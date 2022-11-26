No. 2 Stanford gets easy win over Grambling State in Hawaii

Stanford forward Kiki Iriafen goes for the net between Grambling State center Amanda Blake and forward Cierra Christian during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 11 of her 19 points before halftime and No. 2 Stanford eased past Grambling State 87-50 on the second day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Saturday.

The Cardinal (7-1) never trailed and led the Tigers (1-6) by as many as 39.

Jump shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 5-of-7 shooting on 3-pointers in just 18 minutes.

Stanford shot 48.5% from the field and 10 of 26 from beyond the arc. Lauren Betts and Elena Bosgana added 11 points apiece for the Cardinal, who grabbed 48 rebounds to Grambling State’s 26.

Colbi Maples scored 13 points and Tiana Gardner 11 for the Tigers, who were held to 32.1% shooting from the field.

Stanford had first-half runs of 10-0 and 13-0 and led 46-22 at halftime.

NO. 7 NOTRE DAME 85, ARIZONA STATE 65

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Lauren Ebo scored 20 points, Sonia Citron added 15 and Notre Dame took control late in the third quarter to beat Arizona State in the Goombay Classic.

The game was tied at 43 when Ebo stepped to the foul line with 3:03 to play in the third quarter. Ebo made both shots and the Fighting Irish raced away.

KK Bransford scored 14 points and matched Ebo’s nine rebounds for the Fighting Irish (6-0). Olivia Miles added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Tyi Skinner scored 15 points and Jaddan Simmons had 14 for the Sun Devils (5-1), who suffered their first loss under new coach Natasha Adair.

NO. 12 LSU 99, UAB 64

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Angel Reese had her seventh double-double, two teammates also had double-doubles and LSU cruised past UAB for its seventh straight easy win.

Reese had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Flau’jae Johnson 19 and 13, a career-high for the freshman, and Jasmine Carson 12 and 12, her first double-double, for the Tigers (7-0), who won the tourney title. Alexis Morris also had 19 points and Sa’Myah Smith 11.

The Tigers handed the Blazers (4-1) their first loss by shooting 62% with a 33-rebound advantage and scored 60 points in the paint.

No. 14 MARYLAND 81, TOWSON 70

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 20 points, Faith Masonius and Shyanne Sellers each added 14 and Maryland beat Towson.

Miller gave Maryland its first double-digit lead on the first basket of the fourth quarter to make it 59-49. Towson got as close as eight points from there, but Abby Meyers started a 6-0 run as Maryland went back ahead by 10-plus for good.

Meyers finished with 11 points for Maryland (5-2), which was coming off a 76-67 loss to DePaul on Friday.

Skye Williams led Towson (3-2) with 19 points.

