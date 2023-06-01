New York faces Chicago on 3-game win streak

New York Liberty (3-1, 2-1 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-2, 0-2 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Liberty take on Chicago.

Chicago went 14-4 at home and 15-3 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Sky allowed opponents to score 81.3 points per game and shoot 43.8% from the field last season.

New York went 10-8 in Eastern Conference games and 16-20 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Liberty averaged 79.6 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 29.1 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee).

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .