The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (29)
|6-0
|725
|1
|2. Stanford
|8-1
|687
|2
|3. UConn
|5-0
|676
|3
|4. Ohio St.
|6-0
|605
|4
|5. Indiana
|7-0
|587
|6
|6. North Carolina
|6-0
|577
|8
|7. Notre Dame
|6-0
|565
|7
|8. Iowa St.
|5-1
|492
|5
|9. Virginia Tech
|6-0
|457
|11
|10. Iowa
|5-2
|435
|9
|11. LSU
|7-0
|412
|12
|12. NC State
|6-1
|408
|13
|13. Creighton
|6-0
|351
|16
|14. Arizona
|6-0
|350
|15
|15. UCLA
|7-0
|281
|20
|16. Utah
|6-0
|280
|17
|17. Michigan
|7-0
|265
|22
|18. Louisville
|5-2
|262
|10
|19. Oregon
|5-1
|198
|18
|20. Maryland
|6-2
|166
|14
|21. Baylor
|5-2
|127
|21
|22. Texas
|3-3
|126
|19
|23. Gonzaga
|5-1
|85
|-
|24. Marquette
|6-1
|64
|-
|25. Villanova
|6-1
|61
|23
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 50, South Dakota St. 37, Arkansas 36, Kansas St 25, Kansas 17, Tennessee 12, UMass 2, Virginia 2, Duke 2.