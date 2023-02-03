Trio leads Montana State to 69-68 win over Northern Colorado

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Raequan Battle scored 21 points, Jubrile Belo added a double-double and Great Osobor made a layup with three seconds left to lift Montana State over Northern Arizona 69-68 on Thursday night.

Battle was 8-of-14 shooting and went 5 for 6 from the foul line for the Bobcats (16-8, 9-2 Big Sky Conference). Belo added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Osobor finished with 11 points.

The Lumberjacks (6-17, 2-8) were led by Trenton McLaughlin with 19 points. Xavier Fuller added 17 points and Jalen Cole scored 13.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Montana State hosts Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona travels to play Montana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .