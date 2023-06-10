FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Las Vegas faces Chicago in non-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Sky (5-3, 2-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (7-1, 4-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Chicago Sky in out-of-conference action.

Las Vegas finished 13-5 at home last season while going 26-10 overall. The Aces averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 12.9 bench points last season.

Chicago finished 26-10 overall last season while going 12-6 on the road. The Sky averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second chance points and 22.6 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot), Morgan Bertsch: out (ankle).

___

