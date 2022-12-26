The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (28) 12-0 700 1 2. Stanford 13-1 672 2 3. Ohio St. 13-0 632 3 4. Indiana 12-0 620 4 5. Notre Dame 10-1 591 5 6. NC State 11-1 531 7 7. Virginia Tech 11-1 508 8 8. UConn 9-2 499 9 9. LSU 12-0 442 10 10. UCLA 12-1 433 11 11. Utah 12-0 398 12 12. Iowa 10-3 374 13 13. North Carolina 9-2 373 6 14. Michigan 11-1 342 19 15. Iowa St. 8-2 337 14 16. Maryland 10-3 304 15 17. Oregon 10-2 260 16 18. Arizona 10-1 238 18 19. Gonzaga 12-2 155 22 20. Oklahoma 10-1 139 23 21. Creighton 8-3 108 21 22. Kansas 10-1 94 20 23. Baylor 9-3 93 24 24. Arkansas 13-2 90 17 25. St. John's 12-0 75 25

Others receiving votes: Louisville 19, Duke 18, Villanova 13, Nebraska 10, South Florida 7, Middle Tennessee 6, Columbia 6, Texas 5, Marquette 4, Alabama 4.