Williams hits milestone, No. 24 Oklahoma women top Southern

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 14 points to go over 2,000 points for her career, Ana Llanusa also scored 14 points and No. 24 Oklahoma defeated Southern 76-50 on Sunday.

Williams needed eight points to become the eighth player in OU history to reach 2,000 career points. She reached the milestone with a jumper at 3:26 of the second quarter.

Williams had seven rebounds and four assists and Liz Scott had 10 rebounds.

Llanusa scored nine points in the third quarter as the Sooners (9-1), who led 35-28 at halftime, finally went ahead by double digits against a team with only three wins this season.

Southern (3-7) shot 44% and trailed only 20-19 through the first quarter. Oklahoma shot 47% in the second quarter but had six turnovers and scored only 15 points.

The Sooners improved to 20-0 under coach Jennie Baranczyk in non-conference games vs. unranked opponents.

Williams joins teammate Taylor Robertson in the 2K club. They are presently the only two teammates in Division I with 2,000-plus points each.

Genovea Johnson led the Jaguars with 11 points. Southern had only 11 turnovers compared to 23 by Oklahoma but both teams scored 14 points off turnovers.

