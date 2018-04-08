Former coach was ‘driving force’ behind teams, WCCC

Although his football coaching career earned him hall of fame status, Ed Hogan was most proud of his work with Westmoreland County Community College.

Mr. Hogan served on the college’s board of trustees for 23 years, including a stint as board president.

“He loved and believed in the community college,” said his son Mike Hogan, noting that the college was only 4 years old when he joined the board.

“They were still in trailers. He helped establish the building and growth of the college, as well as the satellite branches and the baseball program,” he said.

“Ed was one of those people who worked behind the scenes,” WCCC baseball coach Mike Draghi said. “He was the driving force behind a lot of things, and he did it quietly. Many people benefited from his vision.”

Mr. Hogan also served on the WCCC Foundation board and was named trustee emeritus in 2006.

Edwin R. Hogan, of West Newton, died Sunday, April 1, 2018. He was 89.

Born in Sutersville on Jan. 31, 1929, he was a son of the late David and Mary (Blobner) Hogan. He graduated from West Newton High School in 1947 and from Slippery Rock State College in 1951.

He served aboard the USS Wright aircraft carrier for four years. After leaving the Navy, he taught physical education and health at Rostraver High School from 1955 to 1962 and served as the head football coach from 1957 to 1962.

He led the undefeated Leopards to the WPIAL Class A co-championship in 1962, when Rostraver and Carmichaels played to a 0-0 tie in the mud at Uniontown High School.

“There was never any animosity among the team (members),” Rostraver quarterback Roger Sullenberger said. “He wouldn’t let it happen. He kept us away from outside distractions and treated everyone fairly.”

Mr. Hogan continued his teaching and coaching career at Mt. Pleasant High School from 1964 to 1966. While there, he helped found the Mt. Pleasant Youth Football league, which is still in existence today.

“He was always a straight-shooter,” said friend and fellow coach John Clark. “He was always honest and told you the truth. As a football coach, he knew the kids.”

Mr. Hogan left teaching and coaching in 1966, when he joined the sales team at Jones Brewing Co. of Smithton, maker of Stoney’s beer. He eventually became president.

Even so, his former students and athletes liked to stay in touch.

“He wanted every young person to succeed when he was coaching. He was big on going to the next step — whether in life or in a career,” Mike Hogan said. “He always tried to put his kids in college, and they always appreciated that.”

The players on the 1962 championship team who visited him still called him coach. He was inducted into the Belle Vernon Area Football Hall of Fame in the inaugural induction ceremony in 2000.

“A lot of those kids needed help, they needed a mentor, and he was a mentor to a lot of them,” Mike Hogan said.

He was preceded in death by a son, Edwin P. Hogan.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Priscilla (King) Hogan; two sons, Timothy Hogan and his wife, Kathleen, and Michael Hogan and his wife, Roberta, both of Greensburg; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the J. William McCauley Jr. Funeral Home, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Family Church, West Newton. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

