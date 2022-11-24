No. 13 NC State women turn back Vanderbilt 82-73 in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jakia Browner-Turner scored 18 points, Diamond Johnson added 16 with nine rebounds and seven assists and No. 13 North Carolina State defeated Vanderbilt 82-73 on Thursday in the Cancun Classic.

The Wolfpack (5-1), who play West Virginia on Friday, led 62-36 midway through the third quarter before the Commodores (5-2), who meet Northern Iowa, charged back behind St. Louis graduate transfer Ciaja Harbison, who scored 34 points, 21 in the second half.

Madison Hayes had all nine of her points and three others had eight as the Wolfpack went 5 of 8 from 3-point range and shot 52% to race to a 45-27 lead.

A layup by Harbison had Vanderbilt within 25-20 early in the second quarter but then the Wolfpack reeled off 15 straight points, making 7 of 9 shots. Vanderbilt went 6 1/2 minutes without a field goal, missing eight shots.

After the Wolfpack reached their biggest lead they cooled off considerably, although their lead didn’t dwindle to single digits until the final minute. They still finished with nine 3s and 52.%. Vandy scored the last 10 points of the third quarter to close 66-52.

Jade Boyd added 12 points and Camille Hobby 10 for North Carolina State.

Harbison was 11-of-26 shooting with two 3s and made all 10 of her free throws. Jade Brown added 12 points, a career-high, and Ryanne Allen 10.

