier 66, Lake Zurich 62
Springfield Southeast 98, Cairo 43
St. Bede 86, Indian Creek 50
St. Charles East 59, Oak Forest 47
St. Ignatius 49, Naperville North 40
St. Joseph-Ogden 78, Annawan 28
St. Laurence 72, Highland Park 49
St. Rita 82, Lincoln Park 68
Staunton 52, Carlinville 39
Sterling Newman 54, Orion 25
Sterling Newman 62, Rock Island Alleman 45
Stockton 56, Morrison 36
Streator 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 51
Sullivan 53, OPH 44
Taft 73, Chicago ( SSICP) 25
Thompsonville 53, Cobden 50
Thornwood 78, Tinley Park 45
Tolono Unity 62, Illini Central 26
Tuscola 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22
Tuscola 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46
United Township High School 66, Hononegah 35
Vernon Hills 53, Chicago (Jones) 40
Vienna 63, Carterville 54
Von Steuben 50, Dunbar 45
Waltonville 74, Century 35
Warsaw West Hancock 51, Canton 48
Waterloo Gibault 62, Alton Marquette 51
Wauconda 74, Woodstock North 64
Waukegan 50, West Chicago 49
Westinghouse 97, Argo 57
Wheaton Academy 57, Aurora Math-Science 45
Wheaton North 53, Nazareth 36
Wheaton Warrenville South 49, North Lawndale 31
Williamsville 74, Havana 30
Woodland 43, Gardner-South Wilmington 41
Woodstock North 63, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 42
Yorkville Christian 54, Sandwich 51
Bismarck-Henning (Ill.) Classic=
Pool B=
Bismarck-Henning 54, Indiana Math and Science Academy, Ind. 42
Milford 72, Indiana Math and Science Academy, Ind. 50
Kankakee (Ill.) Tournament=
Lafayette Jeff, Ind. 68, Chicago (Butler) 38
Proviso West (Ill.) Tournament=
Consolation=
Proviso West 75, Bowman Academy, Ind. 50
Quarterfinal=
Whitney Young 61, Hammond Central, Ind. 56
Wabash Valley Tournament=
Consolation=
Greencastle, Ind. 62, Casey-Westfield 58
Parke Heritage, Ind. 64, Marshall 43
Robinson 58, Edgewood, Ind. 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/