The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (29) 4-0 725 1
2. Stanford 5-1 687 2
3. UConn 3-0 676 5
4. Ohio St. 4-0 589 8
5. Iowa St. 4-0 586 7
6. Indiana 5-0 549 12
7. Notre Dame 4-0 545 9
8. North Carolina 4-0 473 13
9. Iowa 4-1 465 4
10. Louisville 4-1 461 6
11. Virginia Tech 3-0 403 14
12. LSU 5-0 393 15
13. NC State 4-1 377 10
14. Maryland 4-1 319 19
15. Arizona 4-0 307 18
16. Creighton 4-0 306 20
17. Utah 4-0 212 25
18. Oregon 3-0 208 21
19. Texas 1-3 189 3
20. UCLA 5-0 185 -
21. Baylor 3-1 182 17
22. Michigan 4-0 116 23
23. Tennessee 2-3 96 11
23. Villanova 4-0 96 24
25. Kansas St 5-0 71 -

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 69, Marquette 65, Gonzaga 33, Kansas 11, Drake 8, South Florida 5, Duke 5, Mississippi 4, South Dakota St. 4, Princeton 3, Georgia 1, Nebraska 1.

