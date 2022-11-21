The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (29) 4-0 725 1 2. Stanford 5-1 687 2 3. UConn 3-0 676 5 4. Ohio St. 4-0 589 8 5. Iowa St. 4-0 586 7 6. Indiana 5-0 549 12 7. Notre Dame 4-0 545 9 8. North Carolina 4-0 473 13 9. Iowa 4-1 465 4 10. Louisville 4-1 461 6 11. Virginia Tech 3-0 403 14 12. LSU 5-0 393 15 13. NC State 4-1 377 10 14. Maryland 4-1 319 19 15. Arizona 4-0 307 18 16. Creighton 4-0 306 20 17. Utah 4-0 212 25 18. Oregon 3-0 208 21 19. Texas 1-3 189 3 20. UCLA 5-0 185 - 21. Baylor 3-1 182 17 22. Michigan 4-0 116 23 23. Tennessee 2-3 96 11 23. Villanova 4-0 96 24 25. Kansas St 5-0 71 -

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 69, Marquette 65, Gonzaga 33, Kansas 11, Drake 8, South Florida 5, Duke 5, Mississippi 4, South Dakota St. 4, Princeton 3, Georgia 1, Nebraska 1.