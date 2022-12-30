AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 62, Johnsburg 53

Altamont 57, Goreville 40

Antioch 60, Wheeling 35

Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 57, Pleasant Hill 29

Astoria/VIT Co-op 57, Pleasant Hill 29

Auburn 55, Greenfield-Northwestern 45

Aurora (West Aurora) 68, St. Charles North 52

Aurora Central Catholic 50, Mather 38

Aurora Christian 43, Providence-St. Mel 29

Ballard Memorial, Ky. 76, Mounds Meridian 45

Bartlett 83, Cary-Grove 56

Bartonville (Limestone) 58, Chicago (Comer) 37

Batavia 45, Schaumburg 42

Beecher 72, Morrison 50

Belvidere North 72, Chicago (Ogden International) 51

Biggsville West Central 64, Concord (Triopia) 59

Bismarck-Henning 46, Catlin (Salt Fork) 45

Bowen 58, Westminster Christian 29

Breese Central 62, McCluer, Mo. 40

Breese Mater Dei 66, Metro-East Lutheran 53

Briarcrest, Tenn. 52, Breese Central 33

Brooks Academy 57, Oak Lawn Community 53

Brother Rice 64, Peoria (H.S.) 61, OT

Brother Rice 79, Rock Island 55

Calhoun 55, Bunker Hill 50

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 62, Belleville West 52

Catlin (Salt Fork) 66, Milford 62

Centralia 51, Carmel 46

Centralia Christ Our Rock 42, Nokomis 26

Champaign Central 47, Dyett 37

Charleston 60, Dixon 55

Chicago (Carver Military) 32, Chicago Little Village 20

Chicago (Clark) 67, Bogan 64

    • Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 64, Schurz 54

    Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 79, Argo 75, 2OT

    Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 66, Aurora Math-Science 62

    Chicago CICS-Longwood 64, Thornridge 61

    Chicago Christian 56, Raby 48

    Chicago King 41, West Chicago 37

    Chicago Mt. Carmel 74, Moline 61

    Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 68, Hyde Park 61

    Chicago Phoenix Academy 42, Juarez 39

    Christian Brothers College, Mo. 72, Breese Mater Dei 41

    Clifton Central 60, Cissna Park 52

    Coal City 47, Plano 42, OT

    Columbia 60, Freeburg 55

    Crete-Monee 66, Southland 48

    Crystal Lake South 54, Hoffman Estates 52

    Curie 50, New Trier 44

    De La Salle 49, Chicago Ag Science 42

    DeKalb 67, Lincoln Way West 31

    Deer Creek-Mackinaw 53, Illini Central 52

    Doral Academy Charter, Fla. 32, Loyola 28

    Downers North 59, Wheaton Academy 26

    Dunbar 51, Chicago (Butler) 49

    Durand 58, Alden-Hebron 41

    Earlville 42, Hall 41

    East Dubuque 43, Stanford Olympia 40

    East Peoria 64, Williamsville 61

    Effingham St. Anthony 54, Oak Lawn Community 44

    Elgin 48, Kennedy 44

    Elgin Academy 59, Round Lake 48

    Elmwood Park 54, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 42

    Evanston Township 44, Mount Vernon 31

    Fairbury Prairie Central 58, Tolono Unity 42

    Fieldcrest 58, El Paso-Gridley 40

    Flanagan 54, Indian Creek 40

    Flora 47, Greenville 35

    Fulton 54, Rock Island Alleman 29

    Galena 48, Byron 42

    Geneva 47, Huntley 42

    Glenbard South 55, Westmont 19

    Grant Park 49, Manteno 44

    Grayslake Central 78, Barrington 67, 4OT

    Hammond Central, Ind. 56, Fenwick 42

    Harvey Thornton 54, Tinley Park 37

    Hersey 51, Morton 40

    Highland 47, Knoxville 36

    Highland Park 46, Montini 43

    Hillsboro 66, Staunton 41

    Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Newark 55

    Hoopeston 69, Fisher 33

    Hubbard 31, Hancock 26

    IC Catholic 73, Evergreen Park 64

    Indiana Math and Science Academy, Ind. 71, Heritage 31

    Jacksonville Routt 30, New Berlin 26, OT

    Joliet Catholic 72, Aurora (East) 64

    Joliet Central 56, Springfield 45

    Joliet West 57, Lockport 33

    KIPP STL, Mo. 59, Cahokia 37

    Kankakee (McNamara) 64, Fieldcrest 40

    Kankakee 67, Lafayette Jeff, Ind. 52

    Kirkland Hiawatha 46, DePue 30

    Lake Forest 63, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 40

    Lake Zurich 54, Lake Park 51

    Lanark Eastland 56, Forreston 50

    Latin 65, Chicago ( SSICP) 24

    Lawrenceville 50, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 45

    Lena-Winslow 44, Stockton 43

    Lincoln-Way East 53, Champaign Centennial 44

    Lincoln-Way East 53, Champaign Central 44

    Lincoln-Way East 65, Pleasant Plains 31

    Lindblom 77, Von Steuben 74

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 49, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 43

    Litchfield 62, East Alton-Wood River 54

    Lutheran North, Mo. 66, Belvidere 55

    Lyons 66, St. Ignatius 47

    Machesney Park Harlem 59, North Chicago 40

    Mahomet-Seymour 60, North Lawndale 48

    Maine East 44, Providence 42

    Maine South 30, Lincoln Way Central 27

    Maine West 66, Prosser 58

    Manley 56, Dundee-Crown 51

    Maria 52, Fenger 50

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 43, DePaul College Prep 30

    Marist 45, Wekiva, Fla. 43, OT

    Marmion 73, Kaneland 69

    Maroa-Forsyth 55, ALAH 38

    Mascoutah 39, Trenton Wesclin 33

    Mattoon 59, Newton 47

    McCluer North, Mo. 38, Granite City 21

    McHenry 74, Hononegah 47

    Mendota 66, Morris 60

    Metamora 62, Pascagoula, Miss. 60

    Metea Valley 72, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 42

    Milford 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36

    Momence 50, Herscher 40

    Morgan Park 63, Rockford Auburn 58

    Mt. Zion 59, Eisenhower 37

    Mundelein 63, Madison 53

    Murphysboro 39, Jerseyville Jersey 27

    Newton 52, Knoxville 38

    Niles Notre Dame 51, Prospect 50

    Niles West 68, Leyden 59

    Normal Community 59, Oswego 47

    Normal Community 63, North Lawndale 46

    Normal University 63, Bloomington Central Catholic 58

    North Boone 56, Harvard 52

    Northridge Prep 51, Streator 40

    OPRF 66, Plainfield North 59

    Oak Forest 87, Glenbard East 82

    Okawville 52, Steeleville 39

    Olney (Richland County) 63, Benton 43

    Orchard Farm, Mo. 57, Nashville 55

    Orion 50, Stark County 40

    Oswego 56, Mahomet-Seymour 47

    Parkview Christian Academy 61, Christian Liberty Academy 27

    Payton 41, Hillwood, Tenn. 33

    Pecatonica 57, South Beloit 35

    Peoria (H.S.) 66, Bradley-Bourbonnais 52

    Peoria Christian 55, Petersburg PORTA 53

    Peoria Manual 74, Bloomington 44

    Phillips 64, Naperville Central 57

    Pinckneyville 61, Mt. Carmel 57

    Plainfield Central 63, Hope Academy 60

    Plainfield East 48, Chicago Marshall 39

    Plainfield South 67, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 46

    Pleasant Plains 73, Effingham 72, OT

    Prairie Ridge 57, Larkin 49

    Proviso East 66, St. Rita 61

    Putnam County 58, Dwight 49

    Quest Academy 71, Beardstown 51

    Quincy 63, Collierville, Tenn. 48

    Quincy Notre Dame 48, El Paso-Gridley 46

    Quincy Notre Dame 53, Kankakee (McNamara) 46

    Rantoul 57, Galesburg 51

    Raymond Lincolnwood 61, Athens 59

    Reavis 62, Chicago (Alcott) 30

    Red Bud 56, Johnston City 55

    Reed-Custer 56, Serena 55

    Ridgewood 60, Addison Trail 41

    Riverton 61, Champaign Judah Christian 46

    Rochester 61, Galesburg 50

    Rock Falls 63, Stanford Olympia 38

    Rock Island 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 49

    Rockford East 50, Collinsville 49

    Rockford Jefferson 65, Streamwood 52

    Romeoville 59, Mesa, Ariz. 39

    Roxana 51, Chester 47

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 58, Wheaton Warrenville South 41

    Salem 51, Carlyle 37

    Sandburg 66, Chicago (Jones) 45

    Sandwich 58, Lisle 45

    Scales Mound 66, Benton, Wis. 53

    Seneca 46, Ottawa Marquette 43

    Shepard 61, Walther Christian Academy 47

    Simeon 86, Pontiac 41

    Somonauk 46, Gardner-South Wilmington 45

    South Elgin 55, Grant 52

    Sparta 65, Du Quoin 58

    Springfield Calvary 72, Tremont 63

    St. Anne 46, Peotone 44

    St. Charles East 71, Oak Lawn Richards 52

    St. Edward 60, Blue Island Eisenhower 36

    St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Rockford Lutheran 69

    St. Viator 54, Buffalo Grove 40

    Stagg 55, Leo 51

    Sterling 56, Dunlap 50

    Sterling Newman 52, Riverdale 51

    Stevenson 56, Homewood-Flossmoor 55

    Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 71, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 44

    Taft 65, Chicago (Christ the King) 60

    Taylorville 60, Rantoul 54

    Teutopolis 50, Effingham St. Anthony 43

    Teutopolis 53, Brooks Academy 34

    Thornton Fractional South 71, Bremen 55

    Thornwood 73, Francis Parker 41

    Tri-Valley 44, Annawan 32

    United Township High School 54, Rockford Guilford 48

    Villa Grove/Heritage 65, Heritage 58

    Warren 59, Danville 56

    Warrensburg-Latham 51, Delavan 39

    Washington 54, Normal West 38

    Waterloo 63, Piasa Southwestern 34

    Waterloo Gibault 70, Bethalto Civic Memorial 55

    Waukegan 64, Lake View 41

    Westinghouse 49, Vernon Hills 44

    Westville 45, Tri-County 42

    Wheaton North 48, Glenbard West 40

    Whitney Young 58, Kenwood 55

    Willowbrook 65, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 61

    Wilmington 58, Lexington 49

    Winnebago 43, East Dubuque 35

    Winnebago 44, Rock Falls 40

    Woodland 46, St. Bede 41

    Woodlawn 59, Trico 53

    Woodstock Marian 66, Elk Grove 58

    Yorkville 64, Naperville North 42

    Yorkville Christian 59, Ottawa 46

    Wabash Valley Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Robinson 36, Parke Heritage, Ind. 34

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

