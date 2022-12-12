The Top Twenty Five

AP NEWS
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. Purdue (27) 10-0 1508 4
2. Virginia (19) 8-0 1476 3
3. UConn (15) 11-0 1466 5
4. Alabama 8-1 1326 8
5. Houston 9-1 1224 1
6. Tennessee (1) 9-1 1189 7
7. Texas 7-1 1173 2
8. Kansas 9-1 1165 6
9. Arizona 8-1 1096 10
10. Arkansas 9-1 1029 9
11. Baylor 7-2 881 12
12. Duke 10-2 840 15
13. Kentucky 7-2 688 16
14. Indiana 8-2 622 14
15. Gonzaga 7-3 621 18
16. UCLA 8-2 606 19
17. Mississippi St. 9-0 501 23
18. Illinois 7-3 487 17
19. Auburn 8-1 453 11
20. Maryland 8-2 414 13
21. TCU 8-1 270 24
22. Wisconsin 8-2 255 -
23. Ohio St. 7-2 209 25
24. Virginia Tech 10-1 109 -
25. Miami 10-1 100 -

Others receiving votes: Memphis 74, Coll of Charleston 64, Marquette 39, Arizona St 39, Iowa St. 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 15, San Diego St. 14, Texas Tech 14, Utah 12, New Mexico 12, Creighton 11, Michigan St. 5, Utah St. 4, Kansas St 2.

