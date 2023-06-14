Indiana visits Chicago after Boston’s 23-point game

Indiana Fever (3-6, 2-4 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (5-5, 2-3 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Chicago Sky after Aliyah Boston scored 23 points in the Fever’s 87-66 victory over the Washington Mystics.

Chicago finished 14-4 at home and 15-3 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Sky averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second chance points and 22.6 bench points last season.

Indiana went 5-31 overall last season while going 2-16 in Eastern Conference action. The Fever averaged 78.0 points per game last season, 14.4 on free throws and 20.4 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot), Morgan Bertsch: out (ankle).

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .