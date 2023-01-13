Burden scores 20 in Kennesaw State’s win over Jacksonville

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden scored 20 points to help Kennesaw State defeat Jacksonville 81-68 on Thursday night.

Burden shot 6 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Owls (12-6, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 7, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. Demond Robinson recorded 15 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

Jordan Davis led the way for the Dolphins (9-7, 2-3) with 16 points and two steals. Gyasi Powell added 15 points for Jacksonville. In addition, Mike Marsh had 14 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .