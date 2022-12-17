Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 80, Macon Meridian 54
Algonquin (Jacobs) 53, Dundee-Crown 38
Altamont 68, OPH 33
Alton Marquette 63, Maryville Christian 34
Argo 61, Universal 43
Arthur Christian 51, Heritage 45
Athens 48, Mt. Pulaski 46
Aurora (West Aurora) 63, Minooka 21
Beardstown 56, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 41
Belleville East 66, Alton 31
Benton 67, West Frankfort 33
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 70, Leyden 54
Bethalto Civic Memorial 46, Waterloo 33
Bismarck-Henning 63, Danville Schlarman 46
Bloomington Central Catholic 75, Decatur St. Teresa 66
Blue Ridge 53, Decatur Christian 14
Brooks Academy 64, Oak Lawn Richards 61
Brother Rice 74, Leo 32
Camp Point Central 52, Quincy Notre Dame 33
Carbondale 62, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 58
Carmi White County 52, Hamilton County 35
Carrier Mills 40, Pope County 34
Carterville 43, Nashville 35
Casey-Westfield 48, Fairfield 47
Catlin (Salt Fork) 50, Tri-County 30
Centralia 46, Marion 29
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 65, DeLand-Weldon 8
Champaign St. Thomas More 36, Stanford Olympia 23
Chester 48, Red Bud 47
Chicago (Alcott) def. Chicago Uplift, forfeit
Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 56, Rickover Naval 46
Chicago (Christ the King) 79, CICS-Northtown 11
Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 63, (Chicago ) Wolcott 30
Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 74, Wells 29
Chicago (Ogden International) 49, Chicago (Austin) 39
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 64, Farragut 63
Chicago Academy 64, Chicago (Intrinsic) 40
Chicago Christian 43, Wheaton Academy 41
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 59, Thornwood 52
Chicago Little Village 74, Douglass 29
Chicago Mt. Carmel 58, St. Francis de Sales 45
Cissna Park 64, Cullom Tri-Point 32
Clark County, Mo. 52, Illini West (Carthage) 43
Columbia 62, Monmouth-Roseville 31
Crab Orchard 62, Edwards County 47
Crete-Monee 68, Thornridge 54
Danville 41, Peoria Notre Dame 38
De La Salle 58, Providence 42
DeKalb 54, Waubonsie Valley 45
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 57, Sullivan 45
Decatur MacArthur 76, Springfield 39
Deerfield 69, Highland Park 44
Downers North 68, Proviso West 36
Downers South 59, Willowbrook 48
Dunlap 64, Canton 43
Dyett 77, Chicago Vocational 6
Earlville 50, Newark 43
East Alton-Wood River 52, Roxana 48
East St. Louis 81, Belleville West 52
Effingham St. Anthony 61, Dieterich 32
Elgin Academy 78, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 27
Elmwood 58, Havana 44
Elverado 55, Tamms (Egyptian) 38
Eureka 53, Colfax Ridgeview 36
Ev. Day, Ind. 80, Mt. Carmel 52
Evergreen Park 67, Andrew 54
Fairbury Prairie Central 54, Pontiac 37
Fieldcrest 71, Bloomington Christian 67
Fithian Oakwood 68, Armstrong 37
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 42, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31
Flora 50, Eldorado 26
Freeburg 65, Salem 44
Fremd 58, Hoffman Estates 52
Galesburg 68, Geneseo 36
Geneva 47, Batavia 32
Georgetown La Salette 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39
Glenbrook North 64, Maine South 42
Glenbrook South 78, Niles West 57
Greenfield 61, Calhoun 46
Greenville 55, Staunton 38
Griggsville-Perry 0, Winchester (West Central) 0
Hampshire 43, McHenry 29
Hartsburg-Emden 55, Delavan 45
Harvard Westlake, Calif. 64, Whitney Young 52
Harvest Christian Academy 77, Westlake 50
Herrin 51, Murphysboro 32
Hersey 65, Wheeling 57
Heyworth 63, LeRoy 39
Hickman Co., Ky. 79, Galatia 55
Highland 51, Triad 43
Hillcrest 69, Shepard 33
Hinckley-Big Rock 57, LaMoille 30
Hinsdale Central 79, OPRF 75
Hoopeston 67, St. Anne 48
Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 61, Waldorf 54
Huntley 74, Crystal Lake South 48
IC Catholic 44, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 41
Illini Bluffs 58, Lewistown 38
Johnston City 70, Zeigler-Royalton 39
Joliet Central 92, Plainfield Central 91
Joliet West 58, Plainfield South 43
Joppa 69, Shawnee 58
Kaneland 57, LaSalle-Peru 36
Kennedy 80, Blue Island Eisenhower 72
Kewanee 66, Illinois Valley Central 43
Lake Park 55, Glenbard North 40
Lawrenceville 71, Marshall 40
Lemont 59, Thornton Fractional South 47
Lexington 58, El Paso-Gridley 44
Lincoln-Way East 76, Lincoln Way West 45
Lindblom 61, Chicago-University 54
Lisle (Benet Academy) 46, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 37
Lisle 57, Manteno 43
Litchfield 67, Pana 66
Lockport 52, Lincoln Way Central 44
Loyola 55, Evanston Township 33
Lyons 58, York 38
Macomb 51, Liberty 30
Madison 69, SIUE Charter 52
Manley 62, Kelvyn Park 59
Maroa-Forsyth 61, Warrensburg-Latham 38
Mascoutah 51, Jerseyville Jersey 38
Massac County 52, Harrisburg 41
Mather 63, Lake View 62
Mendota 56, Bureau Valley 41
Metamora 60, Pekin 44
Moline 56, Quincy 44
Montini 63, Providence-St. Mel 57
Morris 78, Rochelle 69
Morton 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 28
Mount Vernon 72, Cahokia 57
Naperville Neuqua Valley 57, Metea Valley 50
Naperville North 65, Naperville Central 35
Nazareth 53, Joliet Catholic 48
Neoga 42, Arcola 31
New Athens 79, Dupo 31
New Trier 71, Phoenix Horizon, Ariz. 42
Newton 59, Robinson 49
Niles North 74, Maine West 66
Nokomis 68, Mount Olive 28
Normal Community 66, Bloomington 50
Normal West 67, Urbana 48
Norris City (NCOE) 54, Hardin County 41
North Clay 67, Cisne 58
North Greene 50, Pittsfield 49, OT
North Lawndale 73, Lincoln Park 65
North-Mac 39, Piasa Southwestern 37
O’Fallon 53, Collinsville 50
Oak Lawn Community 55, Stagg 39
Okaw Valley 54, Moweaqua Central A&M 50
Olney (Richland County) 47, Paris 43
Oswego 56, Yorkville 51
Oswego East 63, Plainfield North 61
Ottawa 42, Sycamore 41
Ottawa Marquette 65, Dwight 49
Palatine 33, Conant 16
Parkview Christian Academy 61, Christian Liberty Academy 27
Payson Seymour 64, Brimfield 51
Payton 60, Chicago (Jones) 51
Peoria Christian 81, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 45
Peoria Manual 71, Champaign Central 60
Peotone 56, Reed-Custer 45
Pinckneyville 51, Anna-Jonesboro 39
Prairie Ridge 45, Crystal Lake Central 34
Princeton 80, Hall 47
Prospect 69, Elk Grove 36
Proviso East 75, Hinsdale South 53
Raby 68, Collins Academy 57
Richwoods 56, Peoria (H.S.) 55
Riverside-Brookfield 81, St. Francis 58
Roanoke-Benson 42, Woodland 39
Rochester 54, Normal University 44
Rock Island 70, Rock Island Alleman 29
Rockford Auburn 66, Machesney Park Harlem 51
Rockford Berean Baptist 45, East Moline Christian 30
Rockford East 76, Freeport 42
Rockford Guilford 74, Rockford Boylan 67
Rockridge 54, Aledo (Mercer County) 31
Rolling Meadows 53, Buffalo Grove 32
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 69, Eisenhower 31
Sandburg 58, Oak Forest 37
Sandwich 52, Plano 26
Schurz 73, Foreman 36
Seneca 58, Putnam County 51
Serena 79, DePue 22
Sesser-Valier 65, Christopher 46
Shelbyville 54, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42
Sherrard 48, Annawan 45
Simeon 72, LR Central, Ark. 54
Somonauk 57, Amboy 42
South Beloit 47, East Dubuque 28
South County 30, Raymond Lincolnwood 27
Sparta 46, Okawville 39
Springfield Lanphier 56, Jacksonville 47
Springfield Southeast 62, Chatham Glenwood 51
St. Charles East 42, St. Charles North 39
St. Ignatius 51, Fenwick 43
St. Patrick 45, Marist 41
St. Rita 58, DePaul College Prep 46
St. Viator 68, Carmel 62
Steinmetz 73, Chicago Roosevelt 38
Sterling 84, United Township High School 64
Streator 72, Coal City 71
Taft 61, Von Steuben 60
Thornton Fractional North 85, Epic Academy Charter 17
Tolono Unity 62, Clifton Central 38
Tremont 69, Fisher 22
Trenton Wesclin 53, Carlyle 22
Tuscola 70, Argenta-Oreana 31
Vernon Hills 66, Maine East 54
Washington 52, East Peoria 45
Waterloo Gibault 63, Breese Mater Dei 52
Watseka (coop) 45, Illinois Lutheran 44
Wayne City 49, Lovejoy 46
West Hancock 74, Barry (Western) 35
Wethersfield 48, Orion 45
Wheaton Warrenville South 48, Wheaton North 46
Whiting, Ind. 49, Chicago Washington 27
Williamsville 64, Buffalo Tri-City 48
Wilmington 50, Herscher 43
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 58, Cumberland 54
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 55, Biggsville West Central 47
Woodlawn 53, Waltonville 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hillsboro vs. Vandalia, ccd.
Jacksonville Routt vs. Pleasant Hill, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/