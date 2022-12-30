AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamo-Navajo 58, Socorro 41

Artesia 57, Deming 39

Carlsbad 42, Mayfield 32

Clayton 55, Logan 35

EP El Dorado, Texas 48, Piedra Vista 20

Espanola Valley 43, Taos 31

Floyd 40, San Jon 25

Hope Christian 61, Penasco 29

Kirtland Central 59, Goddard 26

Magdalena 45, Fort Sumner 42

Magdalena 45, Fort Sumner/House 42

Mescalero Apache 57, Jemez Valley 47

Miyamura 36, Belen 24

Santa Fe Indian 54, Tohajilee 36

Thoreau 55, Santa Rosa 44

West Mesa 67, Cibola 36

___

