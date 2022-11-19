No. 16 Virginia honors shooting victims, beats No. 5 Baylor

Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick (21) blocks the shot of Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team’s first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting.

Virginia’s players wore sweatshirts during warmups that honored the victims from Sunday’s shooting, which led to the cancellation of the Cavaliers’ scheduled home game a day later.

Virginia (3-0) went on a 21-2 run in the second half and twice went ahead by 22 points. Baylor (3-1) chipped away and twice got within six points late, but the Cavaliers held on.

Keyonte George scored 20 points for Baylor and LJ Cryer had 19.

Kadin Shedrick added 17 points for the Cavaliers.

NO. 7 DUKE 97, DELAWARE 58

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points as Duke raced past Delaware.

Filipowski made 7 of 13 shots and had eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (3-1). Tyrese Proctor added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Jyare Davis led the Blue Hens (1-2) with 11 points. Cavan Reilly and Jameer Nelson Jr. each had 10 points.

NO. 12 INDIANA 81, XAVIER 79

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points, Xavier Johnson had 23, and Indiana survived Xavier’s late rally.

The Hoosiers (3-0) led 78-70 with 2:25 left, but Xavier rallied within a point in the final minute. Adam Kunkel missed a potential go-ahead layup with 2 seconds left.

The Musketeers (3-1) got a boost from the return of Colby Jones, who missed one game and was limited in practice this week with a right ankle injury. He had 13 points and six assists.

Zach Freemantle and Souley Boum scored 15 points apiece to lead Xavier.

COLORADO 103, NO. 24 TEXAS A&M 75

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — KJ Simpson had career highs of 30 points and six steals as Colorado beat Texas A&M at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

It was the second ranked opponent Colorado (3-2) has beaten in a five-day span. The Buffaloes topped then-No. 11 Tennessee 78-66 on Sunday.

Simpson made 11 of 17 shots, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds.

Hayden Hefner scored 13 points for Texas A&M (2-2). Solomon Washington and Julius Marble each added 12 points.

