Fitzgerald scores 22, Tennessee State beats Lindenwood 83-66

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 22 points to lead Tennessee State to an 83-66 victory over Lindenwood on Saturday.

Fitzgerald also had six assists for the Tigers (12-11, 4-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Zion Griffin added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Adong Makuoi contributed 12 points and seven boards.

Chris Childs scored 18 points off the bench to lead the Lions (7-16, 2-8), who have lost seven straight. Kevin Caldwell Jr. added 14 points and four assists, while Brandon Trimble scored 12.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Tennessee State visits Southern Indiana while Lindenwood hosts Eastern Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .