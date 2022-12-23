Maryland snaps 3-game losing streak, beats Saint Peter’s

Maryland guard Hakim Hart reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Saint Peter's, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 75-45. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Hakim Hart scored 20 points, Cam Young added 14 points and Maryland beat Saint Peter’s 75-45 on Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

It was Maryland’s second game this season holding an opponent under 50 points after beating Niagara 71-49 in a season opener.

Saint Peter’s made just three of its opening 16 shots, including eight straight misses, and the Peacocks trailed 24-10 after turning it over nine times. Maryland led 35-19 at the break after shooting 50% and holding Saint Peter’s to 25%.

Saint Peter’s finished 14 of 49 from the field (29%) with 17 turnovers.

Patrick Emilien added 10 points for Maryland (9-3), which plays UMBC on Dec. 29 before restarting conference play against Michigan on Jan. 1. Julian Reese, averaging 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds, did not play due to a shoulder injury. Hart, who scored 32 points in his first career start for Maryland against Saint Peters on Dec. 6, 2020, was 6 of 7 from the field.

Jahari Long sake a wide open 3-pointer from the corner to cap Maryland’s 13-0 run for a 31-point lead with 12:57 remaining. Maryland was 3 of 12 from distance in the first half but made 5 of 6 to start the second half.

Corey Washington scored 10 points for Saint Peter’s (6-6). Isiah Dasher, coming off a 29-point performance against Quinnipiac, was held to nine points.

