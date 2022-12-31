AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 40, Vernon Hills 38

Algonquin (Jacobs) 51, South Elgin 42

Antioch 67, Maine West 65

Aurora (West Aurora) 65, Warren 60

Barrington 55, Hoffman Estates 48

Bartlett 63, Prairie Ridge 61

Beecher 70, Sterling Newman 48

Belleville East 82, Rockford East 54

Bloomington Central Catholic 59, Rockford Lutheran 57, OT

Blue Island Eisenhower 69, Chicago ( SSICP) 26

Bolingbrook 68, St. Ignatius 58

Breese Mater Dei 79, Orchard Farm, Mo. 70

Camp Point Central 51, Augusta Southeastern 43

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 37, Centralia 30

Carmel 54, Belleville West 44

Cary-Grove 67, Larkin 59

Centralia 51, Marist 46

Champaign Centennial 52, Brooks Academy 48

Champaign Central 50, Chatham Glenwood 49

Champaign Central 51, KIPP STL, Mo. 43

Charleston 59, Mattoon 45

Chatham Glenwood 40, Payton 37

Chicago (Christ the King) 59, Evergreen Park 47

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 61, Chicago (Alcott) 53

Chicago Ag Science 71, Francis Parker 42

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 49, Lockport 45

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 50, New Trier 47

Chicago Little Village 50, Clemente 45

Collinsville 44, Lincoln 38

Curie 65, Joliet West 55

DeKalb 46, Phillips 42

Dyett 52, Cahokia 37

Dyett 79, Confluence Academy, Mo. 22

Effingham 55, Oak Lawn Community 46

    • Elgin Academy 53, Bowen 46

    Eureka 56, Augusta Southeastern 25

    Evanston Township 58, Marist 56

    Fairbury Prairie Central 55, East Peoria 34

    Farmington 51, Macomb 41

    Freeport 61, Monroe, Wis. 55

    Glenbard South 44, Maria 30

    Grayslake Central 56, Crystal Lake South 51

    Harvey Thornton 55, Chicago CICS-Longwood 50

    Highland 57, Lutheran North, Mo. 45

    Hinckley-Big Rock 64, Mendota 48

    Hyde Park 69, Rich Township 48

    Illini Bluffs 51, Camp Point Central 50

    Illini West (Carthage) 58, Pittsfield 50

    Johnsburg 62, Grant 45

    Kennedy 68, Walther Christian Academy 61

    Knoxville 45, Belvidere 44

    Latin 59, St. Edward 47

    Lena-Winslow 53, Orion 42

    Lincoln Way West 60, Naperville Central 52

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 56, Joliet West 47

    Mascoutah 50, Breese Central 45

    McCluer North, Mo. 45, Triad 44

    McHenry 65, Belvidere North 44

    Metamora 57, Harrison Central, Miss. 50

    Metea Valley 59, Sandburg 36

    Metro-East Lutheran 54, McCluer, Mo. 52

    Monmouth-Roseville 44, Canton 25

    Monmouth-Roseville 56, Illini West (Carthage) 44

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 67, Fremd 64

    New Trier 72, Pontiac 38

    Newton 59, Dixon, Mo. 53

    Niles North 70, St. Viator 66

    Northridge Prep 73, Yorkville Christian 57

    Oak Lawn Richards 57, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 56

    Plainfield East 67, Manley 63

    Plano 46, Lisle 36

    Pleasant Plains 52, Effingham St. Anthony 43, OT

    Prospect 42, Hampshire 34

    Rockridge 45, Warsaw West Hancock 42

    Rockridge 47, Farmington 37

    Rolling Meadows 56, Lyons 42

    Sandwich 49, Coal City 41

    Simeon 67, Curie 58

    Springfield Calvary 55, Peoria Christian 49

    St. Francis de Sales 56, Bremen 52

    St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Normal University 49

    Streator 64, Ottawa 51

    Thornridge 68, Tinley Park 61

    Thornwood 56, De La Salle 43

    Trenton Wesclin 53, Nashville 41

    Warrensburg-Latham 67, Quest Academy 61

    Wekiva, Fla. 65, Carmel 40

    Wekiva, Fla. 90, Mount Vernon 65

    Westinghouse 66, Ridgewood 38

    Westmont 45, Fenger 42

    Wheaton Warrenville South 56, Mesa, Ariz. 42

    Williamsville 51, Tolono Unity 48

    Woodstock Marian 58, Rockford Jefferson 56

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

