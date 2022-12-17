AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

December 17, 2022

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 80, Macon Meridian 54

Algonquin (Jacobs) 53, Dundee-Crown 38

Altamont 68, OPH 33

Alton Marquette 63, Maryville Christian 34

Argo 61, Universal 43

Arthur Christian 51, Heritage 45

Athens 48, Mt. Pulaski 46

Aurora (West Aurora) 63, Minooka 21

Beardstown 56, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 41

Belleville East 66, Alton 31

Benton 67, West Frankfort 33

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 70, Leyden 54

Bethalto Civic Memorial 46, Waterloo 33

Bismarck-Henning 63, Danville Schlarman 46

Bloomington Central Catholic 75, Decatur St. Teresa 66

Blue Ridge 53, Decatur Christian 14

Brooks Academy 64, Oak Lawn Richards 61

Brother Rice 74, Leo 32

Camp Point Central 52, Quincy Notre Dame 33

Carbondale 62, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 58

Carmi White County 52, Hamilton County 35

Carrier Mills 40, Pope County 34

Carterville 43, Nashville 35

Casey-Westfield 48, Fairfield 47

Catlin (Salt Fork) 50, Tri-County 30

Centralia 46, Marion 29

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 65, DeLand-Weldon 8

Champaign St. Thomas More 36, Stanford Olympia 23

Chester 48, Red Bud 47

Chicago (Alcott) def. Chicago Uplift, forfeit

Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 56, Rickover Naval 46

Chicago (Christ the King) 79, CICS-Northtown 11

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 63, (Chicago ) Wolcott 30

    • Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 74, Wells 29

    Chicago (Ogden International) 49, Chicago (Austin) 39

    Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 64, Farragut 63

    Chicago Academy 64, Chicago (Intrinsic) 40

    Chicago Christian 43, Wheaton Academy 41

    Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 59, Thornwood 52

    Chicago Little Village 74, Douglass 29

    Chicago Mt. Carmel 58, St. Francis de Sales 45

    Cissna Park 64, Cullom Tri-Point 32

    Clark County, Mo. 52, Illini West (Carthage) 43

    Columbia 62, Monmouth-Roseville 31

    Crab Orchard 62, Edwards County 47

    Crete-Monee 68, Thornridge 54

    Danville 41, Peoria Notre Dame 38

    De La Salle 58, Providence 42

    DeKalb 54, Waubonsie Valley 45

    Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 57, Sullivan 45

    Decatur MacArthur 76, Springfield 39

    Deerfield 69, Highland Park 44

    Downers North 68, Proviso West 36

    Downers South 59, Willowbrook 48

    Dunlap 64, Canton 43

    Dyett 77, Chicago Vocational 6

    Earlville 50, Newark 43

    East Alton-Wood River 52, Roxana 48

    East St. Louis 81, Belleville West 52

    Effingham St. Anthony 61, Dieterich 32

    Elgin Academy 78, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 27

    Elmwood 58, Havana 44

    Elverado 55, Tamms (Egyptian) 38

    Eureka 53, Colfax Ridgeview 36

    Ev. Day, Ind. 80, Mt. Carmel 52

    Evergreen Park 67, Andrew 54

    Fairbury Prairie Central 54, Pontiac 37

    Fieldcrest 71, Bloomington Christian 67

    Fithian Oakwood 68, Armstrong 37

    Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 42, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31

    Flora 50, Eldorado 26

    Freeburg 65, Salem 44

    Fremd 58, Hoffman Estates 52

    Galesburg 68, Geneseo 36

    Geneva 47, Batavia 32

    Georgetown La Salette 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39

    Glenbrook North 64, Maine South 42

    Glenbrook South 78, Niles West 57

    Greenfield 61, Calhoun 46

    Greenville 55, Staunton 38

    Griggsville-Perry 0, Winchester (West Central) 0

    Hampshire 43, McHenry 29

    Hartsburg-Emden 55, Delavan 45

    Harvard Westlake, Calif. 64, Whitney Young 52

    Harvest Christian Academy 77, Westlake 50

    Herrin 51, Murphysboro 32

    Hersey 65, Wheeling 57

    Heyworth 63, LeRoy 39

    Hickman Co., Ky. 79, Galatia 55

    Highland 51, Triad 43

    Hillcrest 69, Shepard 33

    Hinckley-Big Rock 57, LaMoille 30

    Hinsdale Central 79, OPRF 75

    Hoopeston 67, St. Anne 48

    Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 61, Waldorf 54

    Huntley 74, Crystal Lake South 48

    IC Catholic 44, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 41

    Illini Bluffs 58, Lewistown 38

    Johnston City 70, Zeigler-Royalton 39

    Joliet Central 92, Plainfield Central 91

    Joliet West 58, Plainfield South 43

    Joppa 69, Shawnee 58

    Kaneland 57, LaSalle-Peru 36

    Kennedy 80, Blue Island Eisenhower 72

    Kewanee 66, Illinois Valley Central 43

    Lake Park 55, Glenbard North 40

    Lawrenceville 71, Marshall 40

    Lemont 59, Thornton Fractional South 47

    Lexington 58, El Paso-Gridley 44

    Lincoln-Way East 76, Lincoln Way West 45

    Lindblom 61, Chicago-University 54

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 46, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 37

    Lisle 57, Manteno 43

    Litchfield 67, Pana 66

    Lockport 52, Lincoln Way Central 44

    Loyola 55, Evanston Township 33

    Lyons 58, York 38

    Macomb 51, Liberty 30

    Madison 69, SIUE Charter 52

    Manley 62, Kelvyn Park 59

    Maroa-Forsyth 61, Warrensburg-Latham 38

    Mascoutah 51, Jerseyville Jersey 38

    Massac County 52, Harrisburg 41

    Mather 63, Lake View 62

    Mendota 56, Bureau Valley 41

    Metamora 60, Pekin 44

    Moline 56, Quincy 44

    Montini 63, Providence-St. Mel 57

    Morris 78, Rochelle 69

    Morton 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 28

    Mount Vernon 72, Cahokia 57

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 57, Metea Valley 50

    Naperville North 65, Naperville Central 35

    Nazareth 53, Joliet Catholic 48

    Neoga 42, Arcola 31

    New Athens 79, Dupo 31

    New Trier 71, Phoenix Horizon, Ariz. 42

    Newton 59, Robinson 49

    Niles North 74, Maine West 66

    Nokomis 68, Mount Olive 28

    Normal Community 66, Bloomington 50

    Normal West 67, Urbana 48

    Norris City (NCOE) 54, Hardin County 41

    North Clay 67, Cisne 58

    North Greene 50, Pittsfield 49, OT

    North Lawndale 73, Lincoln Park 65

    North-Mac 39, Piasa Southwestern 37

    O’Fallon 53, Collinsville 50

    Oak Lawn Community 55, Stagg 39

    Okaw Valley 54, Moweaqua Central A&M 50

    Olney (Richland County) 47, Paris 43

    Oswego 56, Yorkville 51

    Oswego East 63, Plainfield North 61

    Ottawa 42, Sycamore 41

    Ottawa Marquette 65, Dwight 49

    Palatine 33, Conant 16

    Parkview Christian Academy 61, Christian Liberty Academy 27

    Payson Seymour 64, Brimfield 51

    Payton 60, Chicago (Jones) 51

    Peoria Christian 81, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 45

    Peoria Manual 71, Champaign Central 60

    Peotone 56, Reed-Custer 45

    Pinckneyville 51, Anna-Jonesboro 39

    Prairie Ridge 45, Crystal Lake Central 34

    Princeton 80, Hall 47

    Prospect 69, Elk Grove 36

    Proviso East 75, Hinsdale South 53

    Raby 68, Collins Academy 57

    Richwoods 56, Peoria (H.S.) 55

    Riverside-Brookfield 81, St. Francis 58

    Roanoke-Benson 42, Woodland 39

    Rochester 54, Normal University 44

    Rock Island 70, Rock Island Alleman 29

    Rockford Auburn 66, Machesney Park Harlem 51

    Rockford Berean Baptist 45, East Moline Christian 30

    Rockford East 76, Freeport 42

    Rockford Guilford 74, Rockford Boylan 67

    Rockridge 54, Aledo (Mercer County) 31

    Rolling Meadows 53, Buffalo Grove 32

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 69, Eisenhower 31

    Sandburg 58, Oak Forest 37

    Sandwich 52, Plano 26

    Schurz 73, Foreman 36

    Seneca 58, Putnam County 51

    Serena 79, DePue 22

    Sesser-Valier 65, Christopher 46

    Shelbyville 54, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42

    Sherrard 48, Annawan 45

    Simeon 72, LR Central, Ark. 54

    Somonauk 57, Amboy 42

    South Beloit 47, East Dubuque 28

    South County 30, Raymond Lincolnwood 27

    Sparta 46, Okawville 39

    Springfield Lanphier 56, Jacksonville 47

    Springfield Southeast 62, Chatham Glenwood 51

    St. Charles East 42, St. Charles North 39

    St. Ignatius 51, Fenwick 43

    St. Patrick 45, Marist 41

    St. Rita 58, DePaul College Prep 46

    St. Viator 68, Carmel 62

    Steinmetz 73, Chicago Roosevelt 38

    Sterling 84, United Township High School 64

    Streator 72, Coal City 71

    Taft 61, Von Steuben 60

    Thornton Fractional North 85, Epic Academy Charter 17

    Tolono Unity 62, Clifton Central 38

    Tremont 69, Fisher 22

    Trenton Wesclin 53, Carlyle 22

    Tuscola 70, Argenta-Oreana 31

    Vernon Hills 66, Maine East 54

    Washington 52, East Peoria 45

    Waterloo Gibault 63, Breese Mater Dei 52

    Watseka (coop) 45, Illinois Lutheran 44

    Wayne City 49, Lovejoy 46

    West Hancock 74, Barry (Western) 35

    Wethersfield 48, Orion 45

    Wheaton Warrenville South 48, Wheaton North 46

    Whiting, Ind. 49, Chicago Washington 27

    Williamsville 64, Buffalo Tri-City 48

    Wilmington 50, Herscher 43

    Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 58, Cumberland 54

    Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 55, Biggsville West Central 47

    Woodlawn 53, Waltonville 44

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Hillsboro vs. Vandalia, ccd.

    Jacksonville Routt vs. Pleasant Hill, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.