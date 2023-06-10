Las Vegas faces Chicago in non-conference matchup

Chicago Sky (5-3, 2-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (7-1, 4-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Chicago Sky in out-of-conference action.

Other news Chicago Sky still competitive after massive changes since winning 2021 WNBA title Chicago has had massive roster changes since winning its first championship two years ago. Kahleah Copper is the lone starter remaining from that team as Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Azura Stevens and Allie Quigley are all gone.

Las Vegas finished 13-5 at home last season while going 26-10 overall. The Aces averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 12.9 bench points last season.

Chicago finished 26-10 overall last season while going 12-6 on the road. The Sky averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second chance points and 22.6 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot), Morgan Bertsch: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.