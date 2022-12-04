Virginia Tech hands No. 18 Tar Heels a 4th consecutive loss

North Carolina's Caleb Love, right, steals a pass intended for Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Sunday Dec. 4, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justyn Mutts scored 27 points to lead Virginia Tech to an 80-72 victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Sunday.

Mutts scored 21 of his points in the second half for the Hokies (8-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who built an 18-point, second-half lead and then held on to hand the slumping Tar Heels (5-4, 0-1) their fourth consecutive defeat.

North Carolina cut that lead to 67-64 on a layup by Caleb Love with 3:06 remaining, but Mutts answered with a basket 17 seconds later, and the Tar Heels got no closer.

The Associated Press’ preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina played without center Armando Bacot, who missed the game with a bruised shoulder.

Caleb Love, Pete Nance, and RJ Davis each scored 18 for North Carolina.

NO. 4 ARIZONA 81, CALIFORNIA 68

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo combined for 42 points and 19 rebounds and Arizona bounced back from its first loss by holding off winless California.

Tubelis had 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Ballo — the Division I leader in field goal percentage — made 7 of 10 shots en route to 17 points, with seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Wildcats (7-1, 1-1 Pac-12) were coming off an 81-66 loss Thursday at Utah, just their fifth in 44 games under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd.

Cal (0-9, 0-2) continued its worst start in program history, extending the nation’s longest active losing streak to 12 games. The Golden Bears were led by guard Devin Askew, who had 25 points, while forward Lars Thiemann added 18 on 9-of-14 shooting.

NO. 5 PURDUE 89, MINNESOTA 70

WEST LAFAYETE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey set career highs with 31 points and 22 rebounds, powering Purdue past Minnesota in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

The 7-foot-4 Edey started slowly, making only one of his first seven shots. He dominated after that, finishing 11 of 23 from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line.

Fletcher Loyer scored 20 for Purdue (8-0).

Jamison Battle led the Golden Gophers (4-4) with 21 points. Ta’Lon Cooper added 15 points for Minnesota.

NEBRASKA 63, NO. 7 CREIGHTON 53

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Derrick Walker scored a career-high 22 points as Nebraska upset Creighton, the highest-ranked opponent the Cornhuskers have beaten on the road since 1997.

Nebraska (6-3) beat the Bluejays for the first time in 14 regular-season meetings in Omaha since 1995. Creighton (6-3) lost its third straight, with its previous two against ranked opponents.

Sam Griesel scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Juwan Gary finished with 12 as the Huskers turned back every comeback attempt by the Bluejays.

Francisco Farabello scored 16 points to lead the Bluejays, going 5 for 9 on 3-pointers. Baylor Scheierman and Kalkbrenner had 10 points apiece.

NO. 13 TENNESSEE 94, ALCORN STATE 40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points and Tennessee flexed its defensive muscles in a victory over Alcorn State.

The Volunteers (7-1) also got double-digit point production from Julian Phillips (18), Jahmai Mashack (13), Uros Plavsic (12), Tyreke Key (11) and Zakai Zeigler (10).

Dominic Brewton led the Braves (3-6) with 10 points.

NO. 19 KENTUCKY 73, MICHIGAN 69

LONDON (AP) — Cason Wallace scored 14 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double to lead Kentucky over Michigan in a London showcase of two marquee American college sports teams.

Wallace was 4 of 4 on 3-point shooting with his most important one giving the Wildcats (6-2) a five-point lead with 1:11 to play.

Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, scored 13 points and pulled down 14 rebounds amid foul trouble that kept him on the bench for extended spells.

Hunter Dickinson led Michigan (5-3) with 23 points and nine rebounds. Jett Howard, Michigan’s second-leading scorer, was in early foul trouble but had 16 points for the Wolverines.

NO. 21 UCLA 65, OREGON 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark and freshman Amari Bailey scored 14 points each and UCLA rallied in the final four minutes to hold off Oregon for its fourth straight win.

The Bruins (7-2, 2-0 Pac-12) hadn’t had a big scoring run all game until they pulled away late.

The Ducks (4-5, 1-1) had won four straight over the Bruins. Guerrier led the Ducks with 15 points and Will Richardson added 13 points.

NO. 23 IOWA STATE 71, ST. JOHN’S 60

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 14 points and Aljaz Kunc added 12 as Iowa State handed St. John’s its first loss of the season.

Kunc also contributed eight rebounds and three assists for the Cyclones (7-1). Robert Jones had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Posh Alexander led St. John’s (8-1) with 14 points.

