Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 62, Johnsburg 53
Altamont 57, Goreville 40
Antioch 60, Wheeling 35
Astoria/VIT Co-op 57, Pleasant Hill 29
Auburn 55, Greenfield-Northwestern 45
Aurora (West Aurora) 68, St. Charles North 52
Aurora Central Catholic 50, Mather 38
Aurora Christian 43, Providence-St. Mel 29
Ballard Memorial, Ky. 76, Mounds Meridian 45
Bartlett 83, Cary-Grove 56
Bartonville (Limestone) 58, Chicago (Comer) 37
Batavia 45, Schaumburg 42
Beecher 72, Morrison 50
Belvidere North 72, Chicago (Ogden International) 51
Biggsville West Central 64, Concord (Triopia) 59
Bismarck-Henning 46, Catlin (Salt Fork) 45
Bowen 58, Westminster Christian 29
Breese Central 62, McCluer, Mo. 40
Breese Mater Dei 66, Metro-East Lutheran 53
Briarcrest, Tenn. 52, Breese Central 33
Brooks Academy 57, Oak Lawn Community 53
Brother Rice 64, Peoria (H.S.) 61, OT
Brother Rice 79, Rock Island 55
Calhoun 55, Bunker Hill 50
Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 62, Belleville West 52
Catlin (Salt Fork) 66, Milford 62
Centralia 51, Carmel 46
Centralia Christ Our Rock 42, Nokomis 26
Champaign Central 47, Dyett 37
Charleston 60, Dixon 55
Chicago (Carver Military) 32, Chicago Little Village 20
Chicago (Clark) 67, Bogan 64
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 64, Schurz 54
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 79, Argo 75, 2OT
Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 66, Aurora Math-Science 62
Chicago CICS-Longwood 64, Thornridge 61
Chicago Christian 56, Raby 48
Chicago King 41, West Chicago 37
Chicago Mt. Carmel 74, Moline 61
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 68, Hyde Park 61
Chicago Phoenix Academy 42, Juarez 39
Christian Brothers College, Mo. 72, Breese Mater Dei 41
Clifton Central 60, Cissna Park 52
Coal City 47, Plano 42, OT
Columbia 60, Freeburg 55
Crete-Monee 66, Southland 48
Crystal Lake South 54, Hoffman Estates 52
Curie 50, New Trier 44
De La Salle 49, Chicago Ag Science 42
DeKalb 67, Lincoln Way West 31
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 53, Illini Central 52
Doral Academy Charter, Fla. 32, Loyola 28
Downers North 59, Wheaton Academy 26
Dunbar 51, Chicago (Butler) 49
Durand 58, Alden-Hebron 41
Earlville 42, Hall 41
East Dubuque 43, Stanford Olympia 40
East Peoria 64, Williamsville 61
Effingham St. Anthony 54, Oak Lawn Community 44
Elgin 48, Kennedy 44
Elgin Academy 59, Round Lake 48
Elmwood Park 54, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 42
Evanston Township 44, Mount Vernon 31
Fairbury Prairie Central 58, Tolono Unity 42
Fieldcrest 58, El Paso-Gridley 40
Flanagan 54, Indian Creek 40
Flora 47, Greenville 35
Fulton 54, Rock Island Alleman 29
Galena 48, Byron 42
Geneva 47, Huntley 42
Glenbard South 55, Westmont 19
Grant Park 49, Manteno 44
Grayslake Central 78, Barrington 67, 4OT
Hammond Central, Ind. 56, Fenwick 42
Harvey Thornton 54, Tinley Park 37
Hersey 51, Morton 40
Highland 47, Knoxville 36
Highland Park 46, Montini 43
Hillsboro 66, Staunton 41
Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Newark 55
Hoopeston 69, Fisher 33
Hubbard 31, Hancock 26
IC Catholic 73, Evergreen Park 64
Indiana Math and Science Academy, Ind. 71, Heritage 31
Jacksonville Routt 30, New Berlin 26, OT
Joliet Catholic 72, Aurora (East) 64
Joliet Central 56, Springfield 45
Joliet West 57, Lockport 33
KIPP STL, Mo. 59, Cahokia 37
Kankakee (McNamara) 64, Fieldcrest 40
Kankakee 67, Lafayette Jeff, Ind. 52
Kirkland Hiawatha 46, DePue 30
Lake Forest 63, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 40
Lake Zurich 54, Lake Park 51
Lanark Eastland 56, Forreston 50
Latin 65, Chicago ( SSICP) 24
Lawrenceville 50, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 45
Lena-Winslow 44, Stockton 43
Lincoln-Way East 53, Champaign Centennial 44
Lincoln-Way East 65, Pleasant Plains 31
Lindblom 77, Von Steuben 74
Lisle (Benet Academy) 49, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 43
Litchfield 62, East Alton-Wood River 54
Lutheran North, Mo. 66, Belvidere 55
Lyons 66, St. Ignatius 47
Machesney Park Harlem 59, North Chicago 40
Mahomet-Seymour 60, North Lawndale 48
Maine East 44, Providence 42
Maine South 30, Lincoln Way Central 27
Maine West 66, Prosser 58
Manley 56, Dundee-Crown 51
Maria 52, Fenger 50
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 43, DePaul College Prep 30
Marist 45, Wekiva, Fla. 43, OT
Marmion 73, Kaneland 69
Maroa-Forsyth 55, ALAH 38
Mascoutah 39, Trenton Wesclin 33
Mattoon 59, Newton 47
McCluer North, Mo. 38, Granite City 21
McHenry 74, Hononegah 47
Mendota 66, Morris 60
Metamora 62, Pascagoula, Miss. 60
Metea Valley 72, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 42
Milford 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36
Momence 50, Herscher 40
Morgan Park 63, Rockford Auburn 58
Mt. Zion 59, Eisenhower 37
Mundelein 63, Madison 53
Murphysboro 39, Jerseyville Jersey 27
Newton 52, Knoxville 38
Niles Notre Dame 51, Prospect 50
Niles West 68, Leyden 59
Normal Community 59, Oswego 47
Normal University 63, Bloomington Central Catholic 58
North Boone 56, Harvard 52
Northridge Prep 51, Streator 40
OPRF 66, Plainfield North 59
Oak Forest 87, Glenbard East 82
Okawville 52, Steeleville 39
Olney (Richland County) 63, Benton 43
Orchard Farm, Mo. 57, Nashville 55
Orion 50, Stark County 40
Oswego 56, Mahomet-Seymour 47
Parkview Christian Academy 61, Christian Liberty Academy 27
Payton 41, Hillwood, Tenn. 33
Pecatonica 57, South Beloit 35
Peoria (H.S.) 66, Bradley-Bourbonnais 52
Peoria Christian 55, Petersburg PORTA 53
Peoria Manual 74, Bloomington 44
Phillips 64, Naperville Central 57
Pinckneyville 61, Mt. Carmel 57
Plainfield Central 63, Hope Academy 60
Plainfield East 48, Chicago Marshall 39
Plainfield South 67, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 46
Pleasant Plains 73, Effingham 72, OT
Prairie Ridge 57, Larkin 49
Proviso East 66, St. Rita 61
Putnam County 58, Dwight 49
Quest Academy 71, Beardstown 51
Quincy 63, Collierville, Tenn. 48
Quincy Notre Dame 48, El Paso-Gridley 46
Quincy Notre Dame 53, Kankakee (McNamara) 46
Rantoul 57, Galesburg 51
Raymond Lincolnwood 61, Athens 59
Reavis 62, Chicago (Alcott) 30
Red Bud 56, Johnston City 55
Reed-Custer 56, Serena 55
Ridgewood 60, Addison Trail 41
Riverton 61, Champaign Judah Christian 46
Rochester 61, Galesburg 50
Rock Falls 63, Stanford Olympia 38
Rock Island 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 49
Rockford East 50, Collinsville 49
Rockford Jefferson 65, Streamwood 52
Romeoville 59, Mesa, Ariz. 39
Roxana 51, Chester 47
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 58, Wheaton Warrenville South 41
Salem 51, Carlyle 37
Sandburg 66, Chicago (Jones) 45
Sandwich 58, Lisle 45
Scales Mound 66, Benton, Wis. 53
Seneca 46, Ottawa Marquette 43
Shepard 61, Walther Christian Academy 47
Simeon 86, Pontiac 41
Somonauk 46, Gardner-South Wilmington 45
South Elgin 55, Grant 52
Sparta 65, Du Quoin 58
Springfield Calvary 72, Tremont 63
St. Anne 46, Peotone 44
St. Charles East 71, Oak Lawn Richards 52
St. Edward 60, Blue Island Eisenhower 36
St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Rockford Lutheran 69
St. Viator 54, Buffalo Grove 40
Stagg 55, Leo 51
Sterling 56, Dunlap 50
Sterling Newman 52, Riverdale 51
Stevenson 56, Homewood-Flossmoor 55
Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 71, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 44
Taft 65, Chicago (Christ the King) 60
Taylorville 60, Rantoul 54
Teutopolis 50, Effingham St. Anthony 43
Teutopolis 53, Brooks Academy 34
Thornton Fractional South 71, Bremen 55
Thornwood 73, Francis Parker 41
Tri-Valley 44, Annawan 32
United Township High School 54, Rockford Guilford 48
Villa Grove/Heritage 65, Heritage 58
Warren 59, Danville 56
Warrensburg-Latham 51, Delavan 39
Washington 54, Normal West 38
Waterloo 63, Piasa Southwestern 34
Waterloo Gibault 70, Bethalto Civic Memorial 55
Waukegan 64, Lake View 41
Westinghouse 49, Vernon Hills 44
Westville 45, Tri-County 42
Wheaton North 48, Glenbard West 40
Whitney Young 58, Kenwood 55
Willowbrook 65, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 61
Wilmington 58, Lexington 49
Winnebago 43, East Dubuque 35
Winnebago 44, Rock Falls 40
Woodland 46, St. Bede 41
Woodlawn 59, Trico 53
Woodstock Marian 66, Elk Grove 58
Yorkville 64, Naperville North 42
Yorkville Christian 59, Ottawa 46
Wabash Valley Tournament=
Consolation=
Robinson 36, Parke Heritage, Ind. 34
