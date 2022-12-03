No. 3 UConn women rout Providence 98-53

Connecticut's Azzi Fudd (35) is pressured by Providence's Janai Crooms, left, and Kylee Sheppard, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Connecticut's Azzi Fudd (35) is pressured by Providence's Janai Crooms, left, and Kylee Sheppard, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin scored 18 points apiece and No. 3 UConn beat Providence 98-53 Friday night in the Big East Conference opener for both teams.

Azzi Fudd scored 17 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Nika Muhl added 12 assists — her fourth straight game with at least 10 assists — for unbeaten UConn (6-0).

Grace Efosa scored 11 points and Logan Cook finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for Providence (6-3).

NO. 13 CREIGHTON 67, NO. 25 VILLANOVA 46

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Molly Mogensen scored 22 points and Morgan Maly added 16 on 7-for-10 shooting as Creighton beat Villanova.

Creighton (7-0, 2-0 Big East) trailed 19-9 in the first quarter before rallying. Emma Ronsiek scored 14 points for the Bluejays.

Maddie Siegrist scored 25 points for Villanova (6-2, 0-1) and Christina Dalce had nine points and nine rebounds. The Wildcats missed 21 of 23 3-point attempts.

SOUTH FLORIDA 70, NO. 22 TEXAS 65

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sammie Puisis scored 25 points and Elena Tsineke scored 22 as South Florida beat Texas.

A jump shot by Tsineke with 2:37 left gave the Bulls (8-2) the lead for good at 64-63.

Deyona Gaston scored 14 points for Texas (3-4). Rori Harmon and Aaliyah Moore had 13 each.

NO. 24 MARQUETTE 78, GEORGETOWN 57

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan King scored 23 points, Chloe Marotta had 12 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists and Marquette beat Georgetown in a Big East Conference opener.

Liza Karlen added 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Marquette (7-1).

Marotta scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes as Marquette led 22-13. King scored eight points in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter, with her 3-pointer giving the Golden Eagles a 65-53 lead.

Marquette closed the game on a 16-4 run as Georgetown was just 3-of-10 shooting in the fourth.

Kristina Moore scored 19 points and Kennedy Fauntleroy added 11 points for Georgetown (4-3). The Hoyas were held to 22-of-60 shooting (37%) with 17 turnovers.

