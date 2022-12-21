Boston 4 double-doubles from tying Gamecocks’ all-time mark

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston watches from the bench during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college basketball game against Coastal Carolina in Columbia, S.C., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. South Carolina won 102-39. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston watches from the bench during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college basketball game against Coastal Carolina in Columbia, S.C., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. South Carolina won 102-39. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 11 points and 10 rebounds for her 68th career double-double to keep No. 1 South Carolina undefeated with a 102-39 victory over Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

Boston, who played just 13 minutes, moved four games away from matching the program’s all-time mark for double-doubles held by Sheila Foster established four decades ago.

Freshman Ashlyn Watkins had a career high 16 points and Zia Cooke 14 as the defending national champs improved to 12-0 for a second straight season and fourth time in Dawn Staley’s 15 years as coach.

This figured to be a challenge for the Chanticleers (5-6), who have just two players 6 feet or taller while South Carolina had 10.

NO. 4 INDIANA 67, BUTLER 50

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half, and Indiana completed an unbeaten nonconference schedule with a win over Butler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yarden Garzon added 13 points and Sydney Parrish 10 for the Hoosiers (12-0).

Rachel McLimore scored 13 and Sydney Jaynes 11 for Butler (5-7).

Indiana is nearing the program record for most successive wins to open a season: 15-0 in 1972, the first year for women’s basketball at the school. The Hoosiers were 14-0 in 2013-14.

NO. 5 NOTRE DAME 85, WESTERN MICHIGAN 57

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Maddy Westbeld scored 10 points in four minutes and Notre Dame started the second half on a 17-0 spree en route to a big win over Western Michigan.

The Fighting Irish (10-1) led 38-30 at the half, but scored on seven of their first eight possessions during the third quarter with a trio of 3-pointers. Westbeld scored a season-high 23 points, including 15 in the third quarter, and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

The Broncos (5-6) missed their first nine shots from the field in the period and saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Lauren Ross led Western Michigan with 15 points.

NO. 9 UCONN 98, SETON HALL 73

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points, leading six players who scored in double figures for UConn in its rout of Seton Hall.

Caroline Ducharme and Nika Muhl each had 16 points and were a combined 8 of 11 from 3-point range. Lou Lopez Senechal had 14 points, Aubrey Griffin added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Dorka Juhasz had 10 points and 10 rebounds for UConn (9-2, 2-0 Big East).

ADVERTISEMENT

Sidney Cooks had 18 points and Lauren Park-Lane finished with 17 for Seton Hall (9-4, 2-1), which had its seven-game winning streak snapped.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma missed his second straight game due to illness. Associate coach Chris Dailey ran the team and improved to 15-0 when filling in for Auriemma.

NO. 13 IOWA 92, DARTMOUTH 54

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s 20 points tied her for the quickest men’s or women’s Division I player to reach 2,000 career points since at least 1999-2000, and Iowa beat Dartmouth for its fifth straight victory.

Clark hit the career scoring mark in her 75th game, tying Elena Delle Donne for the quickest DI player to hit the mark, according to ESPN Stats & Info. And Clark did it in style with her 242nd career 3-pointer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark also had 10 rebounds and six assists. Teammate Monika Czinano, who entered with 1,969 career points in 98 games, also scored 20 points for Iowa (10-3).

Iowa scored 34 points in the first quarter and held Dartmouth to just five points in the second quarter.

Allie Harland led Dartmouth (2-11) with 11 points.

NO. 15 MARYLAND 88, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 51

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers scored 18 points, Diamond Miller had 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and four blocks and Maryland beat Purdue Fort Wayne in the final nonconference matchup for the Terps.

Abby Meyers added 14 points and Brinae Alexander had 13 off the bench for Maryland (10-3).

Shyanne Sellers, Miller, Meyers and Alexander were all in double figures by the end of the third quarter when Maryland led 71-35. Amellia Bromenschenkel led Purdue Fort Wayne (4-8) with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

SOUTH FLORIDA 66, NO. 17 ARKANSAS 65, OT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored all four of South Florida’s points in overtime and finished with 23 points lifting the Bulls over Arkansas in the San Diego Invitational.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maria Alvarez forced overtime against Arkansas by making three free throws with 17 seconds left to tie it at 62-all. Arkansas was trapped in the corner at the other end and wasn’t able to get a shot off before the buzzer.

Fankam Mendjiadeu finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for South Florida (11-4).

Erynn Barnum scored 21 points and Daniels added 20 for Arkansas (13-2).

NO. 18 ARIZONA 78, UT ARLINGTON 59

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Esmery Martinez scored 13 points and was part of dominating Arizona rebounding performance with nine boards in a win over UT Arlington.

Lauren Fields, Shaina Pellington, and Cate Reese scored 10 points apiece for Arizona (10-1), which won its third straight game. Maya Nnaji grabbed nine rebounds to go with six points before fouling out at the start of the fourth quarter.

Arizona outrebounded the Mavericks 47-26, including 17-7 on the offensive glass resulting in a 22-4 bulge in second-chance points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starr Jacobs scored 15 points, Kayla White 13 and Taleya Jones 12 for the Mavericks (6-6), who lost their first home game this season after four wins.

NO. 24 BAYLOR 73, LONG BEACH STATE 52

WACO, Texas (AP) — Caitlin Bickle scored 17 points, Sarah Andrews missed a triple-double by one point and Baylor pulled away for a win over Long Beach State.

Andrews had career highs of 14 assists and 12 rebounds to go with nine points on 2-of-11 shooting. Je’Mee Asberry and Bella Fontleroy both had 11 points for the Bears (9-3).

Tori Harris scored 14 points for the Beach (5-5) and Ma’Qhi Berry and Kianna Hamilton-Fisher had 10 each.

NO. 25 ST. JOHN’S 80, WAGNER 51

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayla Everett scored a season-high 24 points to lead St. John’s over Wagner and its best start in program history.

St. John’s (12-0), ranked for the first time in almost seven years, surpassed the 11-0 start of the 2004-05 team for the best in the history of the program’s 48 years.

Kadaja Bailey added 14 points for the Red Storm, who had 11 of 12 players reach the scoring column.

Lina Loceniece scored 13 points for Wagner (5-6) and Zhaneia Thybulle had 10.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25