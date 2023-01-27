Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 59, Dieterich 48
Beardstown 58, Rushville-Industry 51
Belleville East 65, Granite City 57
Calhoun 74, Midwest Central 70
Chicago (Christ the King) 104, Cristo Rey 11
Chicago (Comer) 56, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 47
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 59, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 27
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 48, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 46
Chicago (Soto) High School 52, Spry Community 9
Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 70, Chicago (Alcott) 50
Chicago Ag Science 60, Beecher 36
Chicago Phoenix Academy 55, Rickover Naval 45
Conant 44, Hoffman Estates 41
Curie 50, Simeon 48
Dixon 41, Winnebago 35
Dunbar 70, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 40
Farina South Central 60, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 42
Fremd 62, Barrington 60
Hancock 40, Juarez 37
Kenwood 71, Phillips 44
La Salle-Peru 61, Streator 46
Northside Prep 70, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 58
Palatine 62, Schaumburg 38
Peoria Christian 60, Normal Calvary 29
Plano 59, Coal City 52
Pope County 70, Carrier Mills 45
Prospect 56, Wheeling 37
Providence 47, Morris 40
Raby 62, Chicago Vocational 60
Reavis 52, Blue Island Eisenhower 45
Richards 60, Air Force Academy 52
Rockford Christian 76, Rockford Lutheran 70
Rolling Meadows 60, Hersey 32
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Springfield 38
Sandwich 55, Oregon 44
Shepard 80, St. Anne 68
Springfield Lanphier 52, Springfield Southeast 43
Thornton Fractional North 67, Oak Lawn Community 60
Tilden 64, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 42
Tri-State Christian 67, Galesburg Christian High School 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/