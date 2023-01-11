AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 69, Blue Ridge 51

Abingdon 34, Wethersfield 27

Agape Christian 62, Joppa-Maple Grove 26

Alden-Hebron 67, Westminster Christian 33

Altamont 60, Moweaqua Central A&M 33

Arcola 63, Villa Grove/Heritage 50

Argenta-Oreana 63, Heritage 41

Auburn 51, Springfield Calvary 48

Aurora (West Aurora) 58, Plainfield East 54, 2OT

Aurora Central Catholic 55, Kankakee (McNamara) 53

Barrington 77, Elk Grove 43

Beardstown 73, Astoria/VIT Co-op 40

Beecher 72, Illinois Lutheran 35

Bensenville (Fenton) 65, Aurora (East) 47

Bethalto Civic Memorial 65, Staunton 47

Bradley-Bourbonnais 61, Lincoln Way Central 46

Brother Rice 69, Providence 37

Byron 78, Bureau Valley 53

Carlyle 75, Dupo 22

Carmi White County 69, Edwards County 30

Carrollton 53, Barry (Western) 45

Carterville 69, Hamilton County 51

Catlin (Salt Fork) 54, Cissna Park 30

Centralia 55, Mascoutah 32

Centralia Christ Our Rock 45, Maryville Christian 40

Chicago ( SSICP) def. DuSable, forfeit

Chicago (Butler) 65, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 60

Chicago (Comer) 43, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 38

Chicago (Intrinsic) 54, Foreman 49

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 71, Chicago Christian 69

Chicago (Tech) 76, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 71

    • Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 74, Englewood Excel 49

    Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 71, Rich Township 49

    Chicago Mt. Carmel 54, De La Salle 44

    Chicago Phoenix Academy 74, Douglass 29

    Christopher 51, Zeigler-Royalton 31

    Collinsville 86, Alton 64

    Columbia 58, Vandalia 26

    Concord (Triopia) 65, Pleasant Hill 38

    Crab Orchard 87, Carrier Mills 45

    Danville 67, Urbana 40

    DePaul College Prep 58, Marmion 47

    Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 69, Cumberland 43

    Decatur MacArthur 69, Springfield Lanphier 58

    Deerfield 60, Maine West 29

    Delavan 36, Elmwood 34

    Dixon 44, North Boone 32

    Donovan 46, Clifton Central 45

    Downers South 52, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 43

    East Alton-Wood River 50, Litchfield 43

    East St. Louis 72, Belleville East 71

    Edwardsville 46, Belleville West 45

    Effingham St. Anthony 58, Neoga 33

    El Paso-Gridley 43, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37

    Erie-Prophetstown 49, Morrison 42

    Evanston Township 79, Niles North 53

    Evergreen Park 55, Argo 39

    Farmington 60, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 41

    Flora 37, Woodlawn 21

    Freeburg 54, Red Bud 43

    Fremd 62, Wheeling 41

    Georgetown La Salette 57, Urbana University 19

    Glenbard East 75, Bartlett 70

    Glenbard West 38, Lyons 37

    Goreville 74, Sesser-Valier 41

    Granite City 39, Madison 28

    Grant Park 64, Cullom Tri-Point 27

    Grayville 83, Patoka/Odin 57

    Hartsburg-Emden 42, Havana 40

    Heyworth 50, Colfax Ridgeview 47

    Highland 73, SIUE Charter 34

    Hinckley-Big Rock 56, Kirkland Hiawatha 21

    Hoopeston 45, Danville Schlarman 37

    IC Catholic 67, Aurora Christian 56

    Indian Creek 65, DePue 52

    Jerseyville Jersey 52, Piasa Southwestern 45

    Johnston City 57, Bluford Webber 55

    Joliet Catholic 60, Lisle 44

    Joliet West 66, Oswego 28

    Kankakee 62, Crete-Monee 52

    Kankakee Trinity Academy 71, Homeschool Resource Center 68

    Kenwood 46, Simeon 43

    Lake Forest 73, Warren Township 57

    Lake Zurich 63, Mundelein 51

    Latin 58, Elgin Academy 37

    Legacy 71, Westfair Christian 48

    Lemont 72, Reavis 37

    Leyden 71, Hinsdale South 59, OT

    Libertyville 68, Zion Benton 41

    Loyola 50, St. Laurence 35

    Maine East 54, Highland Park 47

    Maria 79, Epic Academy Charter 45

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 57, Niles Notre Dame 40

    Marion 55, Cairo 28

    Marist 73, Chicago King 26

    Maroa-Forsyth 52, Decatur St. Teresa 49

    Mattoon 51, Mahomet-Seymour 48

    McGivney Catholic High School 60, Metro-East Lutheran 54

    Metamora 51, Washington 27

    Milford 73, Fithian Oakwood 55

    Moline 74, Sterling 51

    Momence 62, Gardner-South Wilmington 54

    Monticello 62, Clinton 58

    Morgan Park 73, Harlan 51

    Morgan Park Academy 69, BISC 53

    Morton 46, Fairbury Prairie Central 38

    Mt. Carmel 50, N. Posey, Ind. 49

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 52, DeKalb 45

    Nashville 71, Greenville 49

    Nazareth 49, Naperville North 30

    New Athens 65, Valle Catholic, Mo. 55

    Newton 70, Effingham 63

    Niles West 69, Clemente 44

    Normal Community 58, Champaign Centennial 44

    Normal West 63, Champaign Central 44

    Norris City (NCOE) 62, Pope County 47

    North Clay 70, Lawrenceville 61

    O’Fallon 64, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 42

    Oak Lawn Community 53, Oak Forest 39

    Okawville 71, Waltonville 55

    Olney (Richland County) 45, Fairfield 40

    Oswego East 77, Plainfield Central 45

    Ottawa Marquette 59, Newark 38

    Palatine 59, Hersey 51, OT

    Pana 73, Macon Meridian 65

    Paris 60, Sullivan 40

    Peoria Christian 52, Peoria Heights (Quest) 25

    Peoria Notre Dame 61, Bloomington 32

    Petersburg PORTA 49, Greenfield-Northwestern 34

    Pinckneyville 61, Breese Mater Dei 55

    Plainfield North 60, Joliet Central 59

    Plainfield South 54, Minooka 51

    Pleasant Plains 53, Buffalo Tri-City 24

    Pontiac 66, Morris 50

    Princeton 60, Sandwich 43

    Princeville 54, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 43

    Prospect 48, Conant 35

    Proviso East 69, Addison Trail 20

    Quad Cities 72, Tri-State Christian 58

    Quest Academy 80, Jacksonville ISD 50

    Quincy 71, Geneseo 26

    Raymond Lincolnwood 41, North-Mac 34

    Red Hill 53, OPH 51

    Richmond-Burton 66, Marengo 55

    Richwoods 70, Peoria Manual 54

    Riverside-Brookfield 59, Wheaton Academy 47

    Rochester 44, Jacksonville 23

    Rock Falls 79, Orion 37

    Rock Island 79, Galesburg 76

    Rockford FIRE 68, Oak Hill Christian, Wis. 58

    Rockridge 57, Monmouth-Roseville 35

    Rolling Meadows 66, Schaumburg 27

    Seneca 56, Coal City 53

    Serena 80, Leland 26

    Shelbyville 71, Marshall 51

    Sherando, Va. 60, Liberty 42

    Somonauk 65, LaMoille 36

    South Beloit 60, Rockford Christian Life 29

    South County 51, Gillespie 47

    South Elgin 51, Elgin 44

    Sparta 67, Roxana 43

    Springfield 63, Chatham Glenwood 60

    St. Bede 59, Kewanee 48

    St. Francis 51, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 37

    St. Francis de Sales 67, Leo 55

    St. Ignatius 75, Montini 58

    St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Teutopolis 40

    St. Patrick 45, Carmel 27

    St. Rita 90, Providence-St. Mel 27

    Stark County 52, Knoxville 44

    Sterling Newman 63, Mendota 43

    Stevenson 73, Waukegan 64

    Tamms (Egyptian) 74, Dongola 37

    Thornton Fractional North 82, Shepard 39

    Thornton Fractional South 84, Oak Lawn Richards 71

    Thornwood 63, Harvey Thornton 53

    Tinley Park 78, Blue Island Eisenhower 67

    Tolono Unity 60, Tuscola 59

    Tremont 66, LeRoy 50

    Tri-County 68, Cerro Gordo 67

    Tri-Valley 71, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 58

    United Township High School 64, Rock Island Alleman 26

    Vienna 78, Trico 52

    Waterloo 53, Steeleville 44

    Wayne City 59, Gallatin County 45

    West Chicago 63, Streamwood 55

    Westlake 54, Christian Liberty Academy 50

    Westmont 65, Elmwood Park 48

    Wheaton Warrenville South 68, Glenbard North 39

    Woodstock 55, Johnsburg 49

    Woodstock North 66, Harvard 31

    York 63, Proviso West 51

    Yorkville 70, Romeoville 65

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/